Paradigm FC Academy- " Assistant Coach" Sponsor

This Paradigm FC Academy sponsorship occurs every 2 years and your sponsorship helps cover fields, uniforms, and safe travel so kids can focus on teamwork, discipline, and the joy of the game. This is an Exclusive Sponsorship that is for up to two companies to be represented on the sleeves of Paradigm FC Academy Training kits. You will have your choice of sleeve on a first come first serve basis.





A member of our team will reach out to discuss your company logo and file format for the Paradigm FC website and the training kits.





*Sponsorship titles are illustrative only and do not provide ownership, management, or direct involvement in the club.