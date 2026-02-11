Parents Got Paddle

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About this event
All tickets include light bites and non-alcoholic drinks.
*At least one teammate must be a 2030 parent.
All tickets include light bites and non-alcoholic drinks.
*Must be a 2030 parent
All tickets include light bites and non-alcoholic drinks.
Come chill and hang by the fire pit and paddle hut for a great cause with other 2030 parents. Bonus to get to watch some friendly paddle matches happening in the background.
$
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