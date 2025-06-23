Parent's Night Out

1318 N 16th St

Clarksburg, WV 26301, USA

Parents' Night Out – Child Admission
$25
Includes supervised games, crafts, snacks, and fun from 6–10 PM, hosted by the ECS Cheerleaders. For children ages 3 and up.
Parents' Night Out – Sibling Discount
$15
For additional siblings from the same household. Includes all activities and snacks.
