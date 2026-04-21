Parents' Night - Live & Silent Auctions

Get ready to serve up some serious fun with this all-in-one Pickleball Basket—perfect for beginners and seasoned players alike! Whether you're heading to the courts or hosting a friendly match, this package has everything you need for an unbeatable day of play.





Included in this sporty bundle are two pickleball paddles with protective covers, a set of balls, and a stylish pickleball tumbler to keep you refreshed on the go. Stay cool during intense rallies with a misting fan, cooling towel, and cooling tube designed to beat the heat and keep you in the game longer.





To set the perfect vibe on and off the court, this basket also includes a portable speaker ice chest combo, so you can enjoy cold drinks and your favorite tunes while you play.





Whether you're dinking at the kitchen line or just enjoying time with friends, this Pickleball Basket brings energy, comfort, and fun to every match. 🎾🔥



