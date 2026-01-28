Green Dogs Unleashed

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Green Dogs Unleashed

About this shop

Paracord Shop

Matching Collar and Leash Set item
Matching Collar and Leash Set item
Matching Collar and Leash Set item
Matching Collar and Leash Set
$105

Collar- Honeysweet weave pattern, adjustable black Biothane closure, size 18" to 21". Leash-5ft, 4 strand weave with brass snap hook closure. Colors-Red, White, Blue, and Black

Rainbow Collar item
Rainbow Collar item
Rainbow Collar item
Rainbow Collar
$58

Wide trilobite weave pattern, rainbow paracord, with adjustable Biothane in Teal

Pink & Green Collar item
Pink & Green Collar item
Pink & Green Collar item
Pink & Green Collar
$55

Pink collar with reflective green down the middle and adjustable Pink Biothane, Size 15" to 18"

Leash-4ft item
Leash-4ft
$35

4ft with loop handle, blue and silver.

Spotted Banana Collar item
Spotted Banana Collar item
Spotted Banana Collar item
Spotted Banana Collar
$65

Wide fishtail pattern, with Silver tactical buckle closure

Leash item
Leash
$40

4ft, 4 strand weave, Gold claw clasp, purple and teal

Leash item
Leash
$45

5ft, 4 strand weave, Brass snap hook closure, Pink and Green

Leash-Gold and Teal item
Leash-Gold and Teal
$45

5ft, 4 strand weave, Gold claw clasp, goldenrod and teal colors

Leash-Red and Blue item
Leash-Red and Blue
$46

5ft, 4 strand weave, Brass Snap Hook, Crimson and Blue

Flat Leash item
Flat Leash
$45

4ft, Kara Yatsu weave, Gold Claw Clasp, Black and Goldenrod

Leash-Pink and Teal item
Leash-Pink and Teal
$45

5ft, 4 strand weave, Brass Claw Clasp, Pink and Teal

Mardi Gras Leash item
Mardi Gras Leash
$45

5ft, 4 strand weave, Silver Snap Hook, Violet, Gold, White, and Black

Flat Leash item
Flat Leash
$45

4ft, Kara Yatsu weave, Lg Brass Snap Hook, Red, Orange, and Goldenrod

Leash item
Leash
$40

4ft, 4 strand weave, Lg Brass snap hook, black, red, and white

Leash 2 strand item
Leash 2 strand
$35

5.5ft, 2 strand weave, rainbow paracord, with small brass claw clasp

Collar item
Collar
$50

Purple, Teal, pink, and black, adjustable black Biothane, size 15"-18"

Collar item
Collar
$55

Purple, Rainbow, Pink, and Green, adjustable Purple Biothane, size 15.5" to 18.5"

Collar item
Collar
$50

Gray, Black, White, and Crimson, Adjustable black Biothane, size 16"-19"

Collar item
Collar
$50

White, Blue, Orange, and Teal, adjustable White Biothane, size 13"-16"

Collar item
Collar
$52

Gray, Blue, White, and Orange, adjustable Orange Biothane, size 15"-18"

Collar item
Collar
$52

White and rainbow, adjustable Teal Biothane, size 15"-18"

Fire Collar item
Fire Collar
$50

Crimson, orange, and goldenrod, adjustable Black Biothane, size 12.5"-15.5"

Collar item
Collar
$50

Honeysweet weave with white, crimson, goldenrod, and orange cords. Adjustable black Biothane ends. Size 13.5"-16.5"

13" Collar item
13" Collar
$40

Modified fishtail weave, blue and orange, Sm black tactical buckle

Shipping item
Shipping
$8

1 item

Shipping item
Shipping
$10

up to 3 items

Shipping item
Shipping
$14

3 or more items

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