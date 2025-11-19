Parents of PBCCS Fundraising Campaign

$500 Sponsor
$500

3 left!

Sponsor Perks:

-Individual shout-out of your sponsorship on social media pages


-Individual recognition at auction event for your business or family


-Sign for you to display, acknowledging your donation to the school


Educator Table Sponsor
$1,000

3 left!

Not able to attend the event, but want to sponsor the educator's table? (two tables available)


Sponsor Perks:

-Sponsor signage at Educator Table


-ALL sponsor perks from $500 Tier.


Table Sponsor
$2,000

3 left!

Reserved table for 10, which includes drink tickets, buffet dinner, and whiskey tastings


Sponsor Perks:

-Sponsor signage at your reserved table


-ALL sponsor perks from $500 Tier.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!