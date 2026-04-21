Parents' Night - Live & Silent Auctions

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"Move over, there’s a new boss in town!"
Ever wondered what actually happens in the front office? Now’s your student’s chance to find out. This high-stakes (and high-fun) package lets your child trade their backpack for a clipboard. They’ll help make the "big" decisions, lead the morning announcements, and maybe even grant an extra five minutes of recess. Includes a private "business lunch" with the Principal!
The Perk: Total campus bragging rights and a peak behind the curtain.
"The ultimate campus VIP pass."
Behind every great school is a legendary Assistant Principal—and for one day, that legend will be your child! They’ll be the "Right Hand" of the school, helping manage the daily hustle, checking in on classrooms, and keeping the campus running like a well-oiled machine. It’s all the authority, half the paperwork, and double the fun.
The Perk: A personalized "Staff" lanyard and a front-row seat to school operations.
"Turn up the volume on the school day!"
Is your student the family’s resident playlist curator? Give them the ultimate stage! Our DJ for the Day gets to take over the school’s sound system to soundtrack morning arrival, lunch, or transitions. Whether it’s Top 40 hits or a custom "Challenge Accepted" mix, they’ll be the reason everyone has a little extra pep in their step.
The Perk: Controlling the "vibe" of the entire school. (Earplugs for teachers not included!)
"The VIP Valet Experience—No Circling Required."
Tired of the morning "drop-off dance" or the afternoon "pick-up scramble"? This is the ultimate gift for yourself! Win a dedicated, personalized parking spot right at the front of the school for the entire year. Roll in at the last second, park like a pro, and stroll to the gates while others are still looking for a curb.
The Perk: 180 days of stress-free arrivals. It’s not just a parking spot; it’s a lifestyle upgrade.
"Your Name in Lights!" (Two winning bids available)
Want to wish your student a "Happy Birthday," celebrate a "Challenge Accepted" milestone, or just send a "Good Luck" message to the whole school? This is your chance to hijack the digital marquee! Your personalized message will be displayed in bright lights for everyone on campus (and everyone driving by!) to see.
The Perk: Maximum visibility for your favorite student.
Note: Two separate winners will be selected!
Get ready for the ultimate tailgate experience! Cheer on the UCLA Bruins as they take on the San Diego State Aztecs in an exciting day of football, food, and fun.
This package has everything you need to host the perfect tailgate party in style. Enjoy a curated collection of game day essentials, including festive plates, chip bowls, a snack sign, napkins, a cozy pillow, and a serving platter—perfect for entertaining family and friends before kickoff.
Whether you're a die-hard fan or just in it for the snacks and spirit, this Game Day package will elevate your tailgating experience and make you the MVP of the parking lot!
Bring your team spirit and get ready for a day to remember—Go Bruins! 🏈
Get ready for a fiery fun night inspired by the beloved children’s book Dragons Love Tacos! Spend an unforgettable evening making (and enjoying!) delicious tacos alongside everyone’s favorite taco-loving dragon.
This festive basket is packed with everything you need to host the ultimate taco night—perfect for families to cook, laugh, and create memories together. From taco-making essentials to themed goodies, you’ll have all the ingredients for a night full of flavor and fun.
Just remember… hold the spicy salsa—because if there’s one thing dragons don’t love, it’s spicy tacos!
A perfect package for a cozy, creative, and delicious family night in! 🌮🐉
Treat yourself (or someone special) to the perfect blend of comfort and indulgence with this thoughtfully curated Coffee & Tea Lovers basket. Whether you start your morning with a bold cup of coffee or wind down in the evening with a soothing tea, this package has something for every sip and every mood.
Enjoy a delightful assortment of coffee and tea essentials designed to elevate your daily ritual—perfect for cozy mornings, relaxing afternoons, or sharing a warm drink with friends. With charming accessories and delicious selections, this basket brings the café experience right into your home. As well as a $50.00 Starbucks Gift Card for those on the day coffee runs.
Sit back, sip, and savor every moment—because every great day starts with the perfect cup! ☕🍵
Get ready for the thrill of the surprise with this ultimate Blind Box experience! Perfect for collectors, kids, and anyone who loves a good mystery, this basket is packed with some of today’s most popular and highly sought-after blind box favorites.
Inside you’ll find a fun mix of fan-favorite collectibles including Fugglers, Munchlings, Doorables, Wings of Fire, Squishmallows, and the wildly popular Labubu—each one waiting to be unboxed and discovered!
Every item brings the excitement of not knowing what you’ll get until the big reveal, making this basket full of anticipation, fun, and plenty of “wow!” moments. Whether you’re starting a collection or adding to an existing one, this is a dream bundle for blind box lovers of all ages.
Unwrap the mystery… and let the surprises begin! 🎁
For the reader who never wants the story to end, this cozy Book Lover’s Basket is the perfect companion for your next great escape into literature.
Curl up with a soft book-themed blanket, set the mood with a convenient book light for late-night reading sessions, and mark your place with charming bookmarks that make every chapter a little more special. Enjoy your favorite beverage in a book-shaped mug or a stylish book lover’s tumbler, perfect for coffee, tea, or cocoa while you turn the pages.
To complete the experience, this basket includes a $50 Barnes & Noble gift card, giving you the freedom to choose your next page-turner from endless shelves of possibilities.
Whether you're diving into a new novel or revisiting an old favorite, this thoughtfully curated basket is designed to make every reading moment warm, cozy, and unforgettable. 📚✨
Level up your game night with this ultimate Roblox-themed basket, perfect for any young gamer ready to explore, create, and play! Packed with fun and imagination, this bundle brings the digital world of Roblox into real life.
Inside you’ll find a $50 Roblox gift card to unlock new experiences, accessories, and upgrades in-game. Fuel up for playtime with a selection of tasty snacks, perfect for those long building and gaming sessions. Dive deeper into the Roblox universe with an engaging Roblox character book and a fun Roblox character plush to bring your favorite avatar to life.
To inspire even more creativity, this basket also includes a coding book designed to help young builders start learning the basics behind the games they love.
Whether they’re playing, coding, or collecting, this basket is the perfect mix of fun, learning, and imagination for any Roblox fan! 🎮✨
Get ready to serve up some serious fun with this all-in-one Pickleball Basket—perfect for beginners and seasoned players alike! Whether you're heading to the courts or hosting a friendly match, this package has everything you need for an unbeatable day of play.
Included in this sporty bundle are two pickleball paddles with protective covers, a set of balls, and a stylish pickleball tumbler to keep you refreshed on the go. Stay cool during intense rallies with a misting fan, cooling towel, and cooling tube designed to beat the heat and keep you in the game longer.
To set the perfect vibe on and off the court, this basket also includes a portable speaker ice chest combo, so you can enjoy cold drinks and your favorite tunes while you play.
Whether you're dinking at the kitchen line or just enjoying time with friends, this Pickleball Basket brings energy, comfort, and fun to every match. 🎾🔥
You’re guaranteed to score big with this versatile and exciting auction basket! Perfect for any shopper, this package is all about convenience, fun, and endless possibilities at one of everyone’s favorite stores.
This item includes a selection of Target gift cards, giving you the freedom to shop for whatever you need—whether it’s home essentials, stylish décor, school supplies, toys, or a little something just for you.
From everyday necessities to fun splurges, Target truly hits the bullseye for everyone. Don’t miss your chance to take home this flexible and always-appreciated favorite—because a shopping spree at Target is always a win! 🎯🛒
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!