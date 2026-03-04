Parent's Night Out - Silent Auction

Taft Baseball Boosters (NFP)

Anthony Rizzo Autographed 11x14 Framed & Matted item
$105

Starting bid

Autographed 11x14 Photo Framed & Matted w/ Certificate

Dan Hampton Autographed NFL Jersey item
$75

Starting bid

Autographed NFL Jersey. Hall of Fame and 1985 Super Bowl Champ!

White Sox - 2 Tickets w/ Parking & Stadium Club Passes item
$100

Starting bid

(2) White Sox tickets to any home game (see attached image) along with Parking and Stadium Club passes. Any home game is available except for Opening Day and Cubs series.


The winner should email George Stavrakas ([email protected]) to discuss game and transfer prize.

D.J. Moore Autographed NFL Football In Case item
$160

Starting bid

D.J. Moore Autographed NFL Game Style Football In Case w/ Certificate

Jordan Love Autographed NFL Football in Case item
$160

Starting bid

Jordan Love Autographed NFL Game Style Football In Case w/ Certificate

Paul Konerko Autographed MLB Game Bat in Case item
$185

Starting bid

Paul Konerko Autographed MLB Game Bat In Case w/ Certificate

Patrick MaHomes Autographed Football w/ Case item
$185

Starting bid

Autographed NFL Football in Case w/ Certificate

Wicked Cast Autographed 11x14 Photo Framed & Matted item
$185

Starting bid

Wicked Cast Autographed 11x14 Photo Custom Framed and Matted w/ Certificate

Taylor Swift Autographed 11x14 Framed Photo item
$185

Starting bid

Autographed 11 x 14 Photo Custom Framed and Matted w/ Certificate  

Nico Hoerner Autographed MLB Jersey item
$205

Starting bid

Autographed MLB Game Jersey w/ Certificate

Ian Happ Autographed MLB Jersey item
$205

Starting bid

Autographed MLB Game Jersey w/ Certificate

Pete Crow Armstrong Autographed MLB Bat in Case item
$205

Starting bid

Autographed MLB Game Bat in Case w/ Certificate

Frank Thomas Autographed MLB Jersey item
$205

Starting bid

Autographed MLB Jersey w/ Certificate

Rome Odunze Autographed NFL Jersey item
$205

Starting bid

Autographed NFL Game Jersey w/ Certificate

Colston Loveland Autographed Jersey item
$205

Starting bid

Autographed NFL Game Jersey w/ Certificate

Jake Arrieta Autographed MLB World Series Jersey item
$205

Starting bid

Autographed MLB World Series Game Jersey w/ Certificate

Kris Bryant Autographed World Series Jersey item
$205

Starting bid

Autographed MLB World Series Jersey w/ Certificate

Caleb Williams Autographed NFL Jersey item
$205

Starting bid

Autographed NFL Game Jersey w/ Certificate

Joe Montana Autographed Notre Dame Jersey item
$205

Starting bid

Autographed Game Notre Dame Jersey w/ Certificate

Bobby Hull Autographed NHL Jersey item
$205

Starting bid

Autographed NHL Game Style Jersey w/ Certificate

Sandlot Cast (8) Autographs 11x14 Photo, Matted & Framed item
$235

Starting bid

Sandlot Cast Autographed 11x14 Photo Custom Framed and Matted w/ (8) Autographs and Certificate

Rizzo, Bryant, Russell & Baez Autograhped 11x14 Photo Framed item
$240

Starting bid

Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Addison Russell & Javier Baez Autographed 11x14 Photo Custom Framed and Matted w/ Certificate

2013 Chicago Blackhawks Stanley Cup Champs - 13 Autographs item
$260

Starting bid

2013 Chicago Hawks Team Stanley Cup Champs Autographed 8x10 Photo Custom Frame and Matted w/ Certificate – 13 autographs

2024 USA Olympic Gold Medal Men's Basketball Team (5) Sigs item
$260

Starting bid

2024 USA Olympic Gold Medal Men’s Basketball Team Photo Autographed 11x14 Photo Custom Framed and Matted w/ Certificate – 5 Autographs

