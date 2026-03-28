Park Pals Business Buddy 2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews monthly
What Your Business Receives:
Consistent Social Media Visibility
One dedicated Group Business Buddy post per month shared across: Instagram (1,900+ followers) Facebook Page (1,000+ followers) Private Facebook Group (2,900+ local members)
Newsletter Recognition Monthly highlight in our email newsletter reaching 1,300+ engaged subscribers
In-Person Community Exposure - Opportunities to attend Park Pals events and connect directly with families Signature Event Access
Your partnership positions your business as a local leader supporting families, play, and connection. Your support helps Park Pals: Provide free play experiences for children and families Create welcoming spaces for families to connect Expand access to early childhood programming Keep all programming free and accessible
Valid until April 6, 2027
What Your Business Receives:
Consistent Social Media Visibility
One dedicated Group Business Buddy post per month shared across: Instagram (1,900+ followers) Facebook Page (1,000+ followers) Private Facebook Group (2,900+ local members)
Newsletter Recognition Monthly highlight in our email newsletter reaching 1,300+ engaged subscribers
In-Person Community Exposure - Opportunities to attend Park Pals events and connect directly with families Signature Event Access
Your partnership positions your business as a local leader supporting families, play, and connection. Your support helps Park Pals: Provide free play experiences for children and families Create welcoming spaces for families to connect Expand access to early childhood programming Keep all programming free and accessible
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!