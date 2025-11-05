Parents Corner Inc

Parents Night Out! Drop Your Kids Off!

423 Riverside Dr

North Grosvenor Dale, CT 06255, USA

Child Ticket
$35

4 hour child care session for 1 child age 4 to 8 who is potty trained (Or who currently attends the academy) Snacks, games, food and fun included! Additional sibling tickets can be added

Sibling Ticket (Up to 3)
$20

4 hour child care session for additional children ages 4 to 8 who are potty trained (or who currently attends the academy) Snacks, games, food and fun included!

