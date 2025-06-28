Parents Weekend Pre-Game Tailgate Event

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About this event
Select the number of tickets to match the number in your party. You receive $10 (half off) entry for your party as a perk for your paid membership. If you bring several guests, please consider an additional club donation to offset the cost of the tent and supplies. Tickets will grant entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. We ask everyone who wishes to consume alcohol drinks, to bring a 6 pack to donate for the large shared ice cooler. We will not supply alcohol.
Select the number of tickets to match your party. If you are not a paid member of one of the parent clubs (Northern Illinois, Wisconsin or Northern Ohio), tickets are $20.00/person. This money goes towards paying for the space and tent for the event.
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