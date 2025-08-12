Miles for Moments Poker Run Silent Auction

Show off your style on and off the course with this stylish TaylorMade Golf Hat. Featuring the iconic TaylorMade logo, this cap combines comfort and performance, making it perfect for a round of golf or everyday wear. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or a casual player, this hat is a great addition to your wardrobe. Your bid not only scores you a sleek accessory but also supports programs that empower families and strengthen communities. Place your bid today and make a difference while enjoying your favorite sport!