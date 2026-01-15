Parent's Night Out - Class of 2026

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Take your music anywhere with this rugged, high-quality JBL Bluetooth speaker. Designed with a built-in grip for easy carrying, it delivers powerful sound in a compact, durable design—perfect for backyard hangs, workouts, or on-the-go adventures.
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Big sound, compact size! The JBL Flip 7 delivers powerful, crystal-clear audio with deep bass in a sleek, portable design. Waterproof and ready for poolside parties, backyard BBQs, or weekend adventures—this speaker brings the vibes wherever you go.
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Turn it up! The JBL Charge 6 delivers bold, room-filling sound with powerful bass and impressive battery life. Waterproof and built for adventure, it’s perfect for tailgates, lake days, backyard parties, and everything in between. Bonus: it can even charge your devices while you play your favorite playlist!
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Bring the party anywhere with the ultimate JBL Boombox. This powerhouse speaker delivers massive, deep bass and crystal-clear sound with all-day battery life to keep the music going. Waterproof and built to travel, it’s perfect for backyard parties, lake days, tailgates, and celebrations that need serious volume.
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Get ready for some brainy fun! This package includes a quality jigsaw puzzle plus a certificate to participate in a local Sarah Does Puzzles speed-puzzling event. These lively contests bring people together to race to finish the puzzle first, mingle, and enjoy a fun night out and you get to keep your puzzle afterwards. Certificate expires 6/1.
Learn more at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/sarah-does-puzzles-minnesota-77095365143?gclsrc=aw.ds&&utm_source=google&utm_medium=ebps&utm_campaign=PSNB_CUAL_PMK_PDO_0_US_0_BAU_0_GA05-GENERIC-tCPA&utm_term=&aff=ebmkmxperformance&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=23296201100&gbraid=0AAAAAo0IdU2Sqla1mp1jWzswf_mqePLcG&gclid=Cj0KCQiAhaHMBhD2ARIsAPAU_D4DaoLwkUuKZfN6DfYpajiM7RZId5W4H-MLPt8zHtzesCyxtARPQecaAuScEALw_wcB
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Enjoy a craft beer experience at Back Channel Brewing Co.! This Mega Flight Tasting lets you sample a variety of their handcrafted brews, perfect for beer lovers looking to try something new. A fun outing with friends or a great date-night idea. Certificate expires February 21, 2027.
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Tee up for a great time at Hackamore Brewing Company! This package includes 3 hours on their state-of-the-art golf simulator plus 4 free beers to enjoy while you play. Whether you're sharpening your swing or just looking for a fun night out with friends, this experience is the perfect mix of competition and craft brews.
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Sip, savor, and relax at Schram Vineyards with this Signature Seated Wine Tasting for four guests. Enjoy a guided tasting of their locally crafted wines in a beautiful vineyard setting. Perfect for a girls’ day out, double date, or special celebration.
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Experience the art of wine tasting like a pro! This private class from Total Wine offers an exclusive guided session where you’ll learn about wine selection, tasting techniques, and pairing tips. Perfect for wine enthusiasts, small groups, or a sophisticated night out with friends. A truly unique experience for anyone who loves wine.
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Get ready for laughs, competition, and unforgettable memories! Enjoy one full hour of WhirlyBall court time for a group of 8–20 people at the Bloomington or Maple Grove location. Part bumper cars, part basketball, part lacrosse—WhirlyBall is the perfect activity for team building, birthday parties, or a big friends-night-out experience.
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Putt your way to fun at Victoria Burrow! This gift certificate is good for four rounds of mini golf at this charming local course. A perfect outing for families, date nights, or friendly competition with friends.
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Bounce into nonstop fun with 5 individual 90-minute jump sessions at Jump In Jam! Perfect for active kids, rainy-day fun, or spreading out across multiple visits. Whether it’s open jump time with friends or a high-energy family outing, this package guarantees big smiles and big air.
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Bounce into nonstop fun with 10 individual 90-minute jump sessions at Jump In Jam! Perfect for active kids, rainy-day fun, or spreading out across multiple visits. Whether it’s open jump time with friends or a high-energy family outing, this package guarantees big smiles and big air.
