Park Row Christian Academy

Hosted by

Park Row Christian Academy

About this event

Sales closed

Park Row Christian Academy's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

915 W Park Row Dr, Arlington, TX 76013, USA

Dallas Stars from Center Ice item
Dallas Stars from Center Ice
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy your 4 seats from center-ice, one row off the glass, right next to the opponent's penalty box, at a mutually-agreed upon home game during the 2026-27 season. Includes Lexus garage parking pass. Go Stars!

Donor: Danny Phillips

Dallas Mavericks from Mid-Court item
Dallas Mavericks from Mid-Court
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 seats MID-COURT on the aisle, sixth row off the floor, at a mutually-agreed upon home game during the 2025-26 season. Includes Lexus garage parking pass.  Go Mavs!

Donor: Danny Phillips

CeeDee Lamb Hand Signed Cowboys Jersey item
CeeDee Lamb Hand Signed Cowboys Jersey
$700

Starting bid

Cedarian DeLeon "CeeDee" Lamb, wide receiver played college football for the Oklahoma Sooners where he was a consensus All-American in 2019 and was selected by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.  Lamb made his NFL debut in the season-opener against the Los Angeles Rams on NBC Sunday Night Football, recording five receptions for 59 yards in the 20–17 road loss.[32] In the next game against the Atlanta Falcons, Lamb caught six passes for 106 yards, including a 24-yard reception to help set up the Cowboys' game winning field goal during the narrow 40–39 comeback victory. 

KOBE & MJ "GREATNESS DEFINED item
KOBE & MJ "GREATNESS DEFINED
$550

Starting bid

KOBE BRYANT’S LEGENDARY NBA CAREER WAS DE-FINED BY MICHAEL JORDAN.  ALTHOUGH BRYANT SURELY MADE HIS OWN NAME AND CARVED HIS OWN LEGACY, HE WAS ALWAYS COMPARED TO JORDAN THROUGHOUT HIS NBA CAREER.  BOTH PLAYED THE SHOOTING GUARD POSITION, BOTH WERE SIMILARLY BUILT (6-6 AND AROUND 200 POUNDS), BOTH HAD THE SAME TIRELESS WORK ETHIC AND PLAY SIMILAR GAMES. THEY BOTH WERE ELECTRI-FYING HIGHFLYERS AND BIG TIME SCORERS, WHERE EVEN THEIR CHAMPION-SHIP ACHIEVEMENTS WERE ALMOST IDENTICAL.  KOBE AND JORDAN WERE FIERCE COM-PETI-TORS INSIDE THE BASKETBALL COURT, BUT OUTSIDE OF IT, THEY WERE LIKE BROTHERS WHO LOOKED AFTER EACH OTHER. THERE IS NO COMPETITION BETWEEN THEM, REALLY.

The Masters Framed Map and Photograph Collage item
The Masters Framed Map and Photograph Collage
$450

Starting bid

One of the four major championships in professional golf.  The Masters is the first major of the year, and unlike the others, it is always held at the same location, Augusta National Golf Club, a private course in the southeastern United States, in the city of Augusta, Georgia.  The Masters was started by amateur champion Bobby Jones and investment banker Clifford Roberts.  After his grand slam in 1930, Jones acquired the former plant nursery and co-designed Augusta National with the course architect Alister MacKenzie.  First played 88 years ago in 1934, the tournament is an official money event on the PGA Tour, the European Tour, and the Japan Golf Tour. The field of players is smaller than those of the other major championships because it is an invitational event, held by the Augusta National Golf Club.

2026 USA Hockey Gold Collage item
2026 USA Hockey Gold Collage
$400

Starting bid

This framed collage commemorates Team USA’s gold‑medal win in men’s hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Featuring a bold American‑flag backdrop, a large team celebration photo, action shots, and event details, it highlights the dramatic 2–1 overtime victory over Canada. The display is finished with signature plaques from Mike Eruzione and Jim Craig, creating a striking tribute to a defining moment in U.S. hockey history.

