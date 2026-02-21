Parkview MSA - Ramadan Youth Challenge

Hosted by
About this event
Take the lead and guide your team to success! This ticket grants you access as a Team Lead, allowing you to coordinate, motivate, and ensure your team stays on track throughout the challenge
Participant Ticket + Ramadan Box 🎟️📦
Join the challenge and receive a special Ramadan Box! Register now and get started! 🌙✨
Participant Ticket 🎟️
Join the challenge and be part of the journey! Register now and get started! 🚀
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!