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Strike up some serious fun with a complimentary bowling party for up to 24 guests at Park Tavern! Perfect for birthdays, team celebrations, or a just-because gathering, this party package is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Gather your group, lace up those bowling shoes, and let the good times roll!
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Experience the ultimate lake day with MN Inboard Water Sports! This premium package includes a professional water sports coach and a full session on a brand-new Malibu boat. Whether you're wake surfing, wakeboarding, or just soaking up the sunshine, this is a luxury lake experience you won’t forget. Perfect for families, friend groups, or anyone ready to level up their summer fun.
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Enjoy bold flavors at North Coop! This package includes two $25 gift cards (total value $50) — perfect for splitting up across two visits or doubling up for one delicious feast. Great for date night, family dinner, or a quick takeout treat.
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Enjoy a delicious meal at Houlihan's with two $20 gift cards (total value $40). Perfect for a casual date night, family dinner, or lunch with friends. Use them together for a bigger night out or split them up for two visits!
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Sip and savor with this charming wine basket featuring a bottle of wine and coordinating wine glasses — perfect for a cozy night in or a thoughtful host gift. A lovely way to unwind and enjoy a little taste of local flavor from Parley Lake Winery.
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Indulge in the perfect pairing of wine and cheese! This package includes two bottles of wine and a $25 gift card to Bongards Creamery for sampling their locally made cheeses. A delicious treat for date nights, entertaining at home, or cozy nights in.
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Indulge in the perfect pairing of wine and cheese! This package includes two bottles of wine and a $25 gift card to Bongards Creamery for sampling their locally made cheeses. A delicious treat for date nights, entertaining at home, or cozy nights in.
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Enjoy a delicious meal or drinks at Southern Social with this $50 gift card. Perfect for date nights, catching up with friends, or a night out on the town!
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Treat yourself (or someone special) to sweet delights from Red Bench Bakery! This $50 gift card can be used for fresh pastries, breads, and other baked goods — perfect for breakfast, brunch, or gifting a taste of local flavor.
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Cheers to a local craft beer experience! This $25 gift card is good for enjoying beers, drinks, or snacks at OMNI Brewery & Taproom — perfect for a casual night out or sampling new brews with friends.
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Enjoy a meal or drinks at the Chanhassen Legion with this $50 gift card. Perfect for a casual night out, a family dinner, or grabbing a bite with friends while supporting a local community hub.
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Enjoy a meal or drinks at the Chanhassen Legion with this $50 gift card. Perfect for a casual night out, a family dinner, or grabbing a bite with friends while supporting a local community hub.
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Enjoy a meal or drinks at the Chanhassen Legion with this $50 gift card. Perfect for a casual night out, a family dinner, or grabbing a bite with friends while supporting a local community hub.
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Grab a bite and a brew at Crooked Pint! This $50 gift card is perfect for enjoying their delicious food and wide selection of craft beers — ideal for date nights, family dinners, or a casual night out with friends.
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Add a touch of seasonal beauty to your home or patio with this Simple & Grand seasonal planter. Carefully arranged with fresh, seasonal greenery and blooms, it’s perfect for brightening your entryway, deck, or garden space. A lovely way to bring nature and style together!
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Add charm and whimsy to your garden with this 6-inch gazing ball on a stand, complete with a decorative “Garden” tin sign from Mustard Seed. Perfect for brightening a flower bed, patio, or outdoor space, this piece brings a touch of artful elegance to any garden.
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Discover unique home and garden treasures at Hayloft Gift Shop! This package includes a $50 gift card to their new Chaska location plus a macrame aloe grow kit, perfect for adding a touch of greenery and style to any space. Ideal for home decor lovers and gift-giving enthusiasts.
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Tame the clutter and bring order to your home with 3 hours of professional home organizing services from Simplified by Stokes. Perfect for closets, kitchens, offices, or any space that needs a fresh start — let the experts help you create a calm, functional, and beautifully organized home.
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Upgrade your kitchen prep with this Epicurean large cutting board and three utensil set. Durable, stylish, and eco-friendly, this set is perfect for chopping, serving, and entertaining — a must-have for home chefs or anyone who loves cooking and hosting.