Magic Johnson Hand Signed Lakers Air Jordan item
Magic Johnson Hand Signed Lakers Air Jordan
$650

Starting bid

Magic Johnson Hand Signed Lakers Colorway Air Jordan 1-This vibrant sneaker is a Los Angeles Lakers-themed Nike Air Jordan, featuring the team’s signature purple, gold, and white colorway. The shoe is autographed by Magic Johnson, making it a prized collectible for basketball fans and memorabilia enthusiasts. A perfect blend of iconic style and sports history, it celebrates Magic’s legendary career and the enduring legacy of the Lakers. Item is only one shoe

Charles Haley Hall of Fame Signed Cowboys Jersey
$500

Starting bid

Own a piece of football history with this officially signed jersey from Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Haley, legendary defensive powerhouse of the Dallas Cowboys. A five-time Super Bowl Champion and one of the most dominant pass rushers in NFL history, Haley helped define an era of Cowboys greatness.

This collectible jersey features Haley’s authenticated signature and commemorates his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, making it a must-have centerpiece for any Cowboys fan, sports collector, or memorabilia enthusiast.

Perfect for framing, displaying in a home office, game room, or fan cave — this is your chance to bring home a true icon of America’s Team. 🏈

American Flag 3D Pop Art with Soldier item
American Flag 3D Pop Art with Soldier
$450

Starting bid

Celebrate America's 250th anniversary with this American flag or the U.S. flag, Old Glory…etc. Consists of thirteen horizontal stripes, alternating red and white, with a blue rectangle in the canton bearing fifty small, white, five-pointed stars arranged in nine offset horizontal rows, where rows of six stars alternate with rows of five stars. The 50 stars on the flag represent the 50 U.S. states, and the 13 stripes represent the thirteen British colonies that won independence from Great Britain in the American Revolutionary War.

Four Rounds - Texas Rangers Golf Course item
Four Rounds - Texas Rangers Golf Course
$100

Starting bid

Step onto the fairways of Arlington’s premier championship course with this exciting golf experience at Texas Rangers Golf Club!

Enjoy four rounds of golf at this beautifully redesigned course known for its pristine greens, strategic layout, and elevated playing experience. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or simply looking for a relaxing day on the course, this package delivers the perfect blend of challenge and fun.

🏌️ Package Includes:

  • Four rounds of golf at Texas Rangers Golf Club
  • Access to a premier championship-level course
  • Perfect for a foursome outing or multiple golf days

Gather your golf partners, sharpen your swing, and enjoy an exceptional day on one of the area’s most sought-after courses.

Fore! Happy bidding!

Private Wine Tasting for 20 at Total Wine & More item
Private Wine Tasting for 20 at Total Wine & More
$200

Starting bid

Raise a glass to an unforgettable experience with a Private Wine Tasting for 20 guests hosted by the experts at Total Wine & More!

Perfect for friends, neighbors, couples, or a unique celebration, this guided tasting offers an educational and entertaining journey through carefully selected wines. A knowledgeable wine professional will lead your group through flavor profiles, tasting techniques, and pairing tips — making it fun for both beginners and seasoned wine lovers alike.

🍇 Package Includes:

  • Private wine tasting experience for up to 20 guests
  • Expert-led tasting and education
  • Selection of curated wines to sample
  • Perfect for celebrations, group outings, or a memorable night with friends

Gather your group, swirl, sip, and discover new favorites during this elevated wine experience.

TB Fleming Small Convertible Shoulder Bag - Vanilla Soft Ser item
TB Fleming Small Convertible Shoulder Bag - Vanilla Soft Ser
$600

Starting bid

Description coming

TB Kira Turnlock Shoulder Bag item
TB Kira Turnlock Shoulder Bag
$550

Starting bid

Description coming

Princess Diana Swavorski Clutch item
Princess Diana Swavorski Clutch
$400

Starting bid

Bejeweled with SWAROVSKI Crystal Elements.  Inspired by Royalty, Celebrities, 1st Ladies, Princess Diana, Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, etc.  A true conversation piece when displayed as a gorgeous piece of art in your home.  Includes a removable 48-inch serpentine chain & replacement Swarovski Crystals. Arrives in a sleek, satin lined, black gift box for a glamorous presentation.  Measures 6.75 x 4.25.

Tory Burch Black Sunglasses item
Tory Burch Black Sunglasses
$250

Starting bid

Timeless and effortlessly chic, these black sunglasses from Tory Burch offer a perfect blend of sophistication and modern style. Featuring a sleek frame design and subtle branding, they provide full UV protection while elevating any look with understated elegance. Whether you're heading to the beach or strolling through the city, these versatile shades are a must-have accessory for everyday glamour.

