Paramedic Network's EMS Week 2025 Raffle

Enter to win a one year professional Paramedic Network membership. A perfect opportunity for practitioners, educators and industry professionals to support the advancement & development of the Paramedic Profession globally.
EMS Refresher
$1
A chance to win a spot in the comprehensive EMS Refresher training course designed to update and reinforce the knowledge and skills of emergency medical services (EMS) professionals.
Critical Care Transport BootCamp
$1
A chance to win a spot in the CCT Bootcamp! This immersive course focuses on full-stack and front-end development, providing students with hands-on experience to advance the practice of Critical Care Transport worldwide.
Community Paramedic BootCamp
$1
A chance to win a spot in the CP Bootcamp! This comprehensive course covers both full-stack and front-end development, equipping students with practical skills to advance the practice of Community Paramedicine worldwide.
Community Paramedic Clinician Program (CPC)
$1
A chance to win an opportunity to join the Community Paramedic Clinician (CPC) Program! As a CPC, you will play a vital role in improving community health by navigating and establishing systems that enhance care delivery.
Mystery Draw!
$1
The Mystery draw offers a chance to win a variety of exciting prizes, including swag, apparel, gift cards, registration fees, and more! With every ticket, you’re in the running for a surprise collection of awesome rewards—no two prizes are the same!
