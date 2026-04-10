Park Row Christian Academy's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy your 4 seats from center-ice, one row off the glass, right next to the opponent's penalty box, at a mutually-agreed upon home game during the 2026-27 season. Includes Lexus garage parking pass. Go Stars!
Donor: Danny Phillips
Starting bid
Enjoy 4 seats MID-COURT on the aisle, sixth row off the floor, at a mutually-agreed upon home game during the 2025-26 season. Includes Lexus garage parking pass. Go Mavs!
Donor: Danny Phillips
Starting bid
Cedarian DeLeon "CeeDee" Lamb, wide receiver played college football for the Oklahoma Sooners where he was a consensus All-American in 2019 and was selected by the Cowboys in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Lamb made his NFL debut in the season-opener against the Los Angeles Rams on NBC Sunday Night Football, recording five receptions for 59 yards in the 20–17 road loss.[32] In the next game against the Atlanta Falcons, Lamb caught six passes for 106 yards, including a 24-yard reception to help set up the Cowboys' game winning field goal during the narrow 40–39 comeback victory.
Starting bid
KOBE BRYANT’S LEGENDARY NBA CAREER WAS DE-FINED BY MICHAEL JORDAN. ALTHOUGH BRYANT SURELY MADE HIS OWN NAME AND CARVED HIS OWN LEGACY, HE WAS ALWAYS COMPARED TO JORDAN THROUGHOUT HIS NBA CAREER. BOTH PLAYED THE SHOOTING GUARD POSITION, BOTH WERE SIMILARLY BUILT (6-6 AND AROUND 200 POUNDS), BOTH HAD THE SAME TIRELESS WORK ETHIC AND PLAY SIMILAR GAMES. THEY BOTH WERE ELECTRI-FYING HIGHFLYERS AND BIG TIME SCORERS, WHERE EVEN THEIR CHAMPION-SHIP ACHIEVEMENTS WERE ALMOST IDENTICAL. KOBE AND JORDAN WERE FIERCE COM-PETI-TORS INSIDE THE BASKETBALL COURT, BUT OUTSIDE OF IT, THEY WERE LIKE BROTHERS WHO LOOKED AFTER EACH OTHER. THERE IS NO COMPETITION BETWEEN THEM, REALLY.
Starting bid
One of the four major championships in professional golf. The Masters is the first major of the year, and unlike the others, it is always held at the same location, Augusta National Golf Club, a private course in the southeastern United States, in the city of Augusta, Georgia. The Masters was started by amateur champion Bobby Jones and investment banker Clifford Roberts. After his grand slam in 1930, Jones acquired the former plant nursery and co-designed Augusta National with the course architect Alister MacKenzie. First played 88 years ago in 1934, the tournament is an official money event on the PGA Tour, the European Tour, and the Japan Golf Tour. The field of players is smaller than those of the other major championships because it is an invitational event, held by the Augusta National Golf Club.
Starting bid
This framed collage commemorates Team USA’s gold‑medal win in men’s hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Featuring a bold American‑flag backdrop, a large team celebration photo, action shots, and event details, it highlights the dramatic 2–1 overtime victory over Canada. The display is finished with signature plaques from Mike Eruzione and Jim Craig, creating a striking tribute to a defining moment in U.S. hockey history.
Starting bid
Magic Johnson Hand Signed Lakers Colorway Air Jordan 1-This vibrant sneaker is a Los Angeles Lakers-themed Nike Air Jordan, featuring the team’s signature purple, gold, and white colorway. The shoe is autographed by Magic Johnson, making it a prized collectible for basketball fans and memorabilia enthusiasts. A perfect blend of iconic style and sports history, it celebrates Magic’s legendary career and the enduring legacy of the Lakers. Item is only one shoe
Starting bid
Own a piece of football history with this officially signed jersey from Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Haley, legendary defensive powerhouse of the Dallas Cowboys. A five-time Super Bowl Champion and one of the most dominant pass rushers in NFL history, Haley helped define an era of Cowboys greatness.
This collectible jersey features Haley’s authenticated signature and commemorates his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, making it a must-have centerpiece for any Cowboys fan, sports collector, or memorabilia enthusiast.
