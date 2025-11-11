40% off* Parent-Child LEGO Magic Awaits: GT Family Night – Build Skills, Boost Bonds & Discover SENG Support! (Proudly Hosted by CFB Advanced Academic Services)

Hosted by
*40% off (Was $30)* Collaborate directly on LEGO builds (children ages 6+ through middle school), and enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. The spots are limited to just 20 pairs.
*40% off (Was $5)* Skip hands-on LEGO Workshop participation but dive into all other activities and child areas. Watch the session, hang with your LEGO-building family, or just chill—we're flexible to fit your needs!
*40% off (Was $5)* Skip hands-on LEGO Workshop participation but dive into all other activities and child areas. Watch the session, hang with your LEGO-building family, or just chill—we're flexible to fit your needs! Open to children ages 3+ through high school
This waitlist spot secures your entry for one parent and one child as a pair to our GT Family Night LEGO Workshop. You'll enjoy full access to observe the workshop, plus all other activities and age-based child areas (ages 3+).
If a registered ticket holder can't attend, we'll notify you in waitlist order to step in and collaborate hands-on with LEGO builds—sparking creativity for kids ages 6+ through middle school!
Please contact us if you plan to be an instructor. Thank you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!