Hair By Yacely item
Hair By Yacely
$20

Starting bid

Refresh your look and enjoy a little self-care with a professional haircut and blowout by Yacely, one of our talented PRCA moms!

Treat yourself to a personalized salon experience that will leave you feeling confident, polished, and event-ready. Whether you're looking for a fresh trim, a new style, or simply a beautiful blowout, Yacely will help you achieve a look you love.

💇‍♀️ Package Includes:

  • Customized haircut
  • Professional blowout and styling
  • A relaxing, confidence-boosting experience

Support one of our amazing school families while enjoying some well-deserved pampering!

Pear Necklace And Earring Set item
Pear Necklace And Earring Set
$400

Starting bid

A timeless classic. These pear-shaped stud earrings are claw-set with Lafonn's signature Lassaire simulated diamonds in sterling silver bonded with platinum.

Gold Trillium Flower Earring and Necklace Set item
Gold Trillium Flower Earring and Necklace Set
$300

Starting bid

What better way to celebrate than with a hint of flora? This flower-inspired design represents the powerful energy that brings forth new life. These earrings are the perfect blend of nature-inspired charm and refined luxury. Whether as a statement piece or a subtle accent, these earrings and necklace set brings a timeless elegance to any occasion. Set with Lafonn's signature Lassaire clear simulated diamonds in sterling silver plated with gold.

Emerald Blue Topaz Cocktail Ring item
Emerald Blue Topaz Cocktail Ring
$300

Starting bid

Turn heads in this stunning Lafonn two-tone three-stone ring. This dramatic ring features a Lafonn emerald-cut simulated blue topaz center stone, with two Lafonn clear simulated diamonds on the sides. The ring is in sterling silver bonded with platinum.

Buffalo Trace Deluxe Set item
Buffalo Trace Deluxe Set
$500

Starting bid

Buffalo TraceAncient buffalo carved paths through the wilderness that led American pioneers and explorers to new frontiers. One such trail led to the banks of the Kentucky River where Buffalo Trace Distillery has been making bourbon whiskey the same way for more than 200 years. In tribute to the mighty buffalo and the rugged, independent spirit of the pioneers who followed them, we created our signature Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.  

Buffalo Trace CigarSazerac, parent company of over 450 brands of fine spirits, expands its reach in the cigar market with Buffalo Trace. After more than 200 years dedicated to distilling whiskey, the award-winning, Kentucky-based brand has joined a growing list of bourbon brands, such as Maker’s Mark and Pappy Van Winkle, to put its name on a cigar.  The Dominican-made Buffalo Trace Toro (6.0” x 52) begins with a mix of barrel aged Dominican Piloto Cubano and Nicaraguan long filler inside a Brazilian Arapiraca binder all wrapped in a dark, oily Ecuadorian Sumatra. 

Buffalo Trace Trio item
Buffalo Trace Trio
$350

Starting bid

Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is aged in new oak barrels in historic old warehouses. The award-winning bourbon is batched from no more than 40 barrels at a time, and is aged on the middle floors of the Buffalo Trace distillery warehouses where the temperature fluctuation is the greatest. A top whiskey, with oodles of vanilla, barrel char and spicy complexity.

Cortona, Italy Winter Getaway for Two item
Cortona, Italy Winter Getaway for Two
$1,500

Starting bid

Cortona, Italy Winter Getaway for Two

 Right in the heart of the quaint hill town of Cortona, famous for Under the Tuscan Sun, this beautiful loft is centrally located. It is just steps away from all the great restaurants, cafes, bars and boutiques, yet tucked away without the noise and buzz of town life.  It is the perfect spot for a couple to enjoy their Italy getaway. 

 

Experience Includes:

Six (6) Night Stay in Historical Hilltown of Cortona, Tuscany for Two (2) Adults 

 

One (1) Bedroom, One (1) Bathroom Apartment 

(European Double Bed)

 

Available Between November 1st - December 20th & January 6th- March 30th Only (No Exceptions)

 

24 Months to Travel

 

Terms and Conditions:

Package Valid Only from November 1st - December 20th & January 6th- March 30th. Outside Dates Not Permitted. Reservations Subject to Availability. Villa/Property Subject to Change Based on Availability. If Requested Dates Are Not Available, Alternative Villas of Similar Level May be Substituted to Accommodate Requested Dates. A City Tax of 10 Euro per Person is Required at Check In for All People Over 12 Years Old. Must be Booked Within 18 Months and Traveled Within 24 Months of Certificate Issue Date. 