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Upgrade your kitchen with this Epicurean set featuring 2 durable cutting boards and 4 utensils. Stylish, eco-friendly, and built to last, it’s perfect for meal prep, entertaining, and everyday cooking — a must-have for home chefs and culinary enthusiasts.
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Delight in a curated collection of Minnesota-inspired treats, games, and goodies! This basket includes:
Perfect for cozy nights, entertaining, or gifting a taste of Minnesota fun and flavor.
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Take your DIY and painting projects to the next level with the Titan FlexSpray Pro 18V Paint Sprayer! This battery-operated sprayer delivers professional-quality coverage with ease, whether you’re tackling walls, furniture, or outdoor projects. Lightweight, powerful, and portable — perfect for homeowners, DIY enthusiasts, or contractors looking for efficiency and precision.
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Power through painting projects with the Titan Impact X 120 Backpack Paint Sprayer! This battery-powered, backpack-style sprayer delivers professional-grade coverage with maximum mobility and efficiency. Perfect for contractors, DIY pros, or anyone tackling large painting projects — lightweight, portable, and built for precision and speed.
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Tackle a variety of home and DIY projects with the Titan Pro V75 Electric Heat Gun. Perfect for stripping paint, shrinking tubing, thawing pipes, or craft projects, this corded heat gun delivers consistent heat and reliable performance for both professionals and hobbyists.
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Achieve clean, professional-looking edges with the Wagner SMART Edge 3" Roller, complete with a trim tool for precision painting. Perfect for home DIY projects, small walls, and trim work — easy to use and ideal for both beginners and experienced painters.
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Clean smarter, not harder! The Wagner 925e Steam Machine Elite is a versatile steamer designed for floors, bathrooms, kitchens, and windows. Chemical-free and powerful, it’s perfect for tackling tough messes, sanitizing surfaces, and keeping your home sparkling clean.
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Keep your car running smoothly and looking its best with this Youngstedts Value Pack from Youngstedts Auto Service! This package includes:
Perfect for routine maintenance, unexpected repairs, or keeping your vehicle sparkling clean all year long. A practical and high-value package every driver will appreciate!
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Keep your vehicle in top shape with $100 in Youngstedts gift cards (2 – $50 cards, exp. 2/27). Redeem at Youngstedts Auto Service for routine maintenance, repairs, or services that keep you safely on the road. A practical and valuable item every driver can use!
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Treat yourself to a little shopping spree! This stylish package includes a $50 gift card to Ooh La La Gift Shop plus a brown Louis Vuitton faux wallet — the perfect combo of fashion and fun. Great for refreshing your accessories or picking out something special from a local boutique.
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Elevate your everyday accessories with this chic black Louis Vuitton faux wallet. Stylish and versatile, it’s perfect for keeping your essentials organized while adding a touch of sophistication to your handbag.
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Make a statement with this large Louis Vuitton faux wristlet featuring a convenient wrist strap for easy carrying. Stylish and versatile, it’s perfect for organizing essentials on the go — great for nights out, travel, or everyday use.
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Turn heads with this stylish Gucci faux crossbody bag featuring a bold green and red strap. Compact yet roomy enough for essentials, it’s perfect for everyday errands, date nights, or travel.
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Upgrade your style with a pair of Krewe sunglasses from Wink Family Eyecare, complete with lens cleaner to keep them crystal clear. Known for their fashion-forward designs and quality craftsmanship, these shades are perfect for sunny days, travel, or elevating your everyday look.
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Pamper your pup with this fun and thoughtful Pet Evolution Dog Gift Basket! Filled with a variety of pet care products, toys, and tasty treats, it’s the perfect way to spoil your four-legged family member. Great for active dogs, new pet parents, or anyone who loves their furry friend.
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Stock up on your favorites with this $50 gift card to Lunds & Byerlys, valid at any location. Perfect for groceries, specialty items, or everyday essentials — a practical and versatile gift for any household.
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Stock up on your favorites with this $50 gift card to Lunds & Byerlys, valid at any location. Perfect for groceries, specialty items, or everyday essentials — a practical and versatile gift for any household.
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Enjoy the best of local and natural foods with this $100 gift certificate to Lakewinds Natural Foods. Perfect for groceries, specialty items, or unique treats, this gift is ideal for health-conscious shoppers or anyone who loves high-quality ingredients.
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