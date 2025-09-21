Parade of Checks, Unit and Club Leaders Installation, and Christmas Party with live band

Includes libations, live band, and
heavy apps:
Spinach artichoke & buffalo chicken dip
w/tortilla chips
Corn bacon cheese dip w/pretzels
sweet & sour meatballs
chicken tenders w/dipping sauces
Flat bread pizzas, chef-made and cut
Spinach mozzarella, classic pepperoni
Bruschetta; seasoned diced tomatoes, balsamic & fresh parmesan
Slider sandwiches
steak & cheese
chicken cranberry
cheese spread w/crackers
cut vegetables w/dip
Includes 8 tickets to the Celebration of 2025 and a designated table with your club, unit, business, or name/logo of your choice
$
