Parents Night Out

Please be sure to provide all information for each family member.
This is a FREE event.
An optional donation may be made toward the church's mission and outreach efforts. The Gathering is a 501(c)(3) recognized church and a receipt will be provided for your donation.
Please be sure to provide all information for each family member.
This is a FREE event.
An optional donation may be made toward the church's mission and outreach efforts. The Gathering is a 501(c)(3) recognized church and a receipt will be provided for your donation.
Add a donation for The Gathering-Auburn
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!