Carrollton Farmers Branch Association For The Gifted And Talented (C-FB AGT)

Hosted by

Carrollton Farmers Branch Association For The Gifted And Talented (C-FB AGT)

About this event

*40% off* Parent-Child LEGO Magic Awaits: GT Family Night – Build Skills, Boost Bonds & Discover SENG Support! (Proudly Hosted by CFB Advanced Academic Services)

1820 Pearl St

Carrollton, TX 75006, USA

LEGO Workshop Ticket for One Parent & One Child as a Pair
$18
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

*40% off (Was $30)* Collaborate directly on LEGO builds (children ages 6+ through middle school), and enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. The spots are limited to just 20 pairs.

General One Adult Admission without LEGO Workshop
$3

*40% off (Was $5)* Skip hands-on LEGO Workshop participation but dive into all other activities and child areas. Watch the session, hang with your LEGO-building family, or just chill—we're flexible to fit your needs!

General One Child Admission without LEGO Workshop (3+)
$3

*40% off (Was $5)* Skip hands-on LEGO Workshop participation but dive into all other activities and child areas. Watch the session, hang with your LEGO-building family, or just chill—we're flexible to fit your needs! Open to children ages 3+ through high school

LEGO Workshop Waitlist: #1 in Line for Parent-Child Pair
$17
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This waitlist spot secures your entry for one parent and one child as a pair to our GT Family Night LEGO Workshop. You'll enjoy full access to observe the workshop, plus all other activities and age-based child areas (ages 3+).

If a registered ticket holder can't attend, we'll notify you in waitlist order to step in and collaborate hands-on with LEGO builds—sparking creativity for kids ages 6+ through middle school!


LEGO Workshop Waitlist: #2 in Line for Parent-Child Pair
$16
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This waitlist spot secures your entry for one parent and one child as a pair to our GT Family Night LEGO Workshop. You'll enjoy full access to observe the workshop, plus all other activities and age-based child areas (ages 3+).

If a registered ticket holder can't attend, we'll notify you in waitlist order to step in and collaborate hands-on with LEGO builds—sparking creativity for kids ages 6+ through middle school!

LEGO Workshop Waitlist: #3 in Line for Parent-Child Pair
$13
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This waitlist spot secures your entry for one parent and one child as a pair to our GT Family Night LEGO Workshop. You'll enjoy full access to observe the workshop, plus all other activities and age-based child areas (ages 3+).

If a registered ticket holder can't attend, we'll notify you in waitlist order to step in and collaborate hands-on with LEGO builds—sparking creativity for kids ages 6+ through middle school!

Lego Instructor
Free

Please contact us if you plan to be an instructor. Thank you!

Add a donation for Carrollton Farmers Branch Association For The Gifted And Talented (C-FB AGT)

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!