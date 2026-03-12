Parker County Skeeters Baseball and Softball Association

Hosted by

Parker County Skeeters Baseball and Softball Association

About this event

Parker County Skeeters Charity Shoot

8270 Aledo Rd

Fort Worth, TX 76126, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

• 2 Teams (8 shooters) ammo + cart

• Company banner at 3 stations

• Recognition at awards

• Company logo on dugout banner for the season

Gold Sponsor
$2,500

• 1 Team (4 shooters) ammo + cart

• Company banner at 2 stations

• Recognition at awards

• Company logo on dugout banner for the season

Silver Sponsor
$1,500

• 1 Team (4 shooters) ammo + cart

• Company banner at 1 station

• Company logo on dugout banner

• Recognition at awards

Station Sponsor
$500

• Company banner at 1 shooting station

• Includes 1 individual shooter

Team Sponsor
$600

-4 man Team + Cart

Individual Shooter
$125
Gun Raffle Ticket
$25
Add a donation for Parker County Skeeters Baseball and Softball Association

$

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