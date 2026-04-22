Park Hill Parents Day Out
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Park Hill Parents Day Out

About this event

Sales closed

Park Hill PDO Silent Auction

Pick-up location

1750 Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80220, USA

Mother’s Day Bundle item
Mother’s Day Bundle item
Mother’s Day Bundle item
Mother’s Day Bundle
$180

Starting bid

A perfect pairing of beauty and relaxation. This bundle includes a $100 custom floral arrangement from Queen City Floral, a $200 Woodhouse Day Spa gift card for a little everyday luxury, and a 5-class pass to The River Yoga for movement and renewal.


Value: $460


Ultimate Day At The Stanley item
Ultimate Day At The Stanley
$85

Starting bid

Shop, dine, and treat yourself—all in one fun outing! Enjoy a $100 gift card to Stanley Marketplace, usable at a wide variety of shops and restaurants, plus a $50 gift card to Stanley Beer Hall for drinks and bites. Also includes a bum bag, bag charm, lip balm, and a $25 gift card to TRUE Boutique for the perfect finishing touch.


Value: $265

Concert & Cocktails item
Concert & Cocktails item
Concert & Cocktails
$90

Starting bid

A night out on the town! Enjoy two tickets to any live show paired with a $100 gift card to Improper City for dinner and drinks—the perfect evening of music and good company. Valid for any 2026 show that is not sold out. Excludes holidays and special events.


Estimated value: $200

Dazzle Double Date item
Dazzle Double Date
$75

Starting bid

An intimate evening of music and ambiance. This includes four tickets to Dazzle and two bottles of wine—perfect for a double date night filled with live jazz.


Estimated Value: $240

Dinner & Drinks in RiNo item
Dinner & Drinks in RiNo item
Dinner & Drinks in RiNo
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood with a $100 gift card to Hop Alley for bold, shareable cuisine, then head to Improper City with a $50 gift card for drinks in a fun indoor/outdoor beer garden setting.


Value: $150

Planes and Pints: A Family Outing in Lowry item
Planes and Pints: A Family Outing in Lowry item
Planes and Pints: A Family Outing in Lowry
$60

Starting bid

$100 gift certificate to Lowry Beer Garden &

4 general admission tickets to Wings Over the Rockies. Explore real aircraft and hands-on exhibits at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum, then refuel with a relaxed, kid-friendly meal at Lowry Beer Garden—just steps away.


Value: $179

Strikes, Putts & Pints item
Strikes, Putts & Pints
$35

Starting bid

Let your adventure take flyte! Enjoy a $50 FlyteCo gift card, two free bowling passes, and two free mini-golf passes perfect for a family-fun outing.


Value: $114

Parents’ Night Out at Nocturne and Improper City item
Parents’ Night Out at Nocturne and Improper City item
Parents’ Night Out at Nocturne and Improper City
$55

Starting bid

Enjoy a date night of live music, dining, cocktails, and an award winning wine list with a $100 gift card at Nocturne Jazz & Supper Club in Denver's RiNo Arts District. Then keep the good vibes going with $50 gift card at Improper City.


Value: $150

Let's Pop Some Bubbles item
Let's Pop Some Bubbles
$50

Starting bid

Celebrate in style with a magnum of Roederer Estate Brut—perfect for toasting, hosting, or gifting a little luxury. Donated Donated by Sienna Wine Bar.


Value: $165


Cheers To This: Denver Beer CO Package item
Cheers To This: Denver Beer CO Package
$40

Starting bid

Stock the fridge and rep your favorite brewery with a t-shirt, hat, $25 gift card, and four 6-packs from Denver Beer CO.


Value: $130

Long Table Brewery item
Long Table Brewery
$30

Starting bid

Bring home the flavor and the style with this package from Long Table Brewhouse—includes 4 crowlers, a cozy Long Table sweatshirt, and a Fairfax cowboy hat.

Perfect for beer lovers who like to sip local and rep their favorite brewery in style.