Perfect for framing, displaying in a home office, game room, or fan cave — this is your chance to bring home a true icon of America’s Team. 🏈
Starting bid
Celebrate America's 250th anniversary with this American flag or the U.S. flag, Old Glory…etc. Consists of thirteen horizontal stripes, alternating red and white, with a blue rectangle in the canton bearing fifty small, white, five-pointed stars arranged in nine offset horizontal rows, where rows of six stars alternate with rows of five stars. The 50 stars on the flag represent the 50 U.S. states, and the 13 stripes represent the thirteen British colonies that won independence from Great Britain in the American Revolutionary War.
Starting bid
Step onto the fairways of Arlington’s premier championship course with this exciting golf experience at Texas Rangers Golf Club!
Enjoy four rounds of golf at this beautifully redesigned course known for its pristine greens, strategic layout, and elevated playing experience. Whether you're a seasoned golfer or simply looking for a relaxing day on the course, this package delivers the perfect blend of challenge and fun.
🏌️ Package Includes:
Gather your golf partners, sharpen your swing, and enjoy an exceptional day on one of the area’s most sought-after courses.
Fore! Happy bidding!
Starting bid
Raise a glass to an unforgettable experience with a Private Wine Tasting for 20 guests hosted by the experts at Total Wine & More!
Perfect for friends, neighbors, couples, or a unique celebration, this guided tasting offers an educational and entertaining journey through carefully selected wines. A knowledgeable wine professional will lead your group through flavor profiles, tasting techniques, and pairing tips — making it fun for both beginners and seasoned wine lovers alike.
🍇 Package Includes:
Gather your group, swirl, sip, and discover new favorites during this elevated wine experience.
Starting bid
Description coming
Starting bid
Description coming
Starting bid
Bejeweled with SWAROVSKI Crystal Elements. Inspired by Royalty, Celebrities, 1st Ladies, Princess Diana, Elizabeth Taylor, Audrey Hepburn, etc. A true conversation piece when displayed as a gorgeous piece of art in your home. Includes a removable 48-inch serpentine chain & replacement Swarovski Crystals. Arrives in a sleek, satin lined, black gift box for a glamorous presentation. Measures 6.75 x 4.25.
Starting bid
Timeless and effortlessly chic, these black sunglasses from Tory Burch offer a perfect blend of sophistication and modern style. Featuring a sleek frame design and subtle branding, they provide full UV protection while elevating any look with understated elegance. Whether you're heading to the beach or strolling through the city, these versatile shades are a must-have accessory for everyday glamour.
Starting bid
Refresh your look and enjoy a little self-care with a professional haircut and blowout by Yacely, one of our talented PRCA moms!
Treat yourself to a personalized salon experience that will leave you feeling confident, polished, and event-ready. Whether you're looking for a fresh trim, a new style, or simply a beautiful blowout, Yacely will help you achieve a look you love.
💇♀️ Package Includes:
Support one of our amazing school families while enjoying some well-deserved pampering!
Starting bid
A timeless classic. These pear-shaped stud earrings are claw-set with Lafonn's signature Lassaire simulated diamonds in sterling silver bonded with platinum.
Starting bid
What better way to celebrate than with a hint of flora? This flower-inspired design represents the powerful energy that brings forth new life. These earrings are the perfect blend of nature-inspired charm and refined luxury. Whether as a statement piece or a subtle accent, these earrings and necklace set brings a timeless elegance to any occasion. Set with Lafonn's signature Lassaire clear simulated diamonds in sterling silver plated with gold.
Starting bid
Turn heads in this stunning Lafonn two-tone three-stone ring. This dramatic ring features a Lafonn emerald-cut simulated blue topaz center stone, with two Lafonn clear simulated diamonds on the sides. The ring is in sterling silver bonded with platinum.
Starting bid
Buffalo Trace: Ancient buffalo carved paths through the wilderness that led American pioneers and explorers to new frontiers. One such trail led to the banks of the Kentucky River where Buffalo Trace Distillery has been making bourbon whiskey the same way for more than 200 years. In tribute to the mighty buffalo and the rugged, independent spirit of the pioneers who followed them, we created our signature Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey.
