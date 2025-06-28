Parents Weekend Pre-Game Tailgate Event

Select the number of tickets to match the number in your party. You receive $10 (half off) entry for your party as a perk for your paid membership. If you bring several guests, please consider an additional club donation to offset the cost of the tent and supplies. Tickets will grant entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities. We ask everyone who wishes to consume alcohol drinks, to bring a 6 pack to donate for the large shared ice cooler. We will not supply alcohol.