Value: $100

The Perfect Morning: Bagels and Creativity item
The Perfect Morning: Bagels and Creativity item
The Perfect Morning: Bagels and Creativity
$45

Starting bid

Enjoy (2) guided open studio sessions at Friends Assembly, including studio time, instruction, clay, glaze, and firing. Plus, a $50 gift card to Rosenberg’s Bagels for a post-creative treat.


Value: $150

Dinner & Movie Night: Wild Corgi's Pub and Alamo Draft House item
Dinner & Movie Night: Wild Corgi's Pub and Alamo Draft House item
Dinner & Movie Night: Wild Corgi's Pub and Alamo Draft House
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a laid-back night out with a $50 gift certificate to Wild Corgi Pub, a neighborhood favorite for comfort food. Then head to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema for a movie experience that includes 4 tickets and 2 unlimited popcorn vouchers.


*Tickets valid for any regular 2D screening, subject to availability. Valid on new releases starting two weeks after opening. Expires 12/31/26


Value: $135

Flow & Glow item
Flow & Glow
$50

Starting bid

A blow-out for you and a guest at Dry Bar Central Park location & one class at River Yoga. Grab a friend and treat yourselves to a little self-care!


Value: $160


Moms’ Morning Out: Pilates Party item
Moms’ Morning Out: Pilates Party
$100

Starting bid

Trade chaos for core strength with a private mat Pilates class for up to 7 people at Pilates Bodies. Gather your mom crew, friends, or favorite group for a fun, feel-good workout filled with movement, laughter, and a little well-deserved “me time.” Perfect for a unique group outing or wellness reset.


Value: $310

Pilates and Pancakes item
Pilates and Pancakes item
Pilates and Pancakes
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a 3-class pass to Posture Power Wellness Pilates Studio to strengthen and recharge, then refuel with a $25 gift card and cozy mug from Four Friends Kitchen—the perfect combo of self-care and brunch.


Value: $105

The Daily Reset Bundle: Brew, Flow & Calm item
The Daily Reset Bundle: Brew, Flow & Calm item
The Daily Reset Bundle: Brew, Flow & Calm item
The Daily Reset Bundle: Brew, Flow & Calm
$20

Starting bid

Enjoy one month of unlimited classes at Refresh Studios, a $50 gift card to Crema Coffee House, and a 1-year subscription to Calm. This bundle is a simple reminder to pause, move your body, enjoy a coffee break, and take a few moments for yourself throughout the day.


Value: $198


Base 6 Fitness item
Base 6 Fitness
$50

Starting bid

Experience a full month of unlimited classes at Base 6 Gym—perfect for building strength, consistency, and momentum. This package also includes a Base 6 shirt, towel, and steel water bottle so you can show up ready and recharged every class.


Value:275

Pebble Studio Necklaces item
Pebble Studio Necklaces
$40

Starting bid

Elevate any look with two handcrafted necklaces featuring semi-precious stones, designed by Alli Hundley. Wear them layered together or separately.


Value: $120

Julio Jimenez Photography item
Julio Jimenez Photography item
Julio Jimenez Photography
$150

Starting bid

Capture meaningful, high-quality moments with your family through a relaxed and personalized photography experience. This package includes a 60-minute family photography session, thoughtfully designed to highlight genuine connection, personality, and natural interactions. Julio specializes in creating a comfortable environment—especially for young children—so families can enjoy the experience while receiving beautiful, timeless images.


Value: $450

Dinner Done: Gourmet Global Feast for 4–6 item
Dinner Done: Gourmet Global Feast for 4–6
$45

Starting bid

Treat your family to a handcrafted, multi-course meal without lifting a finger! Whether you’re craving a cozy comfort meal or want to try something new, this "Dinner’s Done!" package is prepared with love and high-quality ingredients.


Generously donated by Ali and Ronnie


Value: $150

Tee Off & Toast item
Tee Off & Toast
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy a premium indoor golf simulator experience with this $120 gift card to Stick and Feather. Perfect for a group night out or celebration.


Value: $120

Movies at Alamo item
Movies at Alamo
$50

Starting bid

Six tickets to Alamo Drafthouse Cinema plus three bottomless popcorn vouchers—perfect for a fun group movie night out! Valid for any regular 2D screening (subject to availability), with new releases eligible two weeks after opening. Expires 12/31/26.


