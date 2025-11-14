Offered by

Paradise Theatre

About the memberships

Paradise Theatre: Membership

One-Time Donation (Non-Member)
Pay what you can

No expiration

You don't need to become a member to make a donation! If you simply love the Paradise and are just feeling generous. Make a one-time donation for any amount here!

🌱 SEED
$10

Renews monthly

SEEDS receive:

  • Buy-one-get-one movie tickets*
  • 10% off all concessions purchases! 
  • No “day-of” ticket price for live events!
  • Access to special members-only events throughout the year.

*BOGO movie tickets are limited to two-per-movie (4 total tickets)

🌷BUD
$20

Renews monthly

BUDS receive:

  • Buy-one-get-one movie tickets*
  • 10% off all concessions purchases! 
  • No “day-of” ticket price for live events!
  • Access to special members-only events throughout the year. 
  • BONUS: Members-only “RUSH” tickets.Come to the theatre when doors open and if we’re at 75% sold or less, members get ½ price tickets to any live event! (excluding films)

*BOGO movie tickets are limited to two-per-movie (4 total tickets)

🌻 FLOWER
$50

Renews monthly

FLOWERS receive: 

  • Buy-one-get-one movie tickets*
  • 10% off all concessions purchases! 
  • No “day-of” ticket price for live events!
  • Access to special members-only events throughout the year. 
  • Members-only “RUSH” tickets.Come to the theatre when doors open and if we’re at 75% sold or less, members get ½ price tickets to any live event! (excluding films) 
  • BONUS: 50% discount on private theatre rentals (excludes organizations)
  • BONUS: Exclusive member gift.

*BOGO movie tickets are limited to two-per-movie (4 total tickets)

🍑 FRUIT
$100

Renews monthly

FRUITS receive:

  • Buy-one-get-one movie tickets*
  • 10% off all concessions purchases! 
  • No “day-of” ticket price for live events!
  • Access to special members-only events throughout the year. 
  • Members-only “RUSH” tickets.Come to the theatre when doors open and if we’re at 75% sold or less, members get ½ price tickets to any live event! (excluding films) 
  • Exclusive member gift.
  • BONUS: Plaque in your name on a seat in the Paradise 
  • BONUS: A private theater screening for you and your friends of any film of your choice, complete with concessions.

*BOGO movie tickets are limited to two-per-movie (4 total tickets)

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