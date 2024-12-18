SPC Party Gras 2025

Savour an evening of beer tasting and 'dollar dogs' while watching the Phillies vs.Cleveland projected on the big screen in the backyard of JW Clements 8 College Ave, Swarthmore. May 10, 2025 6pm. This event is hosted by JW and Doug Harnsberger.

Savour an evening of beer tasting and 'dollar dogs' while watching the Phillies vs.Cleveland projected on the big screen in the backyard of JW Clements 8 College Ave, Swarthmore. May 10, 2025 6pm. This event is hosted by JW and Doug Harnsberger.

More details...