Value: $125

An Afternoon with the Colorado Symphony item
An Afternoon with the Colorado Symphony
$55

Starting bid

Two tickets to the Colorado Symphony on May 17 at 1:00 PM. Enjoy an elegant afternoon of live orchestral music—perfect for a date, friend outing, or solo escape into a beautiful performance experience.

Value: $180

Meow Wolf Convergence Station item
Meow Wolf Convergence Station
$35

Starting bid

Two general admission tickets to Meow Wolf Convergence Station. Step into an immersive world of interactive art, storytelling, and unexpected environments.


Value: $80

Little Bird Bundle item
Little Bird Bundle
$40

Starting bid

Treat yourself and a little one with this adorable mix of style and fun! Includes a $100 gift certificate to Little Bird, a darling Ollie Ella Buggy perfect for imaginative play, and a GoGo Live Lion for cuddly adventures at home.


Value: $145

Timbuk Toys item
Timbuk Toys
$35

Starting bid

Adorable kids’ bundle featuring a plush dog, wooden magic scarf memory game, toy dog kennel set, and diary—plus a $25 gift card to Timbuk Toys. A fun, imaginative set perfect for playtime and creativity.


Value: $100

Knotty Kids Basket item
Knotty Kids Basket
$45

Starting bid

Pamper your little one with a fun salon-inspired bundle from Knotty Kids Salon! Includes a wash, cut & style gift certificate, Surf’s Up Zero Knots Conditioner, Verb Glossy Shine Spray, hair and body glitter, four adorable hair clips, and two handmade headbands.


Total value: $123

Denver Museum of Nature & Science Stem Package item
Denver Museum of Nature & Science Stem Package
$55

Starting bid

Four tickets to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science plus a fun kids activity bundle including a magnetic tiles pop-up box and a bug-themed matching game book.


Value: $165

Wild Day Out: Zoo Adventure+ Snarfs, Ice Cream Treats item
Wild Day Out: Zoo Adventure+ Snarfs, Ice Cream Treats item
Wild Day Out: Zoo Adventure+ Snarfs, Ice Cream Treats item
Wild Day Out: Zoo Adventure+ Snarfs, Ice Cream Treats
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a perfect day out with four tickets to the Denver Zoo, plus a $25 gift card to Snarf’s Sandwiches and a $25 gift card to Nuggs Ice Cream—everything you need for a fun-filled day of wildlife adventures, tasty bites, and sweet treats.


Value: $155

Little Artist Starter Kit item
Little Artist Starter Kit item
Little Artist Starter Kit
$30

Starting bid

This bundle featuring a $60 gift certificate to The Art Garage and two tickets to the Denver Art Museum—perfect for your little artist!


Value: $104

Play Street Museum Package item
Play Street Museum Package
$20

Starting bid

Spark imagination and keep little ones entertained with this playful package! Includes 3 passes to Play Street Museum, a monthly play kit for hands-on creativity, and a small Paddington Bear plush—perfect for cuddles and story time.


Value: $70

Sunflower Farm item
Sunflower Farm item
Sunflower Farm
$30

Starting bid

Enjoy a charming day of outdoor fun with four tickets to Farm Fest at Sunflower Farm, paired with a Green Toys watering can—perfect for little ones who love animals, nature, and exploring!


Value: $92

Children’s Music Academy item
Children’s Music Academy
$25

Starting bid

Give your child the gift of music with one month of tuition at Children’s Music Academy of Congress Park! Designed for children ages 3–9, this engaging program builds confidence, creativity, and a love of music through fun, structured classes. Course registration required; registration fee not included.


Value: $110

Flip, Jump, & Tumble at TADA Gymnastics item
Flip, Jump, & Tumble at TADA Gymnastics
$25

Starting bid

Flip, tumble, and soar into fun with a $75 gift certificate to TADA Gymnastics! Gift card can be utilized for open play or towards monthly membership.

Cake Decorating Class with Cake Crumbs item
Cake Decorating Class with Cake Crumbs
$20

Starting bid

Get ready to decorate like a pro with a fun cake decorating class at Cake Crumbs! Designed for ages 5–9 and 10–15.


