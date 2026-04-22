Park Hill PDO Silent Auction

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Starting bid
A perfect pairing of beauty and relaxation. This bundle includes a $100 custom floral arrangement from Queen City Floral, a $200 Woodhouse Day Spa gift card for a little everyday luxury, and a 5-class pass to The River Yoga for movement and renewal.
Value: $460
Starting bid
Shop, dine, and treat yourself—all in one fun outing! Enjoy a $100 gift card to Stanley Marketplace, usable at a wide variety of shops and restaurants, plus a $50 gift card to Stanley Beer Hall for drinks and bites. Also includes a bum bag, bag charm, lip balm, and a $25 gift card to TRUE Boutique for the perfect finishing touch.
Value: $265
Starting bid
A night out on the town! Enjoy two tickets to any live show paired with a $100 gift card to Improper City for dinner and drinks—the perfect evening of music and good company. Valid for any 2026 show that is not sold out. Excludes holidays and special events.
Estimated value: $200
Starting bid
An intimate evening of music and ambiance. This includes four tickets to Dazzle and two bottles of wine—perfect for a double date night filled with live jazz.
Estimated Value: $240
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood with a $100 gift card to Hop Alley for bold, shareable cuisine, then head to Improper City with a $50 gift card for drinks in a fun indoor/outdoor beer garden setting.
Value: $150
Starting bid
$100 gift certificate to Lowry Beer Garden &
4 general admission tickets to Wings Over the Rockies. Explore real aircraft and hands-on exhibits at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, then refuel with a relaxed, kid-friendly meal at Lowry Beer Garden—just steps away.
Value: $179
Starting bid
Let your adventure take flyte! Enjoy a $50 FlyteCo gift card, two free bowling passes, and two free mini-golf passes perfect for a family-fun outing.
Value: $114
Starting bid
Enjoy a date night of live music, dining, cocktails, and an award winning wine list with a $100 gift card at Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club in Denver's RiNo Arts District. Then keep the good vibes going with $50 gift card at Improper City.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Celebrate in style with a magnum of Roederer Estate Brut—perfect for toasting, hosting, or gifting a little luxury. Donated Donated by Sienna Wine Bar.
Value: $165
Starting bid
Stock the fridge and rep your favorite brewery with a t-shirt, hat, $25 gift card, and four 6-packs from Denver Beer CO.
Value: $130
Starting bid
Bring home the flavor and the style with this package from Long Table Brewhouse—includes 4 crowlers, a cozy Long Table sweatshirt, and a Fairfax cowboy hat.
Perfect for beer lovers who like to sip local and rep their favorite brewery in style.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy (2) guided open studio sessions at Friends Assembly, including studio time, instruction, clay, glaze, and firing. Plus, a $50 gift card to Rosenberg’s Bagels for a post-creative treat.
Value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a laid-back night out with a $50 gift certificate to Wild Corgi Pub, a neighborhood favorite for comfort food. Then head to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for a movie experience that includes 4 tickets and 2 unlimited popcorn vouchers.
*Tickets valid for any regular 2D screening, subject to availability. Valid on new releases starting two weeks after opening. Expires 12/31/26
Value: $135
Starting bid
A blow-out for you and a guest at Dry Bar Central Park location & one class at River Yoga. Grab a friend and treat yourselves to a little self-care!
Value: $160
Starting bid
Trade chaos for core strength with a private mat Pilates class for up to 7 people at Pilates Bodies. Gather your mom crew, friends, or favorite group for a fun, feel-good workout filled with movement, laughter, and a little well-deserved “me time.” Perfect for a unique group outing or wellness reset.
Value: $310
Starting bid
Enjoy a 3-class pass to Posture Power Wellness Pilates Studio to strengthen and recharge, then refuel with a $25 gift card and cozy mug from Four Friends Kitchen—the perfect combo of self-care and brunch.
Value: $105
Starting bid
Enjoy one month of unlimited classes at Refresh Studios, a $50 gift card to Crema Coffee House, and a 1-year subscription to Calm. This bundle is a simple reminder to pause, move your body, enjoy a coffee break, and take a few moments for yourself throughout the day.
Value: $198
Starting bid
Experience a full month of unlimited classes at Base 6 Gym—perfect for building strength, consistency, and momentum. This package also includes a Base 6 shirt, towel, and steel water bottle so you can show up ready and recharged every class.
Value:275
Starting bid
Elevate any look with two handcrafted necklaces featuring semi-precious stones, designed by Alli Hundley. Wear them layered together or separately.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Capture meaningful, high-quality moments with your family through a relaxed and personalized photography experience. This package includes a 60-minute family photography session, thoughtfully designed to highlight genuine connection, personality, and natural interactions. Julio specializes in creating a comfortable environment—especially for young children—so families can enjoy the experience while receiving beautiful, timeless images.
Value: $450
Starting bid
Treat your family to a handcrafted, multi-course meal without lifting a finger! Whether you’re craving a cozy comfort meal or want to try something new, this "Dinner’s Done!" package is prepared with love and high-quality ingredients.
Generously donated by Ali and Ronnie
Value: $150
Starting bid
Enjoy a premium indoor golf simulator experience with this $120 gift card to Stick and Feather. Perfect for a group night out or celebration.
Value: $120
Starting bid
Six tickets to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema plus three bottomless popcorn vouchers—perfect for a fun group movie night out! Valid for any regular 2D screening (subject to availability), with new releases eligible two weeks after opening. Expires 12/31/26.
