Parents Night Out

Please be sure to provide all information for each family member. This is a FREE event. An optional donation may be made toward the church's mission and outreach efforts. The Gathering is a 501(c)(3) recognized church and a receipt will be provided for your donation.

Please be sure to provide all information for each family member. This is a FREE event. An optional donation may be made toward the church's mission and outreach efforts. The Gathering is a 501(c)(3) recognized church and a receipt will be provided for your donation.

More details...