Value: $60

Little Kickers item
Little Kickers
$45

Starting bid

Make a splash with this fun swim bundle, including two drop-in swim lessons at Little Kickers along with a swim bag and other pool-ready goodies.


Value: $140

Lava Island item
Lava Island
$25

Starting bid

Turn up the fun with four tickets to Lava Island, an action-packed indoor play destination where kids can climb, slide, and jump.


Value: $88

Shredders item
Shredders item
Shredders
$45

Starting bid

Give your child an exciting day of adventure at Shredders Indoor Ski & Snowboard Summer Camp, where they’ll learn and progress in skiing or snowboarding.


Value: $140

Game on! Altitude Sports Summer Camp item
Game on! Altitude Sports Summer Camp
$90

Starting bid

Enjoy one week of summer camp at Altitude Sports. Weekly camps include soccer, dodgeball, kickball, baseball/tee-ball and football. Kids are divided into groups based on age (4-12) and skill and will rotate through sessions playing fun games within the various sports.


Value: $200

Postpartum Together 6-week Support Group item
Postpartum Together 6-week Support Group
$75

Starting bid

Join a supportive six-week postpartum cohort designed for mothers with babies ages 0–6 months. This intimate group offers a safe space to connect, share experiences, and build community while receiving weekly guidance from trusted professionals. Run by Mile High Family Wellness.


Value: $250

Zen(ish) Parenting Survival Kit item
Zen(ish) Parenting Survival Kit
$45

Starting bid

This bundle includes a 3-month subscription to Good Inside online, a 1-year subscription to the Calm app, and Dr. Becky's That’s My Truck book. Because parenting doesn’t come with a manual!


Value: $175

Z Cycle item
Z Cycle
$15

Starting bid

Gear up for your next ride. This $50 gift card to Z Cycle is perfect for bikes, gear, or a tune-up—everything needed to keep the wheels turning.


Iris Miceli Photography item
Iris Miceli Photography
$80

Starting bid

Capture the moment with a 20-minute photography session by local Park Hill photographer Iris Miceli—perfect for updated family photos, milestones, or everyday memories.


Value: $250


Tracy Rivera Photography item
Tracy Rivera Photography
$85

Starting bid

Capture the moment with a 30-minute mini photography session by Tracy Rivera—perfect for family photos, milestones, or preserving everyday memories.

Mile High Night Out item
Mile High Night Out item
Mile High Night Out item
Mile High Night Out
$85

Starting bid

Kick off the football season with four tickets to a Denver Bronco preseason game (500 level), Then enjoy a great meal or drinks with $50 gift card to any Tag Restaurant Group location.


Value: $350

Summit Fever: Denver’s Hottest Matchday item
Summit Fever: Denver’s Hottest Matchday
$40

Starting bid

Score two tickets to see Denver Summit FC—the hottest ticket in town and the city’s newest must-see soccer experience. A perfect night out for sports fans and anyone who loves live entertainment at its peak.


Value: $100

Goal! A Night with the Rapids and DU Soccer item
Goal! A Night with the Rapids and DU Soccer
$70

Starting bid

Cheer on Colorado soccer with 4 general admission tickets to a Colorado Rapids home game of your choice, plus 4 tickets to DU Women’s Soccer and 4 tickets to DU Men’s Soccer. Perfect for any soccer fans!


Estimated value: $185-$360

"German Brotzeit" food basket item
"German Brotzeit" food basket
$15

Starting bid

Take a break with an authentic German farmer‘s bread (20% dark rye + sunflower seeds).

Enjoy a meal with cheese, sausage, pickles, and for the sweet tooth, Nutella. Flush it down with some beer or wine and you can continue your hike well nourished! Generously donated and made by Charlotte Mueller-Omar.


Value: $50


PDO Board Package item
PDO Board Package
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy this PDO Board Bundle featuring: one free drop-in day (valid for one year), one free Parent Night Out (valid for one year), one waived summer quarter working day (covered by PDO board member), and a summer toy bag cleaning exemption—offering extra flexibility and ease throughout the year.

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