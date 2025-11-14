Paradise Theatre: Membership

FRUITS receive:

Buy-one-get-one movie tickets*

10% off all concessions purchases!

No “day-of” ticket price for live events!

Access to special members-only events throughout the year.

Members-only “RUSH” tickets.Come to the theatre when doors open and if we’re at 75% sold or less, members get ½ price tickets to any live event! (excluding films)

Exclusive member gift.

BONUS: Plaque in your name on a seat in the Paradise