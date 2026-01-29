50th Anniversary Weekend

Kick off anniversary weekend at Parker’s beloved Fall BBQ, our annual tradition that brings the entire Bull ʻohana together to start the school year. Alumni and their families are invited to join current students, families, faculty, and staff for an afternoon of connection, conversation, and celebration. Enjoy fire-flamed burgers, fun games, and plenty of Parker spirit as the Class of 2027 unveils their decorated Bull in this cherished school tradition. It’s the perfect way to reconnect, make new memories, and feel right at home again. This event will be outside, so please come prepared for Waimea weather.