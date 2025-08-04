Parents of Welby Way - On Campus Purchase

Select the amount youre paying for by changing quantity
Limited edition Minecraft shirt
Huntrix, Palm Tree, Vans
For all your spirit wear needs. Field trip, yes? Lounging on the weekends? Check! Spirit day! 100%!
For all your cold weather spirit wear needs. Field trip, yes? Lounging on the weekends? Check! Spirit day! 100%!
For all your cold weather spirit wear needs. Field trip, yes? Lounging on the weekends? Check! Spirit day! 100%!
One croc charm of choice
Two croc charms of choice - 2 for $5
Three croc charms of choice - 3 for $7
Because who doesn't like a sticker?
See Honeycomb Fund booth for details
Represent when volunteering!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!