Paradigm FC Academy - "Defender" Sponsor

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About this event
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This is an Exclusive Sponsorship that is for up to two companies to be represented on a team tent. Paradigm FC has two team tents. Each tent will have one company's logo.
A member of our team will reach out to discuss your company logo and file format for the Paradigm FC website and team tent.
*Sponsorship titles are illustrative only and do not provide ownership, management, or direct involvement in the club.
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