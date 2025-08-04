Paradise Art Center's Silent Auction of Shane Grammer's Original paintings of Grace Kelly and Natalie Wood

original 36" x 48" canvas painting of Hollywood icons Grace Kelly created by renowned artist Shane Grammer. This powerful work was originally purchased by a Paradise, CA resident in the years following the Camp Fire and has now been generously donated to the Paradise Art Center to support vital upgrades — especially in our pottery studio.

While the Art Center’s building survived the fire, it’s aging and in real need of restoration. This fundraiser will help us continue offering a creative space for the Paradise community.