Value: $125
Starting bid
Two tickets to the Colorado Symphony on May 17 at 1:00 PM. Enjoy an elegant afternoon of live orchestral music—perfect for a date, friend outing, or solo escape into a beautiful performance experience.
Value: $180
Starting bid
Two general admission tickets to Meow Wolf Convergence Station. Step into an immersive world of interactive art, storytelling, and unexpected environments.
Value: $80
Starting bid
Treat yourself and a little one with this adorable mix of style and fun! Includes a $100 gift certificate to Little Bird, a darling Ollie Ella Buggy perfect for imaginative play, and a GoGo Live Lion for cuddly adventures at home.
Value: $145
Starting bid
Adorable kids’ bundle featuring a plush dog, wooden magic scarf memory game, toy dog kennel set, and diary—plus a $25 gift card to Timbuk Toys. A fun, imaginative set perfect for playtime and creativity.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Pamper your little one with a fun salon-inspired bundle from Knotty Kids Salon! Includes a wash, cut & style gift certificate, Surf’s Up Zero Knots Conditioner, Verb Glossy Shine Spray, hair and body glitter, four adorable hair clips, and two handmade headbands.
Total value: $123
Starting bid
Four tickets to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science plus a fun kids activity bundle including a magnetic tiles pop-up box and a bug-themed matching game book.
Value: $165
Starting bid
Enjoy a perfect day out with four tickets to the Denver Zoo, plus a $25 gift card to Snarf’s Sandwiches and a $25 gift card to Nuggs Ice Cream—everything you need for a fun-filled day of wildlife adventures, tasty bites, and sweet treats.
Value: $155
Starting bid
This bundle featuring a $60 gift certificate to The Art Garage and two tickets to the Denver Art Museum—perfect for your little artist!
Value: $104
Starting bid
Spark imagination and keep little ones entertained with this playful package! Includes 3 passes to Play Street Museum, a monthly play kit for hands-on creativity, and a small Paddington Bear plush—perfect for cuddles and story time.
Value: $70
Starting bid
Enjoy a charming day of outdoor fun with four tickets to Farm Fest at Sunflower Farm, paired with a Green Toys watering can—perfect for little ones who love animals, nature, and exploring!
Value: $92
Starting bid
Give your child the gift of music with one month of tuition at Children’s Music Academy of Congress Park! Designed for children ages 3–9, this engaging program builds confidence, creativity, and a love of music through fun, structured classes. Course registration required; registration fee not included.
Value: $110
Starting bid
Flip, tumble, and soar into fun with a $75 gift certificate to TADA Gymnastics! Gift card can be utilized for open play or towards monthly membership.
Starting bid
Get ready to decorate like a pro with a fun cake decorating class at Cake Crumbs! Designed for ages 5–9 and 10–15.
Value: $60
Starting bid
Make a splash with this fun swim bundle, including two drop-in swim lessons at Little Kickers along with a swim bag and other pool-ready goodies.
Value: $140
Starting bid
Turn up the fun with four tickets to Lava Island, an action-packed indoor play destination where kids can climb, slide, and jump.
Value: $88
Starting bid
Give your child an exciting day of adventure at Shredders Indoor Ski & Snowboard Summer Camp, where they’ll learn and progress in skiing or snowboarding.
Value: $140
Starting bid
Enjoy one week of summer camp at Altitude Sports. Weekly camps include soccer, dodgeball, kickball, baseball/tee-ball and football. Kids are divided into groups based on age (4-12) and skill and will rotate through sessions playing fun games within the various sports.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Join a supportive six-week postpartum cohort designed for mothers with babies ages 0–6 months. This intimate group offers a safe space to connect, share experiences, and build community while receiving weekly guidance from trusted professionals. Run by Mile High Family Wellness.
Value: $250
Starting bid
This bundle includes a 3-month subscription to Good Inside online, a 1-year subscription to the Calm app, and Dr. Becky's That’s My Truck book. Because parenting doesn’t come with a manual!
Value: $175
Starting bid
Gear up for your next ride. This $50 gift card to Z Cycle is perfect for bikes, gear, or a tune-up—everything needed to keep the wheels turning.
Starting bid
Capture the moment with a 20-minute photography session by local Park Hill photographer Iris Miceli—perfect for updated family photos, milestones, or everyday memories.
Value: $250
Starting bid
Capture the moment with a 30-minute mini photography session by Tracy Rivera—perfect for family photos, milestones, or preserving everyday memories.
Starting bid
Kick off the football season with four tickets to a Denver Bronco preseason game (500 level), Then enjoy a great meal or drinks with $50 gift card to any Tag Restaurant Group location.
Value: $350
Starting bid
Score two tickets to see Denver Summit FC—the hottest ticket in town and the city’s newest must-see soccer experience. A perfect night out for sports fans and anyone who loves live entertainment at its peak.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Cheer on Colorado soccer with 4 general admission tickets to a Colorado Rapids home game of your choice, plus 4 tickets to DU Women’s Soccer and 4 tickets to DU Men’s Soccer. Perfect for any soccer fans!
Estimated value: $185-$360
Starting bid
Take a break with an authentic German farmer‘s bread (20% dark rye + sunflower seeds).
Enjoy a meal with cheese, sausage, pickles, and for the sweet tooth, Nutella. Flush it down with some beer or wine and you can continue your hike well nourished! Generously donated and made by Charlotte Mueller-Omar.
Value: $50
Starting bid
Enjoy this PDO Board Bundle featuring: one free drop-in day (valid for one year), one free Parent Night Out (valid for one year), one waived summer quarter working day (covered by PDO board member), and a summer toy bag cleaning exemption—offering extra flexibility and ease throughout the year.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!