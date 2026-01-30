Parents For Public Education

Parents For Public Education

Parents For Public Education's Memberships

The Classroom Champion
$10

Renews monthly

Because every classroom starts with someone who cares.

You’ll receive:

  • Monthly impact email showing how your gift supports Teachers in Need
  • PPE Sticker
  • Recognition on PPE’s website (optional)

Your impact:

  • Supports advocacy efforts that uplift public educators
  • Pays for one third of one day of a teacher’s leave annually 
The Teacher Advocate
$25

Renews monthly

Standing beside the educators who shape our future.

You’ll receive:

  • Everything in Classroom Champion, plus:
  • PPE Pen
  • Early access to event tickets and volunteer opportunities

Your impact:

  • Helps provide direct financial support to teachers
  • Supports professional development and advocacy initiatives
  • Pays for half of a day of leave for an educator annually
The Education Ally
$50

Renews monthly

Turning support into meaningful action.

You’ll receive:

  • Everything in Teacher Advocate, plus:
  • Recognition in PPE’s annual impact report
  • PPE branded thank-you gift (annually)

Your impact:

  • Helps fund maternity leave support for educators
  • Pays for 1.5 days of leave for an educator annually
The Community Builder
$100

Renews monthly

Supporting Teachers and our Students

You’ll receive:

  • Everything in Education Ally, plus:
  • Prominent recognition on PPE’s website and at events

Your impact:

  • Sustains PPE’s core programs year-round
  • Expands advocacy and outreach across our community and state
  • Pays for 3 days of leave for an educator annually
The Public Education Partner
$250

Renews monthly

Investing in the future of public education.

You’ll receive:

  • All previous benefits, plus:
  • Logo or name placement on select PPE materials (if desired)
  • Private annual impact call or meeting with PPE leadership
  • Recognition at PPE fundraising events
  • Custom acknowledgment for your generosity

Your impact:

  • Enables program growth and long-term sustainability
  • Provides transformational support to educators and families
  • Pays for 8 days of leave for an educator annually
Friends and Family Sponsor
$500

Valid until February 20, 2027

Shared Sponsor Spotlight on Instagram and Facebook (if desired) (This pays for ~1.25 days of leave for an educator)

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

Valid until February 20, 2027

Name listed on backs of certificates and name listed on website (optional) (This pays for ~2 days of leave for an educator)

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

Valid until February 20, 2027

● Solo Donor Spotlight on Instagram and Facebook

● Name or logo featured on backs of maternity leave check certificates to teachers

● Logo on website

(This pays for ~4 days of leave for an educator)

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

Valid until February 20, 2027

● Logo in footer of website

● Solo Donor Spotlight on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook

● Name or logo on front of maternity leave check certificates given to teachers

● Vendor booth and invite to events throughout 2025-2026 school year

● Option to speak at events

● Logo on homepage of website

● Verbal recognition at all events

(This pays for ~6 days of leave for an educator)

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Valid until February 20, 2027

● Logo lockup in header and footer on our website

● Verbal recognition at annual and special events with vendor booth

● Logo on top of every reimbursement issued to educators

● Swag of yours given at events

