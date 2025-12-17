Paradise Theatre Event Sponsorship 2026

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About the memberships
No expiration
Sponsor a unique program of YOUR choosing: a movie night for the community, a play in our September Fringe Fest, or a community event! Just email Hector at [email protected] to schedule your event!
Valid until April 23, 2027
Words of Paradise Speaker Series ($3000)
Words of Paradise is our brand new professional speaker series. With your help we can bring world class authors, artists and thinkers to the stage for engaging dialogues and thoughtful explanations of the world around us. This includes a bi-annual local storytelling night! (think "The Moth" but North Fork style!)
Valid until April 23, 2027
Cabin Fever Film Series ($6000)
Cabin Fever (our annual winter-spring film series will feature a bevy of first-run films, classics with a twist, free documentaries, and outdoor adventure from Mountainfilm and Reel Rock).
No expiration
2026 Facilities Improvements ($6000)
The Paradise needs help renovating our theater space and updating our sound and lighting equipment! After a small makeover to our green room, we still need a new lighting board, new digital lights, a new stage extension and ultimately a retracting movie screen and a stage rebuild (this is to extend the actual theater playing space and add a backstage space for props and set movement).
No expiration
2026 Troubadour Takeover ($6000)
A special new series curated by our own multi-talented singer/songwriter Gabrielle Louise, brings multiple acoustic folk and Americana artists to share their songs and stories in four unique and beautiful evenings throughout the year. All sponsorship funds go directly to help pay and house the artists!
No expiration
Fall Fringe Fest is a new annual performing arts festival featuring theatre, comedy, improv, dance and circus arts in September of 2026. Paonia Fringe will offer a "smörgåsbord" of creativity, allowing audiences to discover unexpected artistic gems, both locally and from around the US.
No expiration
Pickin at the Paradise ($8000)
The Paradise and Pickin' Productions have teamed up for a specially curated year-round music series featuring all genres of musicians and plenty of dancing! Previous years lineups have included Sierra Ferrell, Charlie Crockett, Marchforth Marching Band and so many more. All sponsorship funds go directly to help pay and house the artists!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!