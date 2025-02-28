Park Pals Business Buddy

$35 Per Month | 12-Month Commitment | By Invitation Only As a Business Buddy, your company receives: ● One "Business Buddies" Social Post Per Month: Featured on Instagram (1,500+ followers), Facebook Page (1,000+ followers), and Facebook Group (2,700+ members). ● Newsletter Recognition: Monthly highlight in our newsletter reaching over 1,000 subscribers. ● Invitation to Join Park Pals This Summer at Our Pints & Pals Beer Garden Series: Park Pals will promote to our community each month which of our Business Buddies will be joining to connect with attendees. ● Invitation to Host a Table at Our Annual GLOW Party ($125 Value): Be part of our biggest event of the year, happening October 4th. Your $35/month investment helps provide structured play experiences, educational resources, and accessible programming for families. In return, you receive an exclusive sponsorship package valued at over $1,500.

