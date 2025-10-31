High Point Arts Council

Hosted by

High Point Arts Council

About this event

Park for the Arts - April 2026

121 S Centennial St

High Point, NC 27260, USA

Wednesday, April 22, 2026 - Day Parking Pass
$25


By reserving parking for the HPMKT, your tax-deductible donation supports the High Point Arts Council’s mission.
Your participation in Park for the Arts transforms parking into purpose, ensuring the arts continue to thrive and inspire in High Point.


Note: We're using Zeffy to eliminate fees so more of your parking pass purchase supports the arts. At checkout, you’ll see an optional donation to Zeffy—select “Other” and enter "$0" if you prefer not to contribute.

Thursday, April 23, 2026 - Day Parking Pass
$25


By reserving parking for the HPMKT, your tax-deductible donation supports the High Point Arts Council’s mission.
Your participation in Park for the Arts transforms parking into purpose, ensuring the arts continue to thrive and inspire in High Point.


Note: We're using Zeffy to eliminate fees so more of your parking pass purchase supports the arts. At checkout, you’ll see an optional donation to Zeffy—select “Other” and enter "$0" if you prefer not to contribute.

Friday, April 24, 2026 - Day Parking Pass
$25


By reserving parking for the HPMKT, your tax-deductible donation supports the High Point Arts Council’s mission.
Your participation in Park for the Arts transforms parking into purpose, ensuring the arts continue to thrive and inspire in High Point.


Note: We're using Zeffy to eliminate fees so more of your parking pass purchase supports the arts. At checkout, you’ll see an optional donation to Zeffy—select “Other” and enter "$0" if you prefer not to contribute.

Saturday, April 25, 2026 - Day Parking Pass
$25


By reserving parking for the HPMKT, your tax-deductible donation supports the High Point Arts Council’s mission.
Your participation in Park for the Arts transforms parking into purpose, ensuring the arts continue to thrive and inspire in High Point.


Note: We're using Zeffy to eliminate fees so more of your parking pass purchase supports the arts. At checkout, you’ll see an optional donation to Zeffy—select “Other” and enter "$0" if you prefer not to contribute.

Sunday, April 26, 2026 - Day Parking Pass
$25


By reserving parking for the HPMKT, your tax-deductible donation supports the High Point Arts Council’s mission.
Your participation in Park for the Arts transforms parking into purpose, ensuring the arts continue to thrive and inspire in High Point.


Note: We're using Zeffy to eliminate fees so more of your parking pass purchase supports the arts. At checkout, you’ll see an optional donation to Zeffy—select “Other” and enter "$0" if you prefer not to contribute.

Monday, April 27, 2026 - Day Parking Pass
$25


By reserving parking for the HPMKT, your tax-deductible donation supports the High Point Arts Council’s mission.
Your participation in Park for the Arts transforms parking into purpose, ensuring the arts continue to thrive and inspire in High Point.


Note: We're using Zeffy to eliminate fees so more of your parking pass purchase supports the arts. At checkout, you’ll see an optional donation to Zeffy—select “Other” and enter "$0" if you prefer not to contribute.


Tuesday, April 28, 2026 - Day Parking Pass
$25


By reserving parking for the HPMKT, your tax-deductible donation supports the High Point Arts Council’s mission.
Your participation in Park for the Arts transforms parking into purpose, ensuring the arts continue to thrive and inspire in High Point.


Note: We're using Zeffy to eliminate fees so more of your parking pass purchase supports the arts. At checkout, you’ll see an optional donation to Zeffy—select “Other” and enter "$0" if you prefer not to contribute.

Wednesday, April 29, 2026 - Day Parking Pass
$25


By reserving parking for the HPMKT, your tax-deductible donation supports the High Point Arts Council’s mission.
Your participation in Park for the Arts transforms parking into purpose, ensuring the arts continue to thrive and inspire in High Point.


Note: We're using Zeffy to eliminate fees so more of your parking pass purchase supports the arts. At checkout, you’ll see an optional donation to Zeffy—select “Other” and enter "$0" if you prefer not to contribute.

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