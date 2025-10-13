Par-Tee Open Silent Auction

Featured Resort: The Marlin at Taino Beach





Terms &Conditions

• You have a full 3 years*, starting on the date of your auction/event, or travel store

purchase, to complete your travel.

• You may travel yourself, or give the package to a friend or family member, free of

charge after registration, if your package has not been booked. Packages may not be

re-sold or re-auctioned. You may register the package at any time within the 3-year

travel period as registration is not required, but we strongly recommend registering your

package to view available resorts and dates.

• Accommodations are for consecutive night stays only, and may not be broken up.

• Travelers may select from multiple resorts in the destination(s) listed on the package

display, including the featured resort(s).

• Accommodations are studio or 1-bedroom resort condominium units for up to 4 guests

(2a/2c recommended)

• Larger accommodations for up to 6 guests may be available. Surcharges may apply.





Freeport, Bahamas (cont’d)

The Charity Getaways Inventory Selection System will be accessible to view and select

available resorts and arrival dates upon completion of the package registration. Resorts and arrival date options are generally displayed for selection from 90-300 days in

advance of the arrival date.

Reservations must be requested at least 90 days prior to the selected arrival date.

• No changes of any kind can be made for any reason to a confirmed reservation. This

includes traveler name, travel dates, resort, or unit size. We strongly recommend that

travelers protect their total investment with appropriate travel insurance coverage. Many

excellent insurance providers can be

found with an online search of “Travel Insurance”.

• This package is valid year-round. Peak season travel dates are subject to availability.

Surcharges may apply.

• All resorts and dates, including featured resorts, are subject to availability.

• This package does not include airfare, meals, taxes, personal expenses, and any fees

(including resort and amenities fees) that are only payable at the property.

• There are absolutely no extensions permitted beyond the 3-Year travel window

afforded to this package.

• Other conditions may apply.

*Due to uncertainty of accommodation costs for this extended period, travel during the

3rd year may be subject to an additional cost not to exceed $599.00.





Brought to you by Tyson Fundraising.