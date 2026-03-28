Park Pals Business Buddy 2026

What Your Business Receives:

Consistent Social Media Visibility

One dedicated Group Business Buddy post per month shared across: Instagram (1,900+ followers) Facebook Page (1,000+ followers) Private Facebook Group (2,900+ local members)

Newsletter Recognition Monthly highlight in our email newsletter reaching 1,300+ engaged subscribers

In-Person Community Exposure - Opportunities to attend Park Pals events and connect directly with families Signature Event Access





Your partnership positions your business as a local leader supporting families, play, and connection. Your support helps Park Pals: Provide free play experiences for children and families Create welcoming spaces for families to connect Expand access to early childhood programming Keep all programming free and accessible