 

 

Costa Rica Oceanview Luxury Villa for 10 item
Costa Rica Oceanview Luxury Villa for 10
$7,500

Starting bid

Luxury home located directly above the beach. Pacific views from every room!  This is a completely private estate surrounded by the Costa Rican jungle and just a 5-minute walk to the beach. Fall asleep to the waves crashing below! Perfectly situated a short distance from the town of Dominical, world renowned for its waves.

 

 Experience Includes: 

Six (6) Night, Seven (7) Day Private Villa  

Five (5) Bedroom, Five (5) Ensuite Baths                                                                   (5 King Beds, Each Bedroom has Balcony)

Sleeps Up to 10 Guests Max

Outdoor Infinity Swimming Pool

Outdoor Grill 

Located 100 meters from the beach, a 5-minute Walk! 

 

Terms & Conditions: 

Available May 1st - December 15th

Subject to Availability. Blackout Dates Include but Are Not Limited to Major Holiday Weeks/Major Citywide Events. Must Be Booked Within 18 Months and Traveled Within 24 Months of Certificate Issue Date. 

Private Home for 8 in Sonoma County item
Private Home for 8 in Sonoma County
$6,000

Starting bid

This home sits on a private wine estate in Sonoma County. Sit on the deck and enjoy a panoramic view of vineyards and redwoods while you sip your morning coffee. Book a vacation in this spacious country home just outside of Healdsburg, with spectacular views, top of the line décor, hot tub, and a gourmet kitchen.  

 

Experience Includes:

Three (3) Night, Four (4) Day Stay in a Home on a Private Wine Estate in Sonoma County  

 

Four (4) Bedrooms, Four and a Half (4.5) Baths 

(4 King Beds) 

 

Sleeps Up to 8 Guests Max

 

Includes Hot Tub, Deck with Panoramic Views of Vineyards and Redwoods

 

 

 

 Terms and Conditions:

Reservations & Property Subject to Availability. Property Subject to Change Based on Availability. Blackout Dates May Apply. Must be Booked Within 18 Months and Traveled Within 24 Months of Certificate Issue Date

Costa Rica Villa for 4 item
Costa Rica Villa for 4
$4,500

Starting bid

Escape to a tropical paradise at this beautiful villa. Nestled in a small gated community on a lush hillside overlooking the South Pacific, this home has a unique panoramic view of the jungle and ocean. Enjoy nature’s masterpiece from the pool deck during the day with tropical birds, sloths, iguanas and the occasional troop of monkeys, and at night with a spectacular sunsets and star studded skies. There are lots of great activities to do nearby but save some time to enjoy a sunset. Pura Vida! 

 

Experience Includes:

Six (6) Night Stay in an Oceanview Villa  

 

Two (2) Bedroom, Two and a Half (2.5) Bath 

2 King Beds with Ensuite Bathrooms

 

Sleeps up to Four (4) Guests Max

 

Private Infinity Pool, Outdoor Deck, Covered Palapa and Air-Conditioning                   Throughout Entire Villa

 

Located in a Gated Community with 24/7 Security

 

Set in the Hillsides of Dominical and Only a 5 Minute Drive to the Beach!

 

Terms and Conditions:

Available January 5th—December 15th 

Subject to availability. Blackout dates include but are not limited to major holiday weeks/major local events including Envision Festival Week (February/March dates). Property is subject to change. Must be booked within 18 months and traveled within 24 months of certificate issue date. Housekeeping can be added at winning bidder’s expense.

 


Five Night Vidanta Resort Mexico Getaway for Two item
Five Night Vidanta Resort Mexico Getaway for Two
$1,500

Starting bid

Escape to paradise with this extraordinary travel package offering accommodations at the Mayan Palace in five luxurious Vidanta resorts across Mexico: Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, and Acapulco. Each destination is a masterpiece, blending natural beauty, world-class amenities, and impeccable service. Relax on the pristine beaches of Riviera Maya, where tropical luxury meets breathtaking ocean views. Unwind in Puerto Vallarta, a cozy oasis known for its charm and full access to Nuevo Vallarta’s vibrant offerings. In Puerto Peñasco, marvel at the magical blend of desert and sea, perfect for stargazing and adventure. Acapulco invites you to embrace its vibrant culture, thrilling nightlife, and a mile of stunning beachfront. With options for romantic getaways or unforgettable family vacations, this travel package offers relaxation, adventure, and indulgence at every turn. Discover the best of Mexico in style and comfort.

