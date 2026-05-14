Parents' Night Silent Auction

(VALUE: Priceless)





A winning bid on this item awards your child A Special Day with ALL Teachers & Three other successful bidders. The activity and venue selection will be decided by teachers.





** Teachers will coordinate the day, time and outing details with the winners. The Play Date may take place during the summer break or later in the year





** Photos are from Last Year Play Date w Ms Michelle and Mrs. Rosie - A Trip to the Zoo!





** If you have multiple children who would like to attend, please bid on multiple items - One child per winning bid.