Parent Toddler Sensory Friendly Dance Spring 2026

$12.50 a class for 8 weeks

This option is for families who can afford to pay a little more so those who need to can pay less.



This is the right option for you if . . .



*You an meet all your basic needs

*May have some debt, but it doesn't prohibit the meeting of your basic needs

*You own your home or rent a higher end property

*You are employed or do not need to work

*Have access to financial savings

*Have expendable income

*Can afford holidays or to take time off