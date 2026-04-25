Paradigm FC Academy- " Team Captain" Sponsor

This is a Sponsor the Player Exclusive Sponsorship where each Paradigm FC Academy player can be sponsored by one company. With this level of sponsorship, each company sponsoring a player will be announced at our annual gala, receive a signed player jersey from the player sponsored, and social media credit whenever their player photo is posted on any Paradigm FC social media or marketing material. Each company will also be represented on our website.





A member of our team will reach out to discuss your company logo and file format for the Paradigm FC website.





*Sponsorship titles are illustrative only and do not provide ownership, management, or direct involvement in the club.