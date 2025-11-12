Par-Tee Open - Dormie Stay & Play Package

Stay and Play Package at a Dormie Network Club





Your trip includes:

• Two 18-hole rounds of golf (one each day) for four players, including greens and carts fees.

• One night in a private standard cottage with four master suites.

• Member-level access to practice facilities, teaching staff, and onsite restaurants.





Dormie Network policies:

• Cottage Check in: 4 p.m. Check out: 10 a.m.

• Pets (with the exception of service animals) are not permitted.

• Conventional/appropriate golf attire required.

• No outside food or beverage permitted on the property.

• The club is not responsible for any damage or loss of personal property.

• Please silence cell phones and other devices.

• Smoking is not permitted in the clubhouse or cottages.

• Gift certificates are good for one year from date of purchase. Not included in purchase price:

• Food and beverage.

• Golf shop merchandise.

• Caddies (required for Unaccompanied players): Pro (single or double) $80 + gratuity per bag. Forecaddie $40 + gratuity per person.

• Golf/greens fees beyond the number of rounds included in the trip package: Unaccompanied $400 per day (based on availability)

• Lodging beyond the number of nights included in the trip package: Dormie cottage: Unaccompanied $1,200 per night





30-day cancellation policy for all Stay and Play guests. A $250 per night deposit is required to book Stay and Play reservation. The money will be placed on a guest account to be used for caddies and food and beverage enjoyed while on property. If reservation is cancelled within 15-30 days of the reservation day, your deposit will not be refunded. If cancelling within 14 days of reservation your deposit will not be refunded and your Stay and Play certificate will be forfeited.





*Clubs available include ArborLinks, Ballyhack, Briggs Ranch, Hidden Creek, and Victoria National. Dormie Club and GrayBull are excluded. Additional nights may be purchased at the unaccompanied rate. Reservations can be made up to 180 days in advance. Pricing subject to change.