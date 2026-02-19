2026 Black Family Reunion Parade Registration

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About this event
Individuals, families, or small groups who wish to walk in the parade without a vehicle. This category is ideal for community members, youth groups, clubs, and supporters who want to participate in the celebration on foot.
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For individuals or groups participating with a personal vehicle such as a decorated car, truck, or small float. This option is ideal for families, car clubs, or community supporters who want to be part of the parade with transportation.
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For businesses wishing to promote their company while participating in the parade. This includes branded vehicles, promotional teams, or small business floats.
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For registered nonprofit organizations participating to promote their mission and community services. Discounted to support community organizations making a positive impact.
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Ideal for:
May require:
For elected officials or political candidates participating in the parade as part of community engagement and outreach.
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For official event sponsors who want enhanced visibility through a sponsored parade vehicle or branded float. This category provides additional recognition beyond standard business participation.
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Ideal for:
Bonus exposure may include:
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