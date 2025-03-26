Parkville Recreation Council

Parkville Recreation Council

Parkville Patriots Football - Extra Point

Extra Point
$250
Extra Point Sponsorship: Benefits include:
- Logo displayed on Patriots Football website homepage and on the dedicated sponsor’s page (1 year)

- Social media post (carousel) identifying company as a sponsor.

- Personalized certificate of appreciation to hang in your establishment

