Parents Got Paddle

All tickets include light bites and non-alcoholic drinks.

*Must be a 2030 parent

If you don't have a partner, but want to get in on the tournament action, please register here and we will pair you up with a partner.

Please enter your level of experience on next page (ie. advanced, intermediate, beginner).

Prizes for the tournament winners & for team or individual player who brings in the most sponsorship funds.

Decide whether you want to set a fundraising goal beyond your registration fee (totally optional). You can add any additional donations you receive through this link: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/donate-to-class-project--2030