Park, High Point and OJH Staff Volleyball Game

Hosted by
About this event
Entry to this event is $5 per person, adults and children. Please purchase a ticket for each person attending with you. The name of the person purchasing the ticket will be used for check in at the game.
Purchase this ticket* if you have a family of 5 or more. Please include the number of family members attending the game with you when prompted. Members in your party must be related. The name of the person purchasing the ticket will be used for check in at the game.
*This is a family ticket, you only need to purchase (1) family ticket for your family of 5 or more.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!