Wilton Youth Council - Class Project 2030

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Wilton Youth Council - Class Project 2030

About this event

Parents Got Paddle

333 Hurlbutt St

Wilton, CT 06897, USA

Paddle Team Entry Ticket
$120

All tickets include light bites and non-alcoholic drinks.


*At least one teammate must be a 2030 parent.

  • Please enter your team's PTI or level of experience on next page (ie. If you don't know the PTI, please enter advanced, intermediate, beginner).
  • Round robin and finals
  • Prizes for the tournament winners & for team or individual player who brings in the most sponsorship funds.
  • Decide whether you want to set a fundraising goal beyond your registration fee (totally optional). You can add any additional donations you receive through this link:  https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/donate-to-class-project--2030
Individual Paddle Player Ticket
$60

All tickets include light bites and non-alcoholic drinks.


*Must be a 2030 parent

  • If you don't have a partner, but want to get in on the tournament action, please register here and we will pair you up with a partner.
  • Please enter your level of experience on next page (ie. advanced, intermediate, beginner).
  • Prizes for the tournament winners & for team or individual player who brings in the most sponsorship funds.
  • Decide whether you want to set a fundraising goal beyond your registration fee (totally optional). You can add any additional donations you receive through this link:  https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/donate-to-class-project--2030
  • If for some reason we can not place you with a partner, we can refund you $30, and you can join us as social ticket ticket holder
Social Ticket
$30

All tickets include light bites and non-alcoholic drinks.


Come chill and hang by the fire pit and paddle hut for a great cause with other 2030 parents. Bonus to get to watch some friendly paddle matches happening in the background.

Add a donation for Wilton Youth Council - Class Project 2030

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