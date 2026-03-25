Parent Toddler Sensory Friendly Dance Spring 2026

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$12.50 a class for 8 weeks
This option is for families who can afford to pay a little more so those who need to can pay less.
This is the right option for you if . . .
*You an meet all your basic needs
*May have some debt, but it doesn't prohibit the meeting of your basic needs
*You own your home or rent a higher end property
*You are employed or do not need to work
*Have access to financial savings
*Have expendable income
*Can afford holidays or to take time off
$9.50 a class for 8 weeks
This option is for families who can afford to pay the full direct cost of class so those who need to can pay less.
This is the right option for you if . . .
*You an meet all your basic needs
*May have some debt, but it doesn't prohibit the meeting of your basic needs
*You own your home or rent a property
*You own a car
*You are employed or self-employed
*Have access to financial savings
*Have Some expendable income
*Can afford an annual holiday without financial burden
$6.25 a class for 8 weeks
This option is for families who cannot afford to pay the full direct cost.
This is the right option for you if . . .
*You may stress about meeting all your basic needs, but do still meet them.
*You have some debt.
*You are employed, self-employed, or partially employed
*Have limited access to financial savings
*Have limited expendable income
*Have to actively save in order to take a holiday or time off
*Own a car, but struggle to pay the taxes and insurance
$3.75 a class for 8 weeks
This option is for families who cannot afford to pay the full direct cost and need extra support.
This is the right option for you if . . .
*Qualify for social assistance programs
*You frequently stress about meeting all your basic needs, and do not always achieve them.
*You have debt, and it sometimes prohibits you from meeting your basic needs.
*Rent a lower end property or have unstable housing
*You are unemployed or under employed.
*Have no access to financial savings
*Have extremely limited or no expendable income
*Can not afford a holiday or time off without significant financial burden.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!