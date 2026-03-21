Parent’s Corner Variety Show 50/50 Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
A simple way to support our mission while getting one chance to win. Perfect for anyone who wants to participate and give back.
Must be present to win. Receive tickets at check in for show on 3/27/26
A great value for families or anyone who wants to boost their odds. Get five entries for less than the cost of buying them individually — a fun way to increase your chances while supporting community programs.
Must be present to win. Receive tickets at check in for show on 3/27/26
Our best deal. With fifteen entries, this pack gives you the strongest chance to win while making a meaningful impact on our nonprofit’s work. Ideal for supporters who want to go all‑in for a great cause.
Must be present to win. Receive tickets at check in for show on 3/27/26
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!