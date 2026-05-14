Hosted by

Crescenta-canada Nursery School

About this event

Sales closed

Parents' Night Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1700 Foothill Blvd, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011, USA

1. LEGACY CHILDREN'S PORTRAIT - HALPER FIND ART item
1. LEGACY CHILDREN'S PORTRAIT - HALPER FIND ART item
1. LEGACY CHILDREN'S PORTRAIT - HALPER FIND ART
$50

Starting bid

(VALUE $2000+)

  • PORTRAIT SESSION up to four children
  • 10 x 10 GICLEE PORTRAIT

An extraordinary portrait of your children by acclaimed artist Mark Robert Halper. With sessions only offered six weekends a year in his Los Angeles studio, it is a truly a rare opportunity to create a work of art that will bring you joy for generations to come and remind your children of how much they are loved.

2. BRONSON PHOTOGRAPHY item
2. BRONSON PHOTOGRAPHY item
2. BRONSON PHOTOGRAPHY
$50

Starting bid

(VALUE $220)

  • PORTRAIT SESSION up to four people in the studio
  • 5 x 7 PRINT
3. PARENT COACHING SESSION w Dr. Christine Rivera item
3. PARENT COACHING SESSION w Dr. Christine Rivera item
3. PARENT COACHING SESSION w Dr. Christine Rivera
$60

Starting bid

(VALUE $400)

  • A 90 min Parent Coaching Session


Dr. Christine is a child clinical psychologist who specializes in developmental and behavioral challenges in young children. She utilizes a play based and neurodivergent model to inform her practice. Dr Christine will provide personalized insights in a 90 min coaching session for your child's needs along with practical strategies to better support our child and family. You will walk away from the session s ith a roadmap in how to support your family and an understanding of your child's sensory profile.

4. PLAY/GROUND OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY w Rachel Davidson item
4. PLAY/GROUND OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY w Rachel Davidson item
4. PLAY/GROUND OCCUPATIONAL THERAPY w Rachel Davidson
$60

Starting bid

(VALUE $500)

  • A 60 mins in-person play-based evaluation
  • Detailed write-up of clinical observations, and conference call with parents to discuss results.

Occupational therapy helps children develop the skills needed for daily activities and independence. Think your child might benefit from work in fine/gross motor skills, sensory processing, self-care, and/or self-regulation? An occupational therapy evaluation could point you to answers and resources.

5. CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGY THERAPY SESSIONw Dr Kovitch item
5. CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGY THERAPY SESSIONw Dr Kovitch item
5. CLINICAL PSYCHOLOGY THERAPY SESSIONw Dr Kovitch
$60

Starting bid

(VALUE $370)

  • One Therapy Session

Dr. Kovitch has extensive experience working with clients navigating trauma, addiction, and recovery. Dr. Kovitch utilizes an integrative therapeutic approach, drawing from multiple perspectives to understand and address each client’s unique needs and concerns.

6. BREATHE by SAGE FITNESS - 1 Month Membership item
6. BREATHE by SAGE FITNESS - 1 Month Membership item
6. BREATHE by SAGE FITNESS - 1 Month Membership item
6. BREATHE by SAGE FITNESS - 1 Month Membership
$60

Starting bid

(VALUE $165)

  • One Month Membership
7. YMCA (La Canada) - 3 Months Family Membership item
7. YMCA (La Canada) - 3 Months Family Membership item
7. YMCA (La Canada) - 3 Months Family Membership item
7. YMCA (La Canada) - 3 Months Family Membership item
7. YMCA (La Canada) - 3 Months Family Membership
$60

Starting bid

(VALUE $520)

  • Three Month Family Membership

** Two Adults + Children

8. LUMINOUS MED SPA - Consultation + Treatment + Samples item
8. LUMINOUS MED SPA - Consultation + Treatment + Samples item
8. LUMINOUS MED SPA - Consultation + Treatment + Samples item
8. LUMINOUS MED SPA - Consultation + Treatment + Samples
$50

Starting bid

(VALUE $260 - 400, depending on the service selection)

  • CONSULTATION
  • Choice of One Treatment (IPL- Body, Facial or Forma RF)
  • Product Samples

** Lumecca, an intense pulsed light treatment (IPL) improves skin tone and stimulate collagen production in the skin increasing skin elasticity, firmness, and overall texture.


** Facial - Signature Resurface and Rebuild Facial, Gua Sha Facial, LED red light therapy or Microdermabrasion + CO2Lift® Pro Mask.


** Forma by InMode, a notable radio frequency (RF) technology used for non-surgical facial rejuvenation that targets various concerns like sagging skin, wrinkles, and uneven skin tone, while also promoting collagen production.

