Paramus Catholic Fashion Show

Hosted by
About this event
425 Paramus Rd, Paramus, NJ 07652, USA
Miss the early bird deadline? No problem. You can buy regular admission tickets up to the date of the show. All tickets are non-refundable.
Student tickets from schools other than PCHS save with Student ID - must present ID at the door. Non-Refundable.
Thank you for your service! Active and Retired First Responders and Military Save $5.00 with proof of service. Includes, Police, Fire & EMS. Non-Refundable.
We love our grandparents! Senior Citizens 65 and older save $5 on admission with valid ID. Non-Refundable.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!