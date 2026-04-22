Paris Cape Historical Society merchandise

About this shop
Lovely large coffee mug. This is not machine washable.
Lovely large coffee mug. Did you know there is only one Oxford County in the United States. This is not machine washable.
These lovely note cards commemorate the sleds that were create by Paris Manufacturing. There will be 8 note cards and envelopes per packet.
A beautiful canvas bag with the Paris Cape Historical society logo embroidered on the pocket.
A beautiful canvas bag with the Paris Cape Historical society logo silk screened on the pocket.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!