Buffalo Trace Cigar: Sazerac, parent company of over 450 brands of fine spirits, expands its reach in the cigar market with Buffalo Trace. After more than 200 years dedicated to distilling whiskey, the award-winning, Kentucky-based brand has joined a growing list of bourbon brands, such as Maker’s Mark and Pappy Van Winkle, to put its name on a cigar. The Dominican-made Buffalo Trace Toro (6.0” x 52) begins with a mix of barrel aged Dominican Piloto Cubano and Nicaraguan long filler inside a Brazilian Arapiraca binder all wrapped in a dark, oily Ecuadorian Sumatra.
Starting bid
Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey is aged in new oak barrels in historic old warehouses. The award-winning bourbon is batched from no more than 40 barrels at a time, and is aged on the middle floors of the Buffalo Trace distillery warehouses where the temperature fluctuation is the greatest. A top whiskey, with oodles of vanilla, barrel char and spicy complexity.
Starting bid
Cortona, Italy Winter Getaway for Two
Right in the heart of the quaint hill town of Cortona, famous for Under the Tuscan Sun, this beautiful loft is centrally located. It is just steps away from all the great restaurants, cafes, bars and boutiques, yet tucked away without the noise and buzz of town life. It is the perfect spot for a couple to enjoy their Italy getaway.
Experience Includes:
Six (6) Night Stay in Historical Hilltown of Cortona, Tuscany for Two (2) Adults
One (1) Bedroom, One (1) Bathroom Apartment
(European Double Bed)
Available Between November 1st - December 20th & January 6th- March 30th Only (No Exceptions)
24 Months to Travel
Terms and Conditions:
Package Valid Only from November 1st - December 20th & January 6th- March 30th. Outside Dates Not Permitted. Reservations Subject to Availability. Villa/Property Subject to Change Based on Availability. If Requested Dates Are Not Available, Alternative Villas of Similar Level May be Substituted to Accommodate Requested Dates. A City Tax of 10 Euro per Person is Required at Check In for All People Over 12 Years Old. Must be Booked Within 18 Months and Traveled Within 24 Months of Certificate Issue Date.
Starting bid
Luxury home located directly above the beach. Pacific views from every room! This is a completely private estate surrounded by the Costa Rican jungle and just a 5-minute walk to the beach. Fall asleep to the waves crashing below! Perfectly situated a short distance from the town of Dominical, world renowned for its waves.
Experience Includes:
Six (6) Night, Seven (7) Day Private Villa
Five (5) Bedroom, Five (5) Ensuite Baths (5 King Beds, Each Bedroom has Balcony)
Sleeps Up to 10 Guests Max
Outdoor Infinity Swimming Pool
Outdoor Grill
Located 100 meters from the beach, a 5-minute Walk!
Terms & Conditions:
Available May 1st - December 15th
Subject to Availability. Blackout Dates Include but Are Not Limited to Major Holiday Weeks/Major Citywide Events. Must Be Booked Within 18 Months and Traveled Within 24 Months of Certificate Issue Date.
Starting bid
This home sits on a private wine estate in Sonoma County. Sit on the deck and enjoy a panoramic view of vineyards and redwoods while you sip your morning coffee. Book a vacation in this spacious country home just outside of Healdsburg, with spectacular views, top of the line décor, hot tub, and a gourmet kitchen.
Experience Includes:
Three (3) Night, Four (4) Day Stay in a Home on a Private Wine Estate in Sonoma County
Four (4) Bedrooms, Four and a Half (4.5) Baths
(4 King Beds)
Sleeps Up to 8 Guests Max
Includes Hot Tub, Deck with Panoramic Views of Vineyards and Redwoods
Terms and Conditions:
Reservations & Property Subject to Availability. Property Subject to Change Based on Availability. Blackout Dates May Apply. Must be Booked Within 18 Months and Traveled Within 24 Months of Certificate Issue Date
Starting bid
Escape to a tropical paradise at this beautiful villa. Nestled in a small gated community on a lush hillside overlooking the South Pacific, this home has a unique panoramic view of the jungle and ocean. Enjoy nature’s masterpiece from the pool deck during the day with tropical birds, sloths, iguanas and the occasional troop of monkeys, and at night with a spectacular sunsets and star studded skies. There are lots of great activities to do nearby but save some time to enjoy a sunset. Pura Vida!
Experience Includes:
Six (6) Night Stay in an Oceanview Villa
Two (2) Bedroom, Two and a Half (2.5) Bath
2 King Beds with Ensuite Bathrooms
Sleeps up to Four (4) Guests Max
Private Infinity Pool, Outdoor Deck, Covered Palapa and Air-Conditioning Throughout Entire Villa
Located in a Gated Community with 24/7 Security
Set in the Hillsides of Dominical and Only a 5 Minute Drive to the Beach!
