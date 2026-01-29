50th Anniversary Weekend

Hosted by
About this event
Kick off anniversary weekend at Parker’s beloved Fall BBQ, our annual tradition that brings the entire Bull ʻohana together to start the school year. Alumni and their families are invited to join current students, families, faculty, and staff for an afternoon of connection, conversation, and celebration. Enjoy fire-flamed burgers, fun games, and plenty of Parker spirit as the Class of 2027 unveils their decorated Bull in this cherished school tradition. It’s the perfect way to reconnect, make new memories, and feel right at home again. This event will be outside, so please come prepared for Waimea weather.
Following Fall BBQ, Space is Limited. Step back into your high school days at Parker’s Art Night, a special anniversary weekend experience inspired by the beloved late nights in the art room with Mrs. Buscher—“Mama B.” Whether you’re reliving cherished memories or experiencing your very first art night, this creative gathering invites alumni and their family to make any kind of art they’d like in a relaxed, welcoming setting. Space is limited and will sell fast. Held immediately after the Fall BBQ, it’s the perfect way to continue the celebration, reconnect with classmates, and create something meaningful during this unforgettable weekend of memories, laughter, and ʻohana.
Art Night with Mrs. Buscher
Parker School's Art Room
6:30-10:00 p.m.
Casual attire
Following Fall BBQ, Space is Limited. Return to the spotlight at Dramatiques Night, a special anniversary weekend gathering in Parker’s historic and beloved theatre. Alumni are invited to step back onto their high school stage to sing, perform, and reconnect in the space where so many memories were made. Share the spotlight with current students, tour behind the scenes, and experience the magic of “back of house” once again. Whether you’re performing or cheering from the seats, this evening celebrates creativity, community, and the timeless spirit of Parker’s performing arts.
This is the signature celebration of our anniversary weekend, held in our new SMART Center Gym—Home of the Bulls. This special evening will bring our community together for a festive night of island-inspired food, music, and connection, featuring a student performance, an inspiring alumni speaker, and a short film highlighting Parker’s rich 50-year history. From past to present, we’ll celebrate the people, stories, and spirit that have shaped our school. Aloha wear is highly encouraged as we honor five decades of learning, legacy, and ʻohana.
50th Anniversary Lūʻau
Saturday, September 4
Parker School's SMART Center Gym
5:00-7:00 p.m.
Aloha wear highly encouraged.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!