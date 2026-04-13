Full Albums, Really Loud: Paramore

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This ticket gets you into the event. 100% of this ticket benefits the nonprofit organization you select.
Make an additional donation to Austin Mutual Aid to support their mission. They receive 100% of this donation.
Note: This is not a ticket. Please purchase a General Admission ticket for entry to the event.
Make an additional donation to ATX Artists for Social Impact to support their mission. They receive 100% of this donation.
Note: This is not a ticket. Please purchase a General Admission ticket for entry to the event.
Make an additional donation to The Other Ones Foundation to support their mission. They receive 100% of this donation.
Note: This is not a ticket. Please purchase a General Admission ticket for entry to the event.
Make an additional donation to Interplanetary Help Desk to support our mission. We receive 100% of this donation.
Note: This is not a ticket. Please purchase a General Admission ticket for entry to the event.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!