Terms and Conditions:
Available January 5th—December 15th
Subject to availability. Blackout dates include but are not limited to major holiday weeks/major local events including Envision Festival Week (February/March dates). Property is subject to change. Must be booked within 18 months and traveled within 24 months of certificate issue date. Housekeeping can be added at winning bidder’s expense.
Starting bid
Escape to paradise with this extraordinary travel package offering accommodations at the Mayan Palace in five luxurious Vidanta resorts across Mexico: Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, and Acapulco. Each destination is a masterpiece, blending natural beauty, world-class amenities, and impeccable service. Relax on the pristine beaches of Riviera Maya, where tropical luxury meets breathtaking ocean views. Unwind in Puerto Vallarta, a cozy oasis known for its charm and full access to Nuevo Vallarta’s vibrant offerings. In Puerto Peñasco, marvel at the magical blend of desert and sea, perfect for stargazing and adventure. Acapulco invites you to embrace its vibrant culture, thrilling nightlife, and a mile of stunning beachfront. With options for romantic getaways or unforgettable family vacations, this travel package offers relaxation, adventure, and indulgence at every turn. Discover the best of Mexico in style and comfort.
Experience Includes:
Five (5) Night Stay in a Master Room for Two (2) Adults
Choose from Five (5) Destinations:
Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Peñasco, and Acapulco
Select Destinations Have Been Named Top 5 Hotels in Eastern Mexico by Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards, Top Hotels in Mexico and Top Hotels in the World by Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards
Access to World Class Spas, Private Beaches, Golf & More!
Gourmet Dining, Top-Tier Amenities & Concierge Services
Terms and Conditions:
Must be Booked in 12 Months, Travel Completed in 18 Months. Valid for up to Two (2) Adults. Two (2) Children Under 12 Years Old May be Added Upon Request at Select Properties. Reservation Subject to Availability. Requested Dates Must be Submitted at Least 30 Days in Advance.
Starting bid
In the spectacular Waterberg region, Hippo Lakes sits on thousands of acres, filled with some of the most unique wildlife on earth—nestled along the edge of a gorgeous lake—the perfect blend of wild and beautiful.
Experience Includes:
Five (5) Night Stay in a Luxury Kudu Tent at Hippo Lakes Luxury Safari Lodge in South Africa
Accommodations Feature: One (1) King or Two (2) Twin Beds, Patio with Lake View, Air Conditioning/Heating, En Suite Bathroom with Indoor Shower & Bathtub, and Wi-Fi
Includes All Chef Prepared Meals for Two (2)
Daily Game Drives at Hippo Lakes
Dedicated Stateside Concierge Support
Terms and Conditions:
Subject to Availability. Check in Sunday, Check Out Friday Only. Minimum Age is 10 Yrs. Two House Drinks (Alcoholic/Soda) Included Per Person, Per Day. Added Beverages, Transportation, Activities and Excursions are At Winning Bidder’s Expense. Accommodations Based on Double Occupancy. Must Book within 18 Months and Travel within 24 Months of Certificate Issue Date.
Starting bid
What began as a simple radio broadcast in 1925 is today a live entertainment phenomenon. The Opry, an American icon and Nashville, Tennessee’s number-one attraction, is world-famous for creating one-of-a-kind entertainment experiences for audiences of all ages.
Experience Includes:
Two (2) Main Floor Tickets to a Show of Your Choice at the Grand Ole Opry
Post-Show Backstage Tour for Two (2)
Two (2) Night Hotel Accommodations at The Inn at Opryland, A Gaylord Hotel
Dinner for Two (2) at Your Choice of The Old Hickory Steakhouse at the Gaylord Opryland Resort OR the Opry Backstage Grill at The Inn at Opryland
Terms and Conditions:
Subject to Availability. Blackout Dates May Apply. Hotel Based on Double Occupancy. Must be Booked Within 18 Months and Traveled Within 24 Months of Certificate Issue Date.
Starting bid
Second star to the right and straight on from sunny Orlando lies the magical world of Walt Disney World delighting families for over 50 years with its immersive theme parks, water parks, and movie-themed fun, this world-famous destination is a magical escape for kids of all ages.
