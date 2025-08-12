Miles for Moments Poker Run Silent Auction

Hosted by
Elevate your style while supporting a great cause with this stunning Women's Harley Davidson Bulova Watch, generously donated for Parenting Time Center's fundraiser, "Miles for Moments" silent auction. Featuring a bold blue face accented with sparkling Swarovski hour markers and a chic blue leather strap, this timepiece combines edgy appeal with elegant craftsmanship. Crafted by Bulova, renowned for precision and quality, it’s the perfect accessory for any occasion. By bidding on this unique piece, you’re not only adding a stylish touch to your collection but also helping to support programs that empower families and strengthen parenting skills. Place your bid today and make a meaningful difference in your community!
Showcasing the iconic Trail Rated badge, this durable plate symbolizes off-road capability and rugged exploration. Perfect for Jeep enthusiasts or anyone who loves the outdoors, it’s an eye-catching accessory that celebrates adventure and the spirit of exploration. Your bid not only grants you a unique piece of Jeep heritage but also supports programs that strengthen families and promote healthy parenting. Place your bid today and help make a difference in your community!
Pamper your furry friend with this delightful Pet Item Basket. Filled with a variety of pet essentials and treats, this basket is perfect for dogs, cats, or any beloved companion. From toys and grooming supplies to tasty snacks, it’s a wonderful way to show your pet some love. Supporting this auction helps the Parenting Time Center empower families and promote healthy relationships—so bid today and give your pet the gift of happiness while making a positive impact in the community!
Show off your style on and off the course with this stylish TaylorMade Golf Hat. Featuring the iconic TaylorMade logo, this cap combines comfort and performance, making it perfect for a round of golf or everyday wear. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or a casual player, this hat is a great addition to your wardrobe. Your bid not only scores you a sleek accessory but also supports programs that empower families and strengthen communities. Place your bid today and make a difference while enjoying your favorite sport!
Stay refreshed on the go with this Igloo Nutrl Cooler. Designed to keep your beverages cold and your snacks fresh, this durable cooler is perfect for picnics, camping trips, tailgates, or outdoor adventures. Its portable size and reliable insulation make it a must-have for any activity. Supporting this auction helps the Parenting Time Center empower families and promote healthy communities—so bid now and enjoy the cool benefits while making a difference!
Illuminate your outdoor space with this Honeywell Outdoor Lantern. Designed to provide bright, reliable lighting, this stylish lantern is perfect for patios, pathways, camping trips, or backyard gatherings. Its durable construction ensures it can withstand the elements, making it a great addition to any outdoor setting. Supporting this auction helps the Parenting Time Center empower families and strengthen communities—place your bid today and add a warm, inviting glow to your outdoor adventures!
Stay cool and comfortable wherever you go with this Amazon Portable Air Cooler. Compact and easy to use, this efficient cooler helps lower temperatures and add a refreshing breeze to your home, office, or outdoor space. Perfect for hot summer days or personal comfort on-the-go, it’s a practical and convenient way to beat the heat. Supporting this auction helps the Parenting Time Center empower families and foster healthy communities—place your bid today and enjoy cool relief while making a difference
Carry your clubs in style with this new Spyder Golf Bag. Designed with functionality and sleek design in mind, this golf bag offers ample storage, comfortable straps, and a modern look—perfect for both casual and serious golfers. Whether you're heading to the course or practicing at the range, this bag is a great accessory to elevate your game. Supporting this auction helps the Parenting Time Center empower families and strengthen communities—place your bid today and tee off for a good cause!
Relax and unwind with a 1-hour massage donated by Bertram Chiropractic and Wellness. This rejuvenating session provides relief from stress and muscle tension, leaving you feeling refreshed and renewed. Whether you're in need of deep tissue therapy or a soothing relaxation massage, this experience is perfect for promoting overall wellness. Supporting this auction helps the Parenting Time Center empower families and strengthen communities—place your bid today and treat yourself to some well-deserved relaxation!
