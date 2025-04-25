Parade of Sail Sailaway Tickets - Tall Ships Sturgeon Bay

When & If Parade of Sail Ticket
$250

A When & If Parade of Sail ticket will give you access to a special viewing experience ON BOARD the vessel during the arrival of Tall Ships to kick off the beginning of Tall Ships Weekend.

Liberty Clipper Parade of Sail Ticket
$250

A Liberty Clipper Parade of Sail ticket will give you access to a special viewing experience ON BOARD the vessel during the arrival of Tall Ships to kick off the beginning of Tall Ships Weekend.

Pride of Baltimore II Parade of Sail Ticket
$250

A Pride of Baltimore II Parade of Sail ticket will give you access to a special viewing experience ON BOARD the vessel during the arrival of Tall Ships to kick off the beginning of Tall Ships Weekend.

Utopia Parade of Sail Ticket
$250

A Utopia Parade of Sail ticket will give you access to a special viewing experience ON BOARD the vessel during the arrival of Tall Ships to kick off the beginning of Tall Ships Weekend.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing