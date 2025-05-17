Parade Sponsorship

Benefits: * Named as a Diamond Sponsor in print ‘thank you’ ad * Free parade entry * Yearlong listing on Kiwanis website, with link to your company website * Grants breakfast invitation * $1500 Kiwanis grant named in honor of your company or family

Benefits: * Named as a Diamond Sponsor in print ‘thank you’ ad * Free parade entry * Yearlong listing on Kiwanis website, with link to your company website * Grants breakfast invitation * $1500 Kiwanis grant named in honor of your company or family

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