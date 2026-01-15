Park Hill Pirates Youth Sports Organization

Offered by

Park Hill Pirates Youth Sports Organization

Park Hill Pirates Youth Sports Organization's Shop

Red Pirates Pro-Formance Hat (flex fit)
$15

Pro performance style red breathable hat.

Pirates Magnet
$6

Refrigerator Magnet

Customizable Pirates Letterman Jacket item
Customizable Pirates Letterman Jacket
$185
Available until Jul 31

Processing for customizable letterman jackets could take 6-8 weeks.

Pirates Blue Drawstring Hoodie- Adult size
$55

Adult-sized new-generation drawstring hoodie w/ Pirates pledge on back.

Pirates Blue Drawstring Hoodie- Youth size
$45

Youth-sized new-generation style drawstring hoodie with the Pirates pledge on the back.

Red Pirates Hoodie-Adults
$55

OG Red Pirates hoodie.

Red Pirates Hoodie- Youth
$45

Youth-sized OG Red Pirates hoodie.

Black Drawstring "New Gen" Hoodie- Adult
$55

New-generation style drawstring hoodie with the Pirates pledge on the back.

Black Drawstring "New Gen" Hoodie- Youth
$45

New-generation style drawstring hoodie with the Pirates pledge on the back.

Gray Pirates Hoodie- Adult
$55

OG Gray Pirates adult hoodie.

Gray Pirates Hoodie- Youth
$45

OG Gray Pirates youth hoodie.

Pink "New Gen" Crew Neck Sweat Shirt- Adult
$50

Adult-sized new-generation style drawstring hoodie with the Pirates pledge on the back.

Pink "New Gen" Crew Neck Sweat Shirt- Youth
$35

Youth-sized new-generation style drawstring hoodie with the Pirates pledge on the back.

White "New Gen" Crew Neck Sweat Shirt- Adult
$50

Adult-sized new-generation style drawstring hoodie with the Pirates pledge on the back.

White "New Gen" Crew Neck Sweat Shirt- Youth
$35

Youth-sized new-generation style drawstring hoodie with the Pirates pledge on the back.

Black "New Gen" Crew Neck Sweat Shirt- Adult
$50

Adult-sized new-generation style drawstring hoodie with the Pirates pledge on the back.

Black "New Gen" Crew Neck Sweat Shirt- Youth
$35

Youth-sized new-generation style drawstring hoodie with the Pirates pledge on the back.

Pirates Blue Cotton T Shirt- Adult
$25

Pirates blue cotton adult t-shirt.

Pirates Blue Cotton T Shirt- Youth
$20

Pirates blue cotton youth t-shirt.

Red Pirates Dri-fit T Shirt- Adult
$25

Red Pirates dri-fit adult shirt.

Red Pirates Dri-fit T Shirt- Youth
$20

Red Pirates dri-fit youth shirt.

Black Pirates Dri-fit T Shirt- Adult
$25

Black Pirates dri-fit adult shirt.

Black Pirates Dri-fit T Shirt- Youth
$20

Black Pirates dri-fit youth shirt.

Standard Shipping
$1

Standard Shipping 7-10 business days

Express Shipping
$1

Express Shipping. 5-7 business days. Includes a tracking number.

Pick Up
Free

Pick up from Skyland Park on the Friday after your order is processed. The order must be submitted before Thursday by 4 pm.

Add a donation for Park Hill Pirates Youth Sports Organization

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