Par-Tee Open

Par-Tee Open Silent Auction

Stay & Play Package at a Dormie Course ($5,400 Value) item
Stay & Play Package at a Dormie Course ($5,400 Value)
$2,500

Starting bid

• Two 18-hole rounds of golf (one each day) for four players, including greens and carts fees.

• One night in a private standard cottage with four master suites.

• Member-level access to practice facilities, teaching staff, and onsite restaurants.

*Clubs available include ArborLinks, Ballyhack, Briggs Ranch, Hidden Creek, and Victoria National. Dormie Club and GrayBull are excluded. Additional nights may be purchased at the unaccompanied rate.

Custom Jacket from Q Clothier ($1,500 Value) item
Custom Jacket from Q Clothier ($1,500 Value)
$500

Starting bid

As seen on Troy Aikman and Joel Clum! Experience Q Clothier at Knox-Henderson!

Blanton's Gold Edition item
Blanton's Gold Edition
$100

Starting bid

A rare find! Special thank you to All-Star Professional Chauffeured Services!

Lunch with Brendan Newman item
Lunch with Brendan Newman
$50

Starting bid

The one and only. Our 2025 TCP Unishippers Shootout sponsor.

Signed Brooks Koepka Flag item
Signed Brooks Koepka Flag
$200

Starting bid

A Taste of Italy Tasting Box ($360 Value) item
A Taste of Italy Tasting Box ($360 Value)
$100

Starting bid

Goodlife Brands Certified Piedmontese GRASS FED GRASS FINISHED TASTE OF ITALY GIFT BOX contains:


(1) 14oz. Jar of Beef Tallow

(2) 12oz. Boneless Ribeye Steaks

(2) 10oz. New York Strip Steaks

(6) 6oz. Sirloin Filet Steaks

(4) 16oz. 85/15 Lean Ground Beef Packages

(4) 16oz. Stew Beef Packages

(2) 10oz. Denver Steaks

Taylor Swift Signed & Framed Eras Tour Collage item
Taylor Swift Signed & Framed Eras Tour Collage
$600

Starting bid

7 Night Beach Vacation in Maui, Spain, Mexico or Bali item
7 Night Beach Vacation in Maui, Spain, Mexico or Bali
$3,300

Starting bid

7 Nights, 4 Guests

Maui, Spain, Mexico or Bali


Featured Resorts:

Kahana Villa Resort – Kauai, Hawaii

Club Marbella by Crown Resorts – Costa del Sol, Spain

Hotel Emporio Cancun- Cancun, Mexico

Bayshore Villas - Bali, Indonesia


Terms & Conditions:

• You have a full 3 years, starting on the date of your auction/event, to complete your travel.

• You may travel yourself, or give the package to someone else, free of charge until the package is registered. You may register the package at any time within the 3-year travel period as registration is not required until you are ready to view available resorts and dates.

• Travelers may select from multiple resorts in the destination(s) listed on the package display, including the featured resort(s).

• Accommodations are studio or 1-bedroom resort condominium units for up to 4 guests (2a/2c recommended)

• Larger accommodations for up to 6 guests may be available. Surcharge may apply.

• The SAV Inventory Selection System will be accessible to view and select available resorts and arrival dates upon completion of the package registration. Resorts and arrival date options are generally displayed for selection from 90-300 days in advance of the arrival date. Reservations must be

requested at least 90 days prior to the selected arrival date.

• No changes of any kind can be made for any reason to a confirmed reservation. This includes traveler name, travel dates, resort, or unit size. We strongly recommend that travelers protect their total investment with appropriate travel insurance coverage. Many excellent insurance providers can be

found with an online search of “Travel Insurance”.

• This package is valid year-round. Peak season travel dates are subject to availability. Surcharges may apply. No extensions beyond the three year period.

• All resorts and dates are subject to availability

• This package does not include airfare, meals, taxes, personal expenses, and any fees (including resort and amenities fees) that are only payable at the property.

• Other conditions may apply.


Brought to you by Tyson Fundraising.

Indian Palms Intervals 7 Night Getaway item
Indian Palms Intervals 7 Night Getaway
$2,200

Starting bid

Located in the Coachella Valley, Indian Palms Intervals is your perfect desert getaway!


Terms & Conditions

• You have a full 3 years*, starting on the date of your auction/event, or travel store purchase, to complete your travel.

• You may travel yourself, or give the package to a friend or family member, free of charge after registration, if your package has not been booked. Packages may not be re-sold or re-auctioned. You may register the package at any time within the 3-year travel period as registration is not required, but we strongly

recommend registering your package to view available resorts and dates.

• Accommodations are for consecutive night stays only, and may not be broken

up.

• Travelers may select from multiple resorts in the destination(s) listed on the

package display, including the featured resort(s).

• Accommodations are studio or 1-bedroom resort condominium units for up to 4 guests (2a/2c recommended)

• Larger accommodations for up to 6 guests may be available. Surcharges may

apply.

• The Charity Getaways Inventory Selection System will be accessible to view and select available resorts and arrival dates upon completion of the package registration. Resorts and arrival date options are generally displayed for selection from 90-300 days in advance of the arrival date. Reservations must be requested at least 90 days prior to the selected arrival date.


