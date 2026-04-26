Paradigm FC "Director" Sponsor

This Paradigm FC Academy sponsorship occurs every 2 years and your sponsorship helps cover fields, uniforms, and safe travel so kids can focus on teamwork, discipline, and the joy of the game. This is an Exclusive Sponsorship that is for up to one company to be represented on the front of Paradigm FC Academy Home AND Away kits. Your company will also be represented on the Paradigm FC website.





A member of our team will reach out to discuss your company logo and file format for the Paradigm FC website and the Home and Away kits.





*Sponsorship titles are illustrative only and do not provide ownership, management, or direct involvement in the club.