 

Experience Includes:

Five (5) Night Stay in a Master Room for Two (2) Adults

 

Choose from Five (5) Destinations: 

Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, and Acapulco

 

Select Destinations Have Been Named Top 5 Hotels in Eastern Mexico by Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards, Top Hotels in Mexico and Top Hotels in the World by Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 

 

Access to World Class Spas, Private Beaches, Golf & More!

 

Gourmet Dining, Top-Tier Amenities & Concierge Services

 

Terms and Conditions:

Must be Booked in 12 Months, Travel Completed in 18 Months. Valid for up to Two (2) Adults. Two (2) Children Under 12 Years Old May be Added Upon Request at Select Properties. Reservation Subject to Availability. Requested Dates Must be Submitted at Least 30 Days in Advance. 

South Africa Luxury Getaway for Two item
South Africa Luxury Getaway for Two
$4,000

Starting bid

In the spectacular Waterberg region, Hippo Lakes sits on thousands of acres, filled with some of the most unique wildlife on earth—nestled along the edge of a gorgeous lake—the perfect blend of wild and beautiful. 

 

Experience Includes:

Five (5) Night Stay in a Luxury Kudu Tent at Hippo Lakes Luxury Safari Lodge in South Africa

Accommodations Feature: One (1) King or Two (2) Twin Beds, Patio with Lake View, Air Conditioning/Heating, En Suite Bathroom with Indoor Shower & Bathtub, and Wi-Fi

 

Includes All Chef Prepared Meals for Two (2)

 

Daily Game Drives at Hippo Lakes

  

Dedicated Stateside Concierge Support 

 

 

 

Terms and Conditions:

Subject to Availability. Check in Sunday, Check Out Friday Only. Minimum Age is 10 Yrs. Two House Drinks (Alcoholic/Soda) Included Per Person, Per Day. Added Beverages, Transportation, Activities and Excursions are At Winning Bidder’s Expense. Accommodations Based on Double Occupancy. Must Book within 18 Months and Travel within 24 Months of Certificate Issue Date.

Grand Ole Opry Experience item
Grand Ole Opry Experience
$2,500

Starting bid

What began as a simple radio broadcast in 1925 is today a live entertainment phenomenon. The Opry, an American icon and Nashville, Tennessee’s number-one attraction, is world-famous for creating one-of-a-kind entertainment experiences for audiences of all ages.  

 

Experience Includes:

Two (2) Main Floor Tickets to a Show of Your Choice at the Grand Ole Opry

 

Post-Show Backstage Tour for Two (2) 

 

Two (2) Night Hotel Accommodations at The Inn at Opryland, A Gaylord Hotel

 

Dinner for Two (2) at Your Choice of The Old Hickory Steakhouse at the Gaylord Opryland Resort OR the Opry Backstage Grill at The Inn at Opryland 

 

Terms and Conditions:

Subject to Availability. Blackout Dates May Apply. Hotel Based on Double Occupancy. Must be Booked Within 18 Months and Traveled Within 24 Months of Certificate Issue Date. 

Walt Disney World Dream for 6 item
Walt Disney World Dream for 6
$6,000

Starting bid

Second star to the right and straight on from sunny Orlando lies the magical world of Walt Disney World delighting families for over 50 years with its immersive theme parks, water parks, and movie-themed fun, this world-famous destination is a magical escape for kids of all ages. 

 

Experience Includes:

Four (4) Nights Stay in a Three (3) Bedroom, Three (3) Baths Luxury Condo (3 King Beds)

Located 10 minutes drive to Universal Orlando and 20 minutes drive to Disney World. This property is situated at the center of absolutely everything Orlando is famous for!  

 

Grand Living Space, Fully Equipped Kitchen, & Private Pool

 

Experience the Magic of Disney with Six (6) Day                 Passes (One Per Guest) to One of Four Signature                      Disney Theme Parks: Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot,                  Animal Kingdom, or Hollywood Studios

 

Terms and Conditions:

Additional Twin Bedroom Available Upon Request. Subject to Availability. Blackout Dates Include but are not Limited to Major Holidays. Transportation to Disney Parks is not Included. Package Must be Booked Within 12 Months and Traveled Within 18 Months of Certificate Issue Date. 