2 PALM SPRINGS, CA (cont’d)

• No changes of any kind can be made for any reason to a confirmed reservation.

This includes traveler name, travel dates, resort, or unit size. We strongly recommend that travelers protect their total investment with appropriate travel

insurance coverage. Many excellent insurance providers can be found with an online search of “Travel Insurance”.

• This package is valid year-round. Peak season travel dates are subject to availability. Surcharges may apply.

• All resorts and dates, including featured resorts, are subject to availability.

• This package does not include airfare, meals, taxes, personal expenses, and any

fees (including resort and amenities fees) that are only payable at the property.

• There are absolutely no extensions permitted beyond the 3-Year travel window

afforded to this package.

• Other conditions may apply.

*Due to uncertainty of accommodation costs for this extended period, travel during the

3rd year may be subject to an additional cost not to exceed $599.00.


Brought to you by Tyson Fundraising.

Freeport Bahamas 7 Night Getaway item
Freeport Bahamas 7 Night Getaway
$2,100

Starting bid

Featured Resort: The Marlin at Taino Beach


Terms &Conditions

• You have a full 3 years*, starting on the date of your auction/event, or travel store

purchase, to complete your travel.

• You may travel yourself, or give the package to a friend or family member, free of

charge after registration, if your package has not been booked. Packages may not be

re-sold or re-auctioned. You may register the package at any time within the 3-year

travel period as registration is not required, but we strongly recommend registering your

package to view available resorts and dates.

• Accommodations are for consecutive night stays only, and may not be broken up.

• Travelers may select from multiple resorts in the destination(s) listed on the package

display, including the featured resort(s).

• Accommodations are studio or 1-bedroom resort condominium units for up to 4 guests

(2a/2c recommended)

• Larger accommodations for up to 6 guests may be available. Surcharges may apply.


Freeport, Bahamas (cont’d)

The Charity Getaways Inventory Selection System will be accessible to view and select

available resorts and arrival dates upon completion of the package registration. Resorts and arrival date options are generally displayed for selection from 90-300 days in

advance of the arrival date.

Reservations must be requested at least 90 days prior to the selected arrival date.

• No changes of any kind can be made for any reason to a confirmed reservation. This

includes traveler name, travel dates, resort, or unit size. We strongly recommend that

travelers protect their total investment with appropriate travel insurance coverage. Many

excellent insurance providers can be

found with an online search of “Travel Insurance”.

• This package is valid year-round. Peak season travel dates are subject to availability.

Surcharges may apply.

• All resorts and dates, including featured resorts, are subject to availability.

• This package does not include airfare, meals, taxes, personal expenses, and any fees

(including resort and amenities fees) that are only payable at the property.

• There are absolutely no extensions permitted beyond the 3-Year travel window

afforded to this package.

• Other conditions may apply.

*Due to uncertainty of accommodation costs for this extended period, travel during the

3rd year may be subject to an additional cost not to exceed $599.00.


Brought to you by Tyson Fundraising.

Juan Gonzalez Signed Texas Rangers Jersey item
Juan Gonzalez Signed Texas Rangers Jersey
$200

Starting bid

Shohei Ohtani Framed World Series Collage item
Shohei Ohtani Framed World Series Collage
$360

Starting bid

Nolan Ryan Signed Framed Texas Rangers Jersey item
Nolan Ryan Signed Framed Texas Rangers Jersey
$800

Starting bid

Houston Astros Framed World Series Collage item
Houston Astros Framed World Series Collage
$300

Starting bid

Bob Lilly Signed Dallas Cowboys Jersey item
Bob Lilly Signed Dallas Cowboys Jersey
$300

Starting bid

Roger Staubach Signed Framed Dallas Cowboys Jersey item
Roger Staubach Signed Framed Dallas Cowboys Jersey
$900

Starting bid

Roger Staubach Signed Dallas Cowboys Helmet item
Roger Staubach Signed Dallas Cowboys Helmet
$500

Starting bid

Deion Sanders Signed Framed Dallas Cowboys Collage item
Deion Sanders Signed Framed Dallas Cowboys Collage
$360

Starting bid

Earl Campbell Signed Houston Oilers Jersey item
Earl Campbell Signed Houston Oilers Jersey
$300

Starting bid

Earl Campbell Signed Houston Oilers Helmet item
Earl Campbell Signed Houston Oilers Helmet
$300

Starting bid

Hank Williams Jr. Signed Acoustic Guitar item
Hank Williams Jr. Signed Acoustic Guitar
$700

Starting bid

Lainey Wilson Signed Framed Country Concert Photos item
Lainey Wilson Signed Framed Country Concert Photos
$400

Starting bid

Trisha Yearwood Signed & Framed Country & Western Photo item
Trisha Yearwood Signed & Framed Country & Western Photo
$260

Starting bid

First Masters Tournament Collage item
First Masters Tournament Collage
$300

Starting bid

Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Ring Set item
Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Ring Set
$260

Starting bid

Chicago Bulls NBA Finals Ring Set item
Chicago Bulls NBA Finals Ring Set
$260

Starting bid

Mike Tyson Signed Boxing Glove & Case item
Mike Tyson Signed Boxing Glove & Case
$360

Starting bid

Star Wars Framed Original Movie Poster item
Star Wars Framed Original Movie Poster
$200

Starting bid

