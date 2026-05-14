Parents' Night Silent Auction

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Starting bid
(VALUE $2000+)
An extraordinary portrait of your children by acclaimed artist Mark Robert Halper. With sessions only offered six weekends a year in his Los Angeles studio, it is a truly a rare opportunity to create a work of art that will bring you joy for generations to come and remind your children of how much they are loved.
Starting bid
(VALUE $220)
Starting bid
(VALUE $400)
Dr. Christine is a child clinical psychologist who specializes in developmental and behavioral challenges in young children. She utilizes a play based and neurodivergent model to inform her practice. Dr Christine will provide personalized insights in a 90 min coaching session for your child's needs along with practical strategies to better support our child and family. You will walk away from the session s ith a roadmap in how to support your family and an understanding of your child's sensory profile.
Starting bid
(VALUE $500)
Occupational therapy helps children develop the skills needed for daily activities and independence. Think your child might benefit from work in fine/gross motor skills, sensory processing, self-care, and/or self-regulation? An occupational therapy evaluation could point you to answers and resources.
Starting bid
(VALUE $370)
Dr. Kovitch has extensive experience working with clients navigating trauma, addiction, and recovery. Dr. Kovitch utilizes an integrative therapeutic approach, drawing from multiple perspectives to understand and address each client’s unique needs and concerns.
Starting bid
(VALUE $165)
Starting bid
(VALUE $520)
** Two Adults + Children
Starting bid
(VALUE $260 - 400, depending on the service selection)
** Lumecca, an intense pulsed light treatment (IPL) improves skin tone and stimulate collagen production in the skin increasing skin elasticity, firmness, and overall texture.
** Facial - Signature Resurface and Rebuild Facial, Gua Sha Facial, LED red light therapy or Microdermabrasion + CO2Lift® Pro Mask.
** Forma by InMode, a notable radio frequency (RF) technology used for non-surgical facial rejuvenation that targets various concerns like sagging skin, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone, while also promoting collagen production.
Starting bid
(VALUE $223)
Starting bid
(VALUE $290)
Starting bid
(VALUE $140)
Starting bid
(VALUE $113)
** Moon Circles are held during the new and full moon, which are powerful times to manifest, release, and gain clarity. Through community and ritual, we take respite from the modern world and tap into the earth, the cosmos, and our inner selves. These openhearted circles typically include meditation, journaling, discussion, and an experience such as a sound bath.
Starting bid
(VALUE $200)
** Rhodes School of Music
Starting bid
(VALUE $270)
** Rhodes School of Music
Starting bid
(VALUE $150)
** Pre K (3 - 6 Yrs Old)
** Grade School (7 - 12 Yrs Old)
Starting bid
(VALUE $275)
** Current and New Students are eligible to redeem.
Starting bid
(VALUE $170)
** New Students ONLY
Starting bid
(VALUE $265)
** New Students ONLY
Starting bid
(VALUE $140)
Starting bid
(VALUE $90)
** DON'T TELL COMEDY SHOW
Starting bid
(VALUE $1200)
** LIV SAETHER is a self taught artist. She is driven by an exploration of beauty, the vision of which she finds in contrast, texture, depth, and opposites. The convergence of delicacy and depth deliver a strong sense of magical realism to Liv’s work. Her work has been recognized among established collectors.
Starting bid
(VALUE $125)
Starting bid
(VALUE $100)
Starting bid
(VALUE $80)
PACO'S TIRES & AUTO SERVICE is a family owned business that provides quality service for your needs. This voucher offers a synthetic oil change to ensure your vehicle continues to perform at its peak by properly lubricating the engine reducing friction, and preventing sludge buildup under sever driving conditions.
Starting bid
(VALUE: Priceless)
A winning bid on this item awards your child A Special Day with ALL Teachers & Three other successful bidders. The activity and venue selection will be decided by teachers.
** Teachers will coordinate the day, time and outing details with the winners. The Play Date may take place during the summer break or later in the year
** Photos are from Last Year Play Date w Ms Michelle and Mrs. Rosie - A Trip to the Zoo!
** If you have multiple children who would like to attend, please bid on multiple items - One child per winning bid.
Starting bid
(VALUE: Unforgettable)
A winning bid on this item awards your child A Special Day with ALL Teachers & Three other successful bidders. The activity and venue selection will be decided by teachers.
** Teachers will coordinate the day, time and outing details with the winners. The Play Date may take place during the summer break or later in the year
** Photos are from Last Year Play Date w Ms Michelle and Mrs. Rosie - A Trip to the Zoo!
** If you have multiple children who would like to attend, please bid on multiple items - One child per winning bid.
Starting bid
(VALUE: Lifetime Memory)
A winning bid on this item awards your child A Special Day with ALL Teachers & Three other successful bidders. The activity and venue selection will be decided by teachers.
** Teachers will coordinate the day, time and outing details with the winners. The Play Date may take place during the summer break or later in the year
** Photos are from Last Year Play Date w Ms Michelle and Mrs. Rosie - A Trip to the Zoo!
** If you have multiple children who would like to attend, please bid on multiple items - One child per winning bid.
Starting bid
(VALUE: One of a kind)
A winning bid on this item awards your child A Special Day with ALL Teachers & Three other successful bidders. The activity and venue selection will be decided by teachers.
** Teachers will coordinate the day, time and outing details with the winners. The Play Date may take place during the summer break or later in the year
** Photos are from Last Year Play Date w Ms Michelle and Mrs. Rosie - A Trip to the Zoo!
** If you have multiple children who would like to attend, please bid on multiple items - One child per winning bid.
Starting bid
(VALUE $100)
Starting bid
(VALUE $160)
** SPLADING x CRAYOLA BASKETBALL HOOP
** SPIDER-MAN DEFENDER
Starting bid
(VALUE $85)
BIG BUG FEELINGS engages kids and parents alike with friendly rhymes, accessible coping strategies, and a special look and find bug called the Feelings Fly!
This book is an educational, excellent way to initiate conversations about stress, impulse control, curiosity, jealousy, tantrums and more.
Starting bid
(VALUE $105)
Starting bid
(VALUE $75)
Starting bid
(VALUE $220)
** Laugh & Love Bundle **
Starting bid
(VALUE $125)
** LOOSE CANNON - Founded by pastry chef Naomi Shim, it's known for beautifully handcrafted pastries and a standout brunch menu.
** MOO MOO MIA is made locally w/ Grass fed Dairy.
Starting bid
(VALUE $125)
Starting bid
(VALUE $192)
Starting bid
(VALUE $220)
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