Experience Includes:
Four (4) Nights Stay in a Three (3) Bedroom, Three (3) Baths Luxury Condo (3 King Beds)
Located 10 minutes drive to Universal Orlando and 20 minutes drive to Disney World. This property is situated at the center of absolutely everything Orlando is famous for!
Grand Living Space, Fully Equipped Kitchen, & Private Pool
Experience the Magic of Disney with Six (6) Day Passes (One Per Guest) to One of Four Signature Disney Theme Parks: Magic Kingdom Park, Epcot, Animal Kingdom, or Hollywood Studios
Terms and Conditions:
Additional Twin Bedroom Available Upon Request. Subject to Availability. Blackout Dates Include but are not Limited to Major Holidays. Transportation to Disney Parks is not Included. Package Must be Booked Within 12 Months and Traveled Within 18 Months of Certificate Issue Date.
Starting bid
Watch your favorite football team in any city! The NFL is one of the four major professional sports leagues in North America and the highest professional level of American football in the world, comprising 32 teams. Pick the game you want to attend and see your favorite teams go head-to-head.
Experience Includes:
Two (2) Nights Standard Room Accommodations at a Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, or Kimpton Property in Select NFL Game City
Two (2) 100 Level Tickets to a NFL Game of Your Choice
$300 Gift Card to a Local Premium Steakhouse
Terms and Conditions:
Valid Only During the 2026/2027 Regular Season. Package Excludes All International/London Games. All Dallas Cowboys Home Game Tickets will be in 100 Level Non Club Seating. Excluded Games May be Available Upon Request and are Subject to a Premium Upgrade Fee. Dates Must be Submitted 30 Days in Advance. Winning Bidder to Select 3 Games of Choice in Order of Preference. Supplier to Fulfill 1 of the 3 Games of Choice. Hotel is Based on Double Occupancy. Game and Hotel Accommodations are Subject to Availability.
Starting bid
Description and pic coming soon
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable evening of elevated dining at Theodore’s Steak & Seafood — one of Arlington’s favorite destinations for classic steakhouse flavors and refined coastal cuisine.
This package includes dinner for four guests, perfect for a special celebration, date night with friends, or a memorable night out. Indulge in expertly prepared steaks, fresh seafood selections, and an inviting atmosphere that blends elegance with warm hospitality.
✨ Package Includes:
Treat yourself (and three lucky guests!) to a delicious evening filled with exceptional food, great company, and outstanding service.
Bon appétit and happy bidding!
Starting bid
Bring home a bundle of fun with this adorable Stitch-themed basket, perfect for kids who love adventure and creativity! Inspired by everyone’s favorite mischievous alien from Lilo & Stitch, this collection is packed with playful surprises for hours of entertainment.
This themed basket includes:
✨ Stitch tote bag
🫧 Bubbles for outdoor fun
🪀 Yo-yo
🌈 Stickers
🎨 Sidewalk chalk
💧 Water bottle
🧩 Puzzle
Perfect for playdates, summer fun, or a special gift, this cheerful basket combines creativity, activity, and Stitch-sized excitement.
Starting bid
Capture your family’s legacy with a timeless commissioned family portrait experience from Park Hill Portraits — a stunning work of art designed to be treasured for generations.
This exclusive package includes a personalized portrait session and a $1,500 commissioned artwork credit, resulting in a museum-quality portrait that beautifully tells your family’s story. Known for creating elegant, heirloom-style portraits, Park Hill Portraits specializes in artwork that becomes the centerpiece of your home.
✨ Package Includes:
Create a meaningful legacy piece that celebrates the people who matter most.
Bid with your heart — memories like these last forever. 💛
Starting bid
Get ready for an exciting day at the races with four General Admission tickets to Lone Star Park, North Texas’ premier horse racing destination!
Enjoy the thrill of live horse racing, the energy of the crowd, and a fun-filled atmosphere perfect for friends, family, or a unique date outing. Whether you're cheering from the grandstand, exploring the grounds, or simply soaking in the race-day excitement, this experience delivers nonstop entertainment.
🏇 Admission for four guests
🎟 Access to live racing action
🌟 Great for families, friends, or racing enthusiasts
Place your bid and experience the excitement, tradition, and fast-paced fun of a day at Lone Star Park!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!