Paris Cape Historical Society

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Paris Cape Historical Society

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Paris Cape Historical Society merchandise

Paris Cape Historical Society coffee mug item
Paris Cape Historical Society coffee mug
$10

Lovely large coffee mug. This is not machine washable.

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Oxford County coffee mug item
Oxford County coffee mug
$10

Lovely large coffee mug. Did you know there is only one Oxford County in the United States. This is not machine washable.

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Paris manufacturing sled note cards item
Paris manufacturing sled note cards
$5

These lovely note cards commemorate the sleds that were create by Paris Manufacturing. There will be 8 note cards and envelopes per packet.

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Embroidered canvas bag item
Embroidered canvas bag
$40

A beautiful canvas bag with the Paris Cape Historical society logo embroidered on the pocket.

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Silk screened canvas bag item
Silk screened canvas bag
$40

A beautiful canvas bag with the Paris Cape Historical society logo silk screened on the pocket.

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