Your Choice of NFL Game Weekend for Two item
Your Choice of NFL Game Weekend for Two
$3,500

Starting bid

Watch your favorite football team in any city! The NFL is one of the four major professional sports leagues in North America and the highest professional level of American football in the world, comprising 32 teams. Pick the game you want to attend and see your favorite teams go head-to-head.

 

Experience Includes: 

Two (2) Nights Standard Room Accommodations at a Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, or Kimpton Property in Select NFL Game City

 

Two (2) 100 Level Tickets to a NFL Game of Your Choice       

 

$300 Gift Card to a Local Premium Steakhouse 

 

 

 

Terms and Conditions:

Valid Only During the 2026/2027 Regular Season. Package Excludes All International/London Games. All Dallas Cowboys Home Game Tickets will be in 100 Level Non Club Seating.  Excluded Games May be Available Upon Request and are Subject to a Premium Upgrade Fee. Dates Must be Submitted 30 Days in Advance. Winning Bidder to Select 3 Games of Choice in Order of Preference. Supplier to Fulfill 1 of the 3 Games of Choice. Hotel is Based on Double Occupancy. Game and Hotel Accommodations are Subject to Availability. 

Axe Throwing
$10

Starting bid

Description and pic coming soon

Theodore's Fine Dining - Dinner for 4 item
Theodore's Fine Dining - Dinner for 4
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable evening of elevated dining at Theodore’s Steak & Seafood — one of Arlington’s favorite destinations for classic steakhouse flavors and refined coastal cuisine.

This package includes dinner for four guests, perfect for a special celebration, date night with friends, or a memorable night out. Indulge in expertly prepared steaks, fresh seafood selections, and an inviting atmosphere that blends elegance with warm hospitality.

✨ Package Includes:

  • Dinner for four guests
  • Premium steakhouse and seafood dining experience
  • Ideal for celebrations, anniversaries, or a night to remember

Treat yourself (and three lucky guests!) to a delicious evening filled with exceptional food, great company, and outstanding service.

Bon appétit and happy bidding!

Stitch Fun Basket
$10

Starting bid

Bring home a bundle of fun with this adorable Stitch-themed basket, perfect for kids who love adventure and creativity! Inspired by everyone’s favorite mischievous alien from Lilo & Stitch, this collection is packed with playful surprises for hours of entertainment.

This themed basket includes:
✨ Stitch tote bag
🫧 Bubbles for outdoor fun
🪀 Yo-yo
🌈 Stickers
🎨 Sidewalk chalk
💧 Water bottle
🧩 Puzzle

Perfect for playdates, summer fun, or a special gift, this cheerful basket combines creativity, activity, and Stitch-sized excitement. 

Commissioned Family Portrait by Park Hill Portraits item
Commissioned Family Portrait by Park Hill Portraits
$250

Starting bid

Capture your family’s legacy with a timeless commissioned family portrait experience from Park Hill Portraits — a stunning work of art designed to be treasured for generations.

This exclusive package includes a personalized portrait session and a $1,500 commissioned artwork credit, resulting in a museum-quality portrait that beautifully tells your family’s story. Known for creating elegant, heirloom-style portraits, Park Hill Portraits specializes in artwork that becomes the centerpiece of your home.

✨ Package Includes:

  • Professional family portrait session
  • $1,500 commissioned portrait credit
  • Custom-designed, heirloom-quality artwork
  • A lasting family keepsake to enjoy for years to come

Create a meaningful legacy piece that celebrates the people who matter most.

Bid with your heart — memories like these last forever. 💛

Lone Star Park - 4 General Admission Tickets item
Lone Star Park - 4 General Admission Tickets
$10

Starting bid

Get ready for an exciting day at the races with four General Admission tickets to Lone Star Park, North Texas’ premier horse racing destination!

Enjoy the thrill of live horse racing, the energy of the crowd, and a fun-filled atmosphere perfect for friends, family, or a unique date outing. Whether you're cheering from the grandstand, exploring the grounds, or simply soaking in the race-day excitement, this experience delivers nonstop entertainment.

🏇 Admission for four guests
🎟 Access to live racing action
🌟 Great for families, friends, or racing enthusiasts

Place your bid and experience the excitement, tradition, and fast-paced fun of a day at Lone Star Park!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!