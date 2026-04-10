Park Row Christian Academy's Silent Auction

Own a piece of football history with this officially signed jersey from Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Haley, legendary defensive powerhouse of the Dallas Cowboys. A five-time Super Bowl Champion and one of the most dominant pass rushers in NFL history, Haley helped define an era of Cowboys greatness.

This collectible jersey features Haley’s authenticated signature and commemorates his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, making it a must-have centerpiece for any Cowboys fan, sports collector, or memorabilia enthusiast.

Perfect for framing, displaying in a home office, game room, or fan cave — this is your chance to bring home a true icon of America’s Team. 🏈