San Ramon Valley Kiwanis Foundation

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San Ramon Valley Kiwanis Foundation

About this raffle

Parade Sponsorship

Diamond Sponsorship
$4,000
Benefits: * Named as a Diamond Sponsor in print ‘thank you’ ad * Free parade entry * Yearlong listing on Kiwanis website, with link to your company website * Grants breakfast invitation * $1500 Kiwanis grant named in honor of your company or family
Platinum Sponsorship
$3,000
Benefits: * Named as a Platinum Sponsor in print ‘thank you’ ad * Free parade entry * Yearlong listing on Kiwanis website, with link to your company website * Grants breakfast invitation
Gold Sponsorship
$2,000
Benefits: * Named as a Gold Sponsor in print ‘thank you’ ad * Free parade entry * Yearlong listing on Kiwanis website, with link to your company website * Grants breakfast invitation
Silver Sponsorship
$1,500
Benefits: * Named as a Silver Sponsor in print ‘thank you’ ad * Free parade entry * Yearlong listing on Kiwanis website, with link to your company website *Grants breakfast invitation
Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000
Benefits: * Named as a Bronze Sponsor in print ‘thank you’ ad * Free parade entry * Yearlong listing on the Kiwanis website, with link to your company website * Grants breakfast invitation
Friends of the Parade
$200
Benefits: * Yearlong listing on Kiwanis website

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