9. REJUVENATION + JOLIE MADAME NAIL SALON item
9. REJUVENATION + JOLIE MADAME NAIL SALON
$50

Starting bid

(VALUE $223)

  • REJUVENATION by ANGIE - 90 mins Intense Pulsed Light treatment (IPL) facial + Brightening Mask
  • JOLIE MADAME NAIL SALON - $23 Gift Card
10. MASSAGE ENVY item
10. MASSAGE ENVY
$50

Starting bid

(VALUE $290)

  • VOUCHER - 60 mins Facial + 60 mins Body Massage
11. SPA PURA + OLIVIA NAIL LOUNGE item
11. SPA PURA + OLIVIA NAIL LOUNGE item
11. SPA PURA + OLIVIA NAIL LOUNGE item
11. SPA PURA + OLIVIA NAIL LOUNGE
$50

Starting bid

(VALUE $140)

  • SPA PURA - 60 mins Body Massage or Facial
  • OLIVIA NAIL LOUNGE - $20 Gift Card
12. MEDITATION BUNDLE - Yoga + Sound Bath item
12. MEDITATION BUNDLE - Yoga + Sound Bath item
12. MEDITATION BUNDLE - Yoga + Sound Bath
$50

Starting bid

(VALUE $113)

  • SPIRITUAL HEART YOGA - Two Weeks Unlimited
  • GROW & GATHER - Moon Circle (Sound Bath)

** Moon Circles are held during the new and full moon, which are powerful times to manifest, release, and gain clarity. Through community and ritual, we take respite from the modern world and tap into the earth, the cosmos, and our inner selves. These openhearted circles typically include meditation, journaling, discussion, and an experience such as a sound bath.

13. RHODES SCHOOL of MUSIC item
13. RHODES SCHOOL of MUSIC item
13. RHODES SCHOOL of MUSIC
$40

Starting bid

(VALUE $200)

  • 2 Music Lesson Certificate - Each Certificate offers Two - 30 mins Lessons (One Certificate per Child)
  • RHODES SCHOOL of MUSIC Canvas Tote Bag

** Rhodes School of Music

  • Mini - Music (3-5 yrs old)
  • Drums
  • Voice
14. RHODES SCHOOL of MUSIC item
14. RHODES SCHOOL of MUSIC item
14. RHODES SCHOOL of MUSIC
$40

Starting bid

(VALUE $270)

  • 3 Music Lesson Certificate - Each Certificate offers Two - 30 mins Lessons (One Certificate per Child)

** Rhodes School of Music

  • Mini - Music (3-5 yrs old)
  • Drums
  • Voice

15. THE LITTLE GYM - 1 Month Gymnastics item
15. THE LITTLE GYM - 1 Month Gymnastics item
15. THE LITTLE GYM - 1 Month Gymnastics item
15. THE LITTLE GYM - 1 Month Gymnastics
$50

Starting bid

(VALUE $150)

  • One Month Tuition - (La Canada Location Only)

** Pre K (3 - 6 Yrs Old)

** Grade School (7 - 12 Yrs Old)

16. FR3RUNNING - 1 Month Parkour item
16. FR3RUNNING - 1 Month Parkour item
16. FR3RUNNING - 1 Month Parkour item
16. FR3RUNNING - 1 Month Parkour
$50

Starting bid

(VALUE $275)

  • One Month Tuition
  • Annual Registration Fee

** Current and New Students are eligible to redeem.


17. MASTER'S TAEKWONDO CLUB - LITTLE TIGERS (5 yrs old) item
17. MASTER'S TAEKWONDO CLUB - LITTLE TIGERS (5 yrs old) item
17. MASTER'S TAEKWONDO CLUB - LITTLE TIGERS (5 yrs old) item
17. MASTER'S TAEKWONDO CLUB - LITTLE TIGERS (5 yrs old)
$40

Starting bid

(VALUE $170)

  • 1 Month Tuition
  • Free Uniform

** New Students ONLY

18. MASTER'S TAEKWONDO CLUB - JUNIORS (6 - 11 yrs old) item
18. MASTER'S TAEKWONDO CLUB - JUNIORS (6 - 11 yrs old) item
18. MASTER'S TAEKWONDO CLUB - JUNIORS (6 - 11 yrs old) item
18. MASTER'S TAEKWONDO CLUB - JUNIORS (6 - 11 yrs old)
$40

Starting bid

(VALUE $265)

