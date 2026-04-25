Paradigm Futbol Club

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Paradigm Futbol Club

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Paradigm FC Academy- "Goalkeeper" Sponsor

Paradigm FC Academy Goalkeeper Sponsor
$2,000

1 left!

This is an Exclusive Sponsorship that is for one company to be represented as the official sponsor for all the team balls. The Goalkeeper sponsor also receives a team ball signed by all Paradigm FC Academy players at the end of the season.  


A member of our team will reach out to discuss your company logo and file format for the Paradigm FC website and social media


*Sponsorship titles are illustrative only and do not provide ownership, management, or direct involvement in the club.

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