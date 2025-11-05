Parents Night Out! Drop Your Kids Off!

Hosted by
About this event
$
North Grosvenor Dale, CT 06255, USA
4 hour child care session for 1 child age 4 to 8 who is potty trained (Or who currently attends the academy) Snacks, games, food and fun included! Additional sibling tickets can be added
4 hour child care session for additional children ages 4 to 8 who are potty trained (or who currently attends the academy) Snacks, games, food and fun included!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!