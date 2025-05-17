Parade Sponsorship

Benefits:
* Named as a Diamond Sponsor in print ‘thank you’ ad
* Free parade entry
* Yearlong listing on Kiwanis website, with link to your company website
* Grants breakfast invitation
* $1500 Kiwanis grant named in honor of your company or family
Benefits:
* Named as a Diamond Sponsor in print ‘thank you’ ad
* Free parade entry
* Yearlong listing on Kiwanis website, with link to your company website
* Grants breakfast invitation
* $1500 Kiwanis grant named in honor of your company or family
Platinum Sponsorship
$3,000
Benefits:
* Named as a Platinum Sponsor in print ‘thank you’ ad
* Free parade entry
* Yearlong listing on Kiwanis website, with link to your company website
* Grants breakfast invitation
Benefits:
* Named as a Platinum Sponsor in print ‘thank you’ ad
* Free parade entry
* Yearlong listing on Kiwanis website, with link to your company website
* Grants breakfast invitation
Gold Sponsorship
$2,000
Benefits:
* Named as a Gold Sponsor in print ‘thank you’ ad
* Free parade entry
* Yearlong listing on Kiwanis website, with link to your company website
* Grants breakfast invitation
Benefits:
* Named as a Gold Sponsor in print ‘thank you’ ad
* Free parade entry
* Yearlong listing on Kiwanis website, with link to your company website
* Grants breakfast invitation
Silver Sponsorship
$1,500
Benefits:
* Named as a Silver Sponsor in print ‘thank you’ ad
* Free parade entry
* Yearlong listing on Kiwanis website, with link to your company website
*Grants breakfast invitation
Benefits:
* Named as a Silver Sponsor in print ‘thank you’ ad
* Free parade entry
* Yearlong listing on Kiwanis website, with link to your company website
*Grants breakfast invitation
Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000
Benefits:
* Named as a Bronze Sponsor in print ‘thank you’ ad
* Free parade entry
* Yearlong listing on the Kiwanis website, with link to your company website
* Grants breakfast invitation
Benefits:
* Named as a Bronze Sponsor in print ‘thank you’ ad
* Free parade entry
* Yearlong listing on the Kiwanis website, with link to your company website
* Grants breakfast invitation
Friends of the Parade
$200
Benefits:
* Yearlong listing on Kiwanis website
Benefits:
* Yearlong listing on Kiwanis website
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!