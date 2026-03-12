Parker County Skeeters Charity Shoot

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About this event
• 2 Teams (8 shooters) ammo + cart
• Company banner at 3 stations
• Recognition at awards
• Company logo on dugout banner for the season
• 1 Team (4 shooters) ammo + cart
• Company banner at 2 stations
• Recognition at awards
• Company logo on dugout banner for the season
• 1 Team (4 shooters) ammo + cart
• Company banner at 1 station
• Company logo on dugout banner
• Recognition at awards
• Company banner at 1 shooting station
• Includes 1 individual shooter
-4 man Team + Cart
$
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