Paradigm Futbol Club

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Paradigm Futbol Club

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Paradigm FC Academy - "Defender" Sponsor

Paradigm FC Defender Sponsor
$2,000

2 left!

This is an Exclusive Sponsorship that is for up to two companies to be represented on a team tent. Paradigm FC has two team tents. Each tent will have one company's logo. 


A member of our team will reach out to discuss your company logo and file format for the Paradigm FC website and team tent.


*Sponsorship titles are illustrative only and do not provide ownership, management, or direct involvement in the club.

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