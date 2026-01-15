Parent's Night Out - Class of 2026

Get ready for some brainy fun! This package includes a quality jigsaw puzzle plus a certificate to participate in a local Sarah Does Puzzles speed-puzzling event. These lively contests bring people together to race to finish the puzzle first, mingle, and enjoy a fun night out and you get to keep your puzzle afterwards. Certificate expires 6/1.

Learn more at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/sarah-does-puzzles-minnesota-77095365143?gclsrc=aw.ds&&utm_source=google&utm_medium=ebps&utm_campaign=PSNB_CUAL_PMK_PDO_0_US_0_BAU_0_GA05-GENERIC-tCPA&utm_term=&aff=ebmkmxperformance&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=23296201100&gbraid=0AAAAAo0IdU2Sqla1mp1jWzswf_mqePLcG&gclid=Cj0KCQiAhaHMBhD2ARIsAPAU_D4DaoLwkUuKZfN6DfYpajiM7RZId5W4H-MLPt8zHtzesCyxtARPQecaAuScEALw_wcB



