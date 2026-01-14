LWRWC

Hosted by

LWRWC

About this event

Paradise Runway Fashion Show 2026

7650 Legacy Blvd

Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202, USA

General Admission - Member
$55

Enjoy the full program with reserved seating and access to all activities.

General Admission - Guest
$60

Enjoy the full program with reserved seating and access to all activities.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Enjoy the full program with reserved seating and a meal for two. 16 Locked Treasure tickets, and access to all main activities. FREE Advertising in the local media, on the LWRWC Webpage and the LWR Women's Club Facebook page, event program, posters and signage, and publicly at the event.

Silver Sponsor
$250

Enjoy the full program with reserved seating and a meal for one, 8 Locked Treasure tickets, and access to all main activities. FREE Advertising in the local media, on the LWRWC Webpage and the LWR Women's Club Facebook page, event program, posters and signage, and publicly at the event.

Platinum Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Enjoy the full program with reserved seating, two meals, 16 Locked Treasure tickets, and access to all main activities. FREE Advertising in the local media, on the LWRWC Webpage and the LWR Women's Club Facebook page, event program, posters and signage, and publicly at the event.

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