  • 1 Month Tuition
  • Free Uniform

** New Students ONLY

19. THE LITTLE MERMAID Musical - THE NOCTURNE THEATER item
19. THE LITTLE MERMAID Musical - THE NOCTURNE THEATER item
19. THE LITTLE MERMAID Musical - THE NOCTURNE THEATER item
19. THE LITTLE MERMAID Musical - THE NOCTURNE THEATER
$40

Starting bid

(VALUE $140)

  • THE LITTLE MERMAID MUSICAL - 2 x Ticket
20. DON'T TELL COMEDY item
20. DON'T TELL COMEDY item
20. DON'T TELL COMEDY
$30

Starting bid

(VALUE $90)


** DON'T TELL COMEDY SHOW

  • August 21st (Fri) @ 8 pm
  • 3 Tickets - No Assigned seats
  • Location: Breathe by Sage Fitness
  • (2427 Honolulu Ave in Montrose)
  • BYOB / 21 and over


21. MIA'S ROSES item
21. MIA'S ROSES item
21. MIA'S ROSES
$50

Starting bid

(VALUE $1200)

  • Oil on Panel
  • 8 x 11

** LIV SAETHER is a self taught artist. She is driven by an exploration of beauty, the vision of which she finds in contrast, texture, depth, and opposites.  The convergence of delicacy and depth deliver a strong sense of magical realism to Liv’s work. Her work has been recognized among established collectors.

22. SOULFUL ABODE item
22. SOULFUL ABODE
$50

Starting bid

(VALUE $125)

  • HENDRY NAPA VALLEY Cabernet Sauvignon (2019)
  • VINYL RECORD CANDLE (Black Oud)
  • FOOTHILLS HAT
  • JOLIE MADAME NAIL SALON - $23 Gift card
23. IN N OUT SWAG item
23. IN N OUT SWAG item
23. IN N OUT SWAG
$25

Starting bid

(VALUE $100)

  • T SHIRT (XL)
  • HAT
  • SOCKS
  • CHARM BANGLE by ALEX AND ANI
  • PLAYING CARDS
  • SOUVENIR CUP
  • PEN
  • ERASER SET
  • MAGNET
24. PACO'S AUTO SERVICE - OIL CHANGE item
24. PACO'S AUTO SERVICE - OIL CHANGE
$40

Starting bid

(VALUE $80)

  • Oil Change Service

PACO'S TIRES & AUTO SERVICE is a family owned business that provides quality service for your needs. This voucher offers a synthetic oil change to ensure your vehicle continues to perform at its peak by properly lubricating the engine reducing friction, and preventing sludge buildup under sever driving conditions.

25. TEACHERS' PLAY DATE item
25. TEACHERS' PLAY DATE item
25. TEACHERS' PLAY DATE
$50

Starting bid

(VALUE: Priceless)


A winning bid on this item awards your child A Special Day with ALL Teachers & Three other successful bidders. The activity and venue selection will be decided by teachers.


** Teachers will coordinate the day, time and outing details with the winners. The Play Date may take place during the summer break or later in the year


** Photos are from Last Year Play Date w Ms Michelle and Mrs. Rosie - A Trip to the Zoo!


** If you have multiple children who would like to attend, please bid on multiple items - One child per winning bid.

26. TEACHERS' PLAY DATE item
26. TEACHERS' PLAY DATE item
26. TEACHERS' PLAY DATE
$50

Starting bid

(VALUE: Unforgettable)


A winning bid on this item awards your child A Special Day with ALL Teachers & Three other successful bidders. The activity and venue selection will be decided by teachers.


** Teachers will coordinate the day, time and outing details with the winners. The Play Date may take place during the summer break or later in the year


** Photos are from Last Year Play Date w Ms Michelle and Mrs. Rosie - A Trip to the Zoo!


** If you have multiple children who would like to attend, please bid on multiple items - One child per winning bid.

27. TEACHERS' PLAY DATE item
27. TEACHERS' PLAY DATE item
27. TEACHERS' PLAY DATE
$50

Starting bid

(VALUE: Lifetime Memory)


A winning bid on this item awards your child A Special Day with ALL Teachers & Three other successful bidders. The activity and venue selection will be decided by teachers.


** Teachers will coordinate the day, time and outing details with the winners. The Play Date may take place during the summer break or later in the year


** Photos are from Last Year Play Date w Ms Michelle and Mrs. Rosie - A Trip to the Zoo!


** If you have multiple children who would like to attend, please bid on multiple items - One child per winning bid.

28. TEACHERS' PLAY DATE item
28. TEACHERS' PLAY DATE item
28. TEACHERS' PLAY DATE
$50

Starting bid

(VALUE: One of a kind)


A winning bid on this item awards your child A Special Day with ALL Teachers & Three other successful bidders. The activity and venue selection will be decided by teachers.


** Teachers will coordinate the day, time and outing details with the winners. The Play Date may take place during the summer break or later in the year


** Photos are from Last Year Play Date w Ms Michelle and Mrs. Rosie - A Trip to the Zoo!


** If you have multiple children who would like to attend, please bid on multiple items - One child per winning bid.

29. IT'S A PARTY 🎉 item
29. IT'S A PARTY 🎉 item
29. IT'S A PARTY 🎉
$30

Starting bid

(VALUE $100)

  • TOM'S TOYS - $50 Voucher
  • JOKER PARTY SUPPLY - $50 Voucher
30. DREAM BIG item
30. DREAM BIG item
30. DREAM BIG
$30

Starting bid

(VALUE $160)


** SPLADING x CRAYOLA BASKETBALL HOOP

  • Board size: 32" with a standard rim
  • Molded eco-composite board
  • Includes a mini court marking kit
  • Standard Steel Rim
  • Telescoping lift

** SPIDER-MAN DEFENDER

  • Premium display-focused Brick Model


31. STORY TELLER'S BUNDLE item
31. STORY TELLER'S BUNDLE item
31. STORY TELLER'S BUNDLE item
31. STORY TELLER'S BUNDLE
$20

Starting bid

(VALUE $85)

  • ONCE UPON A TIME - $25 Gift card
  • BIG BUG FEELINGS by Jessica Stamm
  • 2 GRAPHIC SHIRTS by Sharon Chu - Winner will select sizes & 2 designs

BIG BUG FEELINGS engages kids and parents alike with friendly rhymes, accessible coping strategies, and a special look and find bug called the Feelings Fly!

This book is an educational, excellent way to initiate conversations about stress, impulse control, curiosity, jealousy, tantrums and more.

32. SWEET & SASSY item
32. SWEET & SASSY item
32. SWEET & SASSY
$30

Starting bid

(VALUE $105)

  • HANDEL'S - $25 Gift card
  • OLIVIA NAIL LOUNGE - $20 Gift Card x 2 (Kid's menu available)
  • 2 GRAPHIC SHIRTS by Sharon Chu - Winner will select sizes & 2 designs
33. SWEET TREATS BUNDLE item
33. SWEET TREATS BUNDLE
$30

Starting bid

(VALUE $75)

  • MOO MOO MIA - $25 Gift card
  • BOBA TIMES - $25 Gift card
  • HANDEL'S - $25 Gift card
34. Date Night 💛 item
34. Date Night 💛 item
34. Date Night 💛 item
34. Date Night 💛
$50

Starting bid

(VALUE $220)

** Laugh & Love Bundle **

  • 2 Tickets to ALEX THEATER (June, 6, 2026, 7:30 pm - ORCH Seats)
  • $25 - NICKO's SNANDWICH Gift card
  • $25 - IT'S BOBA TIME Gift card
35. LOOSE CANNON CAFE + MOO MOO MIA item
35. LOOSE CANNON CAFE + MOO MOO MIA item
35. LOOSE CANNON CAFE + MOO MOO MIA item
35. LOOSE CANNON CAFE + MOO MOO MIA
$50

Starting bid

(VALUE $125)

  • LOOSE CANNON CAFE - $100 Gift card
  • MOO MOO MIA - $25 Gift Card

** LOOSE CANNON - Founded by pastry chef Naomi Shim, it's known for beautifully handcrafted pastries and a standout brunch menu.

** MOO MOO MIA is made locally w/ Grass fed Dairy.

36. HANK'S BAGEL + SPROUTS item
36. HANK'S BAGEL + SPROUTS
$50

Starting bid

(VALUE $125)

  • HANK'S BAGEL - $50 E Voucher
  • SPROUTS - $25 Gift Card x 3
37. LITTLE EXPLORERS item
37. LITTLE EXPLORERS item
37. LITTLE EXPLORERS item
37. LITTLE EXPLORERS
$50

Starting bid

(VALUE $192)

  • THE HUNTINGTON LIBRARY - 2 x General Admission
  • NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM - 4 x General Admission
  • KIDSPACE - 4 x General Admission
38. FUN SUMMER PACKAGE item
38. FUN SUMMER PACKAGE item
38. FUN SUMMER PACKAGE item
38. FUN SUMMER PACKAGE
$50

Starting bid

(VALUE $220)

  • LACMA - 2 x General Admission (Kids are FREE)
  • NATURAL HISTORY MUSEUM - 4 x General Admission
  • PETERSEN'S AUTOMOTIVE - 4 x General Admission

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!