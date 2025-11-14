Paradise Theatre: Membership

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About the memberships
No expiration
You don't need to become a member to make a donation! If you simply love the Paradise and are just feeling generous. Make a one-time donation for any amount here!
Renews monthly
SEEDS receive:
*BOGO movie tickets are limited to two-per-movie (4 total tickets)
Renews monthly
BUDS receive:
*BOGO movie tickets are limited to two-per-movie (4 total tickets)
Renews monthly
FLOWERS receive:
*BOGO movie tickets are limited to two-per-movie (4 total tickets)
Renews monthly
FRUITS receive:
*BOGO movie tickets are limited to two-per-movie (4 total tickets)
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!