Parents Inspired's Summer Virtual Auction

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1310 MN-15 S Suite 107 Hutchinson, MN 55350
Starting bid
Create smore camping memories, with this Smore bag filled with camping journal, roasting forks and ingredients for SMORES! $35 Value
Starting bid
Birdseed wreath with a Minnesota Bird guide book. $25 Value
Starting bid
Cooling blanket, snackle box, and 4 cups. Value of $30
Starting bid
Contains electric nail file, foot soak, nail buffer and more.
$40 Value
Starting bid
4 Tickets to a MN Twins Game of your choice for the 2026 Season and some tailgate fun. Value $100
Starting bid
Paint set, craft supplies, books, and more in a wicker basket. $50 Value
Starting bid
Bananas game, Uno, Phase 10, Tetris Stax, and 2 puzzles. $35 Value
Starting bid
Soaps, body wash, lip gloss, facial brush, wash clothes, and more.
$25 Value
Starting bid
Healing Arts Acupuncture in Glencoe, gift certificate, ginger chews, simmering mix, and more. Value $100
Starting bid
Home office supplies, stationary set and desk top rubber mat. $35 Value
Starting bid
Make your own milkshakes and enjoy some wings and kid meals from Buffalo Wild Wings $50 Value
Starting bid
Create with origami and creative play with slime.
$30 Value
Starting bid
Beverage dispenser with cups and more, 2 small snackle boxes, paper plates, napkins, paddle games, and sunglasses. $35 Value
Starting bid
Contains books, games, markers and more. $35 Value
Starting bid
Massage gun, exfoliating clothes, hand moisturizer, shower steamers, and more. $50 Value
Starting bid
Bubble rockets, floating boats, ball, Ice cream sand bucket, and more. $20 Value
Starting bid
Summer reading bag from The Book Keepers, includes a $20 gift card, and a punch card for more reading. $50 Value
Starting bid
Pod Swing (includes hardware), sensory putty, slime, and more.
$90 Value
Starting bid
Drill bit set and Buffalo Wild Wings gift cards. $50 Value
Starting bid
Lego, nerf guns and nerf football for summer fun!
$25 Value
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