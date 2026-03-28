Park Pals Inc

Offered by

Park Pals Inc

About the memberships

Park Pals Business Buddy 2026

Park Pals - Business Buddy
$50

Renews monthly

What Your Business Receives:
Consistent Social Media Visibility

One dedicated Group Business Buddy post per month shared across: Instagram (1,900+ followers) Facebook Page (1,000+ followers) Private Facebook Group (2,900+ local members)

Newsletter Recognition Monthly highlight in our email newsletter reaching 1,300+ engaged subscribers

In-Person Community Exposure - Opportunities to attend Park Pals events and connect directly with families Signature Event Access


Your partnership positions your business as a local leader supporting families, play, and connection. Your support helps Park Pals: Provide free play experiences for children and families Create welcoming spaces for families to connect Expand access to early childhood programming Keep all programming free and accessible

Park Pals Business Buddy Annual Support
$500

Valid until April 6, 2027

What Your Business Receives:
Consistent Social Media Visibility

One dedicated Group Business Buddy post per month shared across: Instagram (1,900+ followers) Facebook Page (1,000+ followers) Private Facebook Group (2,900+ local members)

Newsletter Recognition Monthly highlight in our email newsletter reaching 1,300+ engaged subscribers

In-Person Community Exposure - Opportunities to attend Park Pals events and connect directly with families Signature Event Access


Your partnership positions your business as a local leader supporting families, play, and connection. Your support helps Park Pals: Provide free play experiences for children and families Create welcoming spaces for families to connect Expand access to early childhood programming Keep all programming free and accessible

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