Parkville Patriots Football - Extra Point

Extra Point Sponsorship:
Benefits include:
- Logo displayed on Patriots Football website homepage and on the dedicated sponsor’s page (1 year)
- Social media post (carousel) identifying company as a sponsor.
- Personalized certificate of appreciation to hang in your establishment
Extra Point Sponsorship:
Benefits include:
- Logo displayed on Patriots Football website homepage and on the dedicated sponsor’s page (1 year)
- Social media post (carousel) identifying company as a sponsor.
- Personalized certificate of appreciation to hang in your establishment