Parents Inspired

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Parents Inspired

About this event

Parents Inspired's Summer Virtual Auction

Pick-up location

1310 MN-15 S Suite 107 Hutchinson, MN 55350

S'more Camping Stuff item
S'more Camping Stuff
$15

Starting bid

Create smore camping memories, with this Smore bag filled with camping journal, roasting forks and ingredients for SMORES! $35 Value

Bird Seed Wreath item
Bird Seed Wreath
$10

Starting bid

Birdseed wreath with a Minnesota Bird guide book. $25 Value

Cool Snacks item
Cool Snacks
$12

Starting bid

Cooling blanket, snackle box, and 4 cups. Value of $30

Foot Care Basket item
Foot Care Basket
$15

Starting bid

Contains electric nail file, foot soak, nail buffer and more.

$40 Value

MN Twins Tickets item
MN Twins Tickets
$65

Starting bid

4 Tickets to a MN Twins Game of your choice for the 2026 Season and some tailgate fun. Value $100

Fun and Games Basket item
Fun and Games Basket
$15

Starting bid

Paint set, craft supplies, books, and more in a wicker basket. $50 Value

Games & Puzzles item
Games & Puzzles
$10

Starting bid

Bananas game, Uno, Phase 10, Tetris Stax, and 2 puzzles. $35 Value

Girls Spa Basket item
Girls Spa Basket
$7

Starting bid

Soaps, body wash, lip gloss, facial brush, wash clothes, and more.

$25 Value

Healing Arts Gift Basket item
Healing Arts Gift Basket
$40

Starting bid

Healing Arts Acupuncture in Glencoe, gift certificate, ginger chews, simmering mix, and more. Value $100

Home Office Basket item
Home Office Basket
$10

Starting bid

Home office supplies, stationary set and desk top rubber mat. $35 Value

Make a Shake and BBW item
Make a Shake and BBW
$15

Starting bid

Make your own milkshakes and enjoy some wings and kid meals from Buffalo Wild Wings $50 Value

Origami & Slime item
Origami & Slime
$7

Starting bid

Create with origami and creative play with slime.

$30 Value

Picnic Fun item
Picnic Fun
$10

Starting bid

Beverage dispenser with cups and more, 2 small snackle boxes, paper plates, napkins, paddle games, and sunglasses. $35 Value

Rainy Day Fun item
Rainy Day Fun
$10

Starting bid

Contains books, games, markers and more. $35 Value

Self Care Spa Basket item
Self Care Spa Basket
$15

Starting bid

Massage gun, exfoliating clothes, hand moisturizer, shower steamers, and more. $50 Value

Kids Outdoor Fun item
Kids Outdoor Fun
$7

Starting bid

Bubble rockets, floating boats, ball, Ice cream sand bucket, and more. $20 Value

Summer Reading item
Summer Reading
$15

Starting bid

Summer reading bag from The Book Keepers, includes a $20 gift card, and a punch card for more reading. $50 Value

Sensory Swing and more item
Sensory Swing and more
$25

Starting bid

Pod Swing (includes hardware), sensory putty, slime, and more.

$90 Value

Tool Time item
Tool Time
$10

Starting bid

Drill bit set and Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards. $50 Value

Boy Fun item
Boy Fun
$7

Starting bid

Lego, nerf guns and nerf football for summer fun!

$25 Value

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!