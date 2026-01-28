Rock Global Outreach Ministries

Hosted by

Rock Global Outreach Ministries

About this event

Parent’s Night Out Fundraiser

1 child
$30

Note: Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their free platform. This is not required.

To pay only for your ticket, select “Other” and enter $0.

2 Children
$50

Note: Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their free platform. This is not required.

To pay only for your ticket, select “Other” and enter $0.

3 Children
$60

Note: Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their free platform. This is not required.

To pay only for your ticket, select “Other” and enter $0.

4 children
$70

Note: Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their free platform. This is not required.

To pay only for your ticket, select “Other” and enter $0.

5 children
$80

Note: Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to support their free platform. This is not required.

To pay only for your ticket, select “Other” and enter $0.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!