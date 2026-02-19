Jazjordan Inc

Hosted by

Jazjordan Inc

About this event

2026 Black Family Reunion Parade Registration

705 E Pete Rose Wy

Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA

Walker - Free
Free

Individuals, families, or small groups who wish to walk in the parade without a vehicle. This category is ideal for community members, youth groups, clubs, and supporters who want to participate in the celebration on foot.

Includes:

  • Walking participation only
  • Parade lineup placement
  • Event recognition

Restrictions:

  • No vehicles permitted
  • No large promotional setups
  • Groups must follow parade safety guidelines
Vehicles
$50

For individuals or groups participating with a personal vehicle such as a decorated car, truck, or small float. This option is ideal for families, car clubs, or community supporters who want to be part of the parade with transportation.

Includes:

  • One vehicle entry
  • Parade lineup assignment
  • Vehicle decoration allowed

Requirements:

  • Valid driver's license
  • Proof of insurance
  • Vehicle must meet safety guidelines
Business
$150

For businesses wishing to promote their company while participating in the parade. This includes branded vehicles, promotional teams, or small business floats.

Includes:

  • Business parade entry
  • Promotional exposure
  • Ability to display company branding
  • Optional product giveaways (approved items only)

Ideal for:

  • Local businesses
  • Entrepreneurs
  • Service providers
  • Retail brands

Restrictions:

  • No sales transactions during parade
  • Must follow branding guidelines
Nonprofit
$100

For registered nonprofit organizations participating to promote their mission and community services. Discounted to support community organizations making a positive impact.

Includes:

  • Parade participation
  • Organization recognition
  • Awareness promotion opportunity

Ideal for:

  • Churches
  • Community programs
  • Youth organizations
  • Charities
  • Foundations

May require:

  • Proof of nonprofit status (optional)
Politician
$250

For elected officials or political candidates participating in the parade as part of community engagement and outreach.

Includes:

  • Parade vehicle or walking participation
  • Campaign visibility opportunity
  • Public recognition placement

Ideal for:

  • Candidates
  • Campaign teams
  • Elected officials
  • Political organizations

Restrictions:

  • Must follow parade conduct rules
  • No aggressive campaigning
  • No distribution of restricted materials
Sponsor Vehicle
$300

For official event sponsors who want enhanced visibility through a sponsored parade vehicle or branded float. This category provides additional recognition beyond standard business participation.

Includes:

  • Premium parade placement (when available)
  • Sponsor recognition
  • Vehicle branding opportunity
  • Event sponsor acknowledgment

Ideal for:

  • Corporate sponsors
  • Major supporters
  • Featured partners
  • Brand sponsors

Bonus exposure may include:

  • Event website listing
  • Sponsor mentions (if applicable)
Add a donation for Jazjordan Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!