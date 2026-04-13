Interplanetary Help Desk

Hosted by

Interplanetary Help Desk

About this event

Full Albums, Really Loud: Paramore

2538 Guadalupe St

Austin, TX 78705, USA

General Admission
$10

This ticket gets you into the event. 100% of this ticket benefits the nonprofit organization you select.

Additional Donation to Austin Mutual Aid
Pay what you can

Make an additional donation to Austin Mutual Aid to support their mission. They receive 100% of this donation.


Note: This is not a ticket. Please purchase a General Admission ticket for entry to the event.

Additional Donation to ATX Artists for Social Impact
Pay what you can

Make an additional donation to ATX Artists for Social Impact to support their mission. They receive 100% of this donation.


Note: This is not a ticket. Please purchase a General Admission ticket for entry to the event.

Additional Donation to The Other Ones Foundation
Pay what you can

Make an additional donation to The Other Ones Foundation to support their mission. They receive 100% of this donation.


Note: This is not a ticket. Please purchase a General Admission ticket for entry to the event.

Additional Donation to Interplanetary Help Desk
Pay what you can

Make an additional donation to Interplanetary Help Desk to support our mission. We receive 100% of this donation.


Note: This is not a ticket. Please purchase a General Admission ticket for entry to the event.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!