Parent's Night Out - Silent Auction

Autographed 11x14 Photo Framed & Matted w/ Certificate
Autographed NFL Jersey. Hall of Fame and 1985 Super Bowl Champ!
(2) White Sox tickets to any home game (see attached image) along with Parking and Stadium Club passes. Any home game is available except for Opening Day and Cubs series.
The winner should email George Stavrakas ([email protected]) to discuss game and transfer prize.
D.J. Moore Autographed NFL Game Style Football In Case w/ Certificate
Jordan Love Autographed NFL Game Style Football In Case w/ Certificate
Paul Konerko Autographed MLB Game Bat In Case w/ Certificate
Autographed NFL Football in Case w/ Certificate
Wicked Cast Autographed 11x14 Photo Custom Framed and Matted w/ Certificate
Autographed 11 x 14 Photo Custom Framed and Matted w/ Certificate
Autographed MLB Game Jersey w/ Certificate
Autographed MLB Game Jersey w/ Certificate
Autographed MLB Game Bat in Case w/ Certificate
Autographed MLB Jersey w/ Certificate
Autographed NFL Game Jersey w/ Certificate
Autographed NFL Game Jersey w/ Certificate
Autographed MLB World Series Game Jersey w/ Certificate
Autographed MLB World Series Jersey w/ Certificate
Autographed NFL Game Jersey w/ Certificate
Autographed Game Notre Dame Jersey w/ Certificate
Autographed NHL Game Style Jersey w/ Certificate
Sandlot Cast Autographed 11x14 Photo Custom Framed and Matted w/ (8) Autographs and Certificate
Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Addison Russell & Javier Baez Autographed 11x14 Photo Custom Framed and Matted w/ Certificate
2013 Chicago Hawks Team Stanley Cup Champs Autographed 8x10 Photo Custom Frame and Matted w/ Certificate – 13 autographs
2024 USA Olympic Gold Medal Men’s Basketball Team Photo Autographed 11x14 Photo Custom Framed and Matted w/